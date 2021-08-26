Claire Lehmann argues that nationalism is the antidote to racism.
10 thoughts on “Nationalism vs Racism?”
The current set of anti-racist “visionaries” have no idea at all what they’re unleashing. We’d reached a decent amount of community, and it might have worked, right up until the great Lightworker himself, Mr. Barack Obama, was elected. Things have gone to shit ever since. Deliberately. You can’t make money as a race-shill in an environment where your race is merely subject for polite conversation: “Oh, your dad’s from Nigeria? Cool; mine came from Ireland, but he worked in Lagos as a young man…”.
The reason it is going to go even further towards hell in that handbasket is because all these genius “activists” are playing as if racism is a one-way street, which it most certainly is not. Once they’ve finished undoing all the work we’ve done since the 1960s, which is what they are doing, the really-real, truly energetic sort of racism is going to take off like a rocket, because it will either “be a racy-race-racist” or die in the ensuing hate-filled cesspool that they’ve turned our country into.
The numbers are not in favor of America’s blacks or other fractional minorities. They lack the numbers, and the raw fact is, they’re making the mistake of lumping in the various Asian minorities and white-looking Hispanics in with the “evil whites”. Couple that with black criminality, and it’s gonna be very easy for all too many to look the other way when the local Mexican gang-bangers chase the local black families out of the neighborhood, and off to God alone knows what fate. Same with the vocal Muslims–The way they’re going, pogroms are going to happen with an inevitability that’s almost biblical.
We’re being “managed” into a major breakdown in race relations. If you look, you can see it happening, and it won’t work out the way the people behind the management think it will.
Of course, who the hell knows what their motives are. Given the Democratic Party’s history, it could still be run by unreconstructed KKK types for all I know. They certainly couldn’t be doing a better job of convincing the rest of us that racism is just survival instinct in practical terms.
I find it interesting that Anne Frank’s father, was an officer in the WWI German Army (field promotion to lieutenant)….20 years later, he and his family were hunted down and thrown into concentration camps.
Excesses of Nationalism *can* lead to terrible results…a lot of people were killed and crippled in WWI…but when the nationalist belief that ‘we people who share this geography and this broad set of values are all in it together, in many ways’–is replaced by the racist/tribalist belief that it is only people with a certain skin color or ethnic heritage are in it together…the results are worse and those worse results are more inevitable.
@David Foster,
Anne Frank’s father was just another sucker like the rest of us, who bought into what he’d been told during Wilhelmine Germany. His mistake was in not running far enough, once he sussed out what the Nazis were up to. No doubt, he looked at his WWI experience and assumed that Dutch neutrality would be sufficiently far.
It’s just like anything, with nationalism and racism–It’s the dose that makes the poison. A little bit of both, and you’re OK–Serves as a bit of spice in day-to-day life, as in the generally healthy ethnic pride demonstrations you see around various holidays like St. Patrick’s Day. Too much? Yeah; that’s the problem; you start thinking that it’s a good idea to kill your ethnic rivals, or even treat them differently because skin color? You’ve got a problem; you’re on a slippery slope that ends nowhere good, and if the world works the way it normally does, you’re going to do more damage to your own than you do them. Germany thought to “solve the Jewish problem”; look where it got them: Nation in ruins, millions of dead, and a historical reputation for horror that they’re going to carry for generations to come.
To put things bluntly… Any and all of the various “-isms” are bad things, and none of them work out at all well for the people taking them up. Down that path? Lies madness, despair, and utter ravening horror at the end.
We are headed into a Wiemar Germany phase once the Democrats bankrupt the country. What comes after that should be a concern of minorities, especially the black minority which thinks it is in power over the rest these days. The two places where blacks seem to be in power are prisons and Congress. Both are too visible for their own good if the country goes nationalist / authoritarian after the collapse.
Exactly the point I’ve been making… The pendulum swings both ways; the harder you push it off-center and the further it goes, the more extreme the backswing.
I don’t think that the country is going to be recognizable after all this is over. Multi-ethnic melting pot? Nope; enclave Balkanization is way more likely, and the current deal where we’re subsidizing the parasites? Not going to be in place. Mexicans won’t work to support black indolence and criminality.
If I had to guess, black America is going to look a lot like what’s left of the Native American one–Reservations with walls, and very little in the way of resources. And, unlike the current reservation system, I don’t think they’re going to be allowed out by the coming American regime. Also, look for ever-tightening walls on those reservations, closing in on the criminal and innocent alike.
There won’t be much room for mercy, in the coming years. Or, forgiveness.
Heck, we have no idea what racism is anymore. If you start reading stuff by the CRT scammers you will walk away with a sever headache.
The antidote for racism was described by Martin Luther King. It is judging people by the content of their character.
Oh, we have a good idea of how racism is now defined: Anything that is at all successful, productive behavior. By anyone.
At some point in the not-so-distant future, normal, sane “white” Americans are going to recognize the realities, and then all of this is going to come to a screeching halt when they further realize that their own necks are on the chopping block. At that point, the chicken is going to realize a couple of things: One, they outnumber the “race-farmers”, and that, two, it’s a “them-or-us” proposition. At that point?
You tell me. I don’t think it’s going to be a lot of fun, for anyone.
“the nationalist belief that ‘we people who share this geography and this broad set of values are all in it together, in many ways’”
I’ve said this before, but this is a very American definition on nation/nationalism. A more standard definition is (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nation):
“A nation is a community of people formed on the basis of a common language, history, ethnicity, a common culture and, in many cases, a shared territory.”
Americans don’t realize that the term nation-state isn’t a redundancy. So Americans can say German Nationalism would be good because it would mean ethnic Germans and Turks can together have a shared loyalty to the German state, but Europeans hear it as bad because it would mean that those two groups are on opposite sides–in Europe nationalism was what ripped apart multinational entities like the Austro-Hungarian Empire, etc.–people became loyal to their “nation” and that was what brought together Italy and Germany and tore apart the Austro-Hungarian and Ottoman Empires.
So the million dollar question is, what are people loyal to in the 21st century?
This has been a favorite topic of mine for well over a decade. Yes, nationalism is ultimately needed to defeat racism. Countries in which the “races” are so close that they are indistinguishable (Flemish-Walloons, Magyars-Transylvanians) have no idea what real race and real nationalism is. The countries where there actually are different races trying to get along are few. The Americans likely lead in this (the Canadians have a legitimate claim to excel us in this, though their First Nations people might disagree). Who outside the Anglosphere is even in the conversation?
https://assistantvillageidiot.blogspot.com/search?q=nationalism
Great series of posts, AVI, thanks.