Only a few years after 9/11, I visited an old industrial facility that had been restored to operating condition. One of the machines there is an attrition mill, which consists of two steel disks, rotating at high speed in opposite directions and crushing the substance to be milled between them. It struck me then that America…indeed, western civilization as a whole…is caught in a gigantic attrition mill, with one rotating disk being the Islamic Terrorist enemy and the other disk representing certain tendencies within our own societies…most notably, the focus on group identities, the growing hostility toward free speech, and the sharp decline of civilizational-self confidence. The combination of the upper and lower disks of the metaphorical Attrition Mill is far more dangerous than either by itself would be.
It is now increasingly clear how much the ‘woke’ American Left has in common, at a deep level, with movements such as the Taliban–the suppression of free expression, the insistence that all aspects of life be subjected to an over-arcing ideological or religious framework, the hostility toward history and historical objects (remember the Bamiyan Buddhas?).
I have seen numerous articles and blog posts from people who are generally Left or “liberal”, who now express concern about the excesses of the Left and who blame these excesses on a reaction to Trump. This is nonsense. For anyone who has been paying attention, the increasing irrationality, illiberalism (‘illiberalism’ in the older sense of the word ‘liberal’), and outright hysteria of the American Left has been clear for a long time before Trump ever came on the political scene.
Within days of the collapse of the Towers, the true face of the modern American Left made itself fully visible. “Progressive” demonstrators brought out the stilt-walkers, the Uncle Sam costumes, and the giant puppets of George Bush. They carried signs accusing America of planning “genocide” against the people of Afghanistan. Professors and journalists preached about the sins of Western civilization, asserting that we had brought it all on ourselves. A well-known writer wrote of her unease when her daughter chose to buy and display an American flag. Some universities and K-12 schools banned the display of American flags in dormitories, claiming that such display was “provocative.” There were preemptive scoldings of Americans for the ‘Islamophobia’ that we were expected to demonstrate toward Muslim neighbors.
Attitudes such as those outlined above are no longer a niche thing; they have gone pretty much completely mainstream. And we have a President the bizarreness of whose thought processes are illuminated by his proposal, immediately after 9/11 to send a check for $200 million to Iran with no strings attached.
And, while in 2001 the only serious external threat we needed to be concerned about was Islamic terrorism, today we need as well to be concerned about the pressures from China. And, here again, there are behavior patterns internal to America that mirror their reactions to the external threat from the terrorists…see for example my 2018 post, So, Really Want to Talk About Foreign Intervention? Just the other day, I saw a story about an American high school in Colorado which applied for some students to attend a meeting of a United Nations group (the Commission on the Status of Women). The UN committee that accredits such groups emailed the school and said there was a problem: the school’s website used ‘incorrect’ terminology for Taiwan. The committee suggested modifying it to “Taiwan, Province of China.” The school gave in to the request.
China has cited ‘improper’ Taiwan terminology to stall applications from at least six other groups, including the World Bicycle Industry Association and a French nature society called the Association of 3 Hedgehogs. The tentacles of the Chinese regime now extent to all locations in the world and to activities of all kinds. More here.
I can’t come up with a good visual metaphor for the three-way threat that now threatens America’s continuance as a free and independent society, but that threat is very real.
There are a few signs of hope. As noted above, some publications that have been aligned with the Establishment Left are now starting to push back somewhat against aggressive ‘wokeism’. The catastrophe of the Afghan withdrawal has educated some people, especially college-age people, about the fact that America is not the worst nation and the source of all evil in the world; that, indeed, hideous things can be perpetrated by people who are not Americans and also who are not considered White. The supply-chain chaos of the past year and a half has educated many businesses about the dangers of excessive dependency on China.
And, somewhat remarkably, since 9/11 there have been no large-scale terrorist attacks remotely comparable to that one in scale. Though how long this situation will persist, given the Taliban’s newly-established full control of Afghanistan, is an open question.
Things are not hopeless, but the hour is late and the situation is very serious.
5 thoughts on “9/11 + 20”
Things started to turn, a little, when some of our elites realized what a con job the Confucius
Institutes were.
At my largish, Southern state school, I ran the special collections department of the library. Somewhere around 2005 or so I was informed that the CCP had generously donated a large quantity of materials to support the CI’s work. (I’ve shook hands with Xi. He spoke on our campus when he was still FM, about 2011 I think; he and his entourage had to admire the great view from our reading room, and be sure that the CI stuff was safe, so came by without warning. He’s taller and bulkier than most Chinese, as seen on TV.)
Because there was no other space, a portion of my stacks area was given over to the temporary staging of the stuff. It ranged from fairly basic math and science texts in English and Chinese, to a whole lot of kid’s language books and workbooks in multiple copies.
For reasons unknown to me the original plans were put on hold; every few months someone from the CI would come by and assure us that funds were on the way to hire a cataloger for the portion of the stuff that the library would keep. One Taiwanese national was actually interviewed for the job, but nothing came of it.
As I browsed through the stuff from time to time, it finally struck me that the Chinese Reds were quite crazy. They sent enough materials to introduce hundreds of young American kids to the glories of the Chinese language and script, at one mediocre u in a middling American city.
I really do think they imagined that they could start a process whereby the world, beginning with the USA, would transition away from our beautiful, useful, and most adaptable tongue, to start learning Mandarin. Their orders would need to be understood, after all.
I retired in mid-15; a couple of years ago the whole operation was shut down, without much having happened so far as I know.
“And, somewhat remarkably, since 9/11 there have been no large-scale terrorist attacks remotely comparable to that one in scale.”
There are many of us who do not believe 9/11 was what it was supposed to be, a foreign attack . That there have been no other attacks, supports this view.
yes the dar al harb (house of war archipelago) of militants has been given untold amounf of weapons, uniforms aircraft, back in 2000, there were maybe a half a dozen camps, like al faruq, at herat, kandahar, khowst, now it was king saud that set up on the camps ostensibly under the saudi high commission, it’s his son, prince salman who has tried to make amends, but he’s surrounded by the barzinis (al thanis) tattaglias, (sepah) et al and all their retainers in washington and london
“The calls are coming from inside the house.”
Our enemies are in our own Deep State.
There were valid reasons for the suspicion around General Milley and the entire Pentagon apparatus.
Factually, President Trump’s strategic approach toward foreign threats and foreign intervention (through the use of geopolitical economic pressure) was a major paradigm shift that removed the Defense Department from a primary role, and placed them back into a more appropriate ‘contingency’ role when it came to foreign policy and national security.
It was obvious from the outset of the Trump administration that the Pentagon did not like that position.
And….
Another example: To confront the extremism creating the turmoil in Afghanistan, President Trump placed the burden of bringing the Taliban to the table of governance upon primary influence agent Pakistan. Here again, with U.S. support, Pakistan is the leading influence agent over the Taliban in Afghanistan; the Trump administration correctly established the responsibility and gives clear expectations for U.S. support.
If Pakistan doesn’t change their influence objective toward a more constructive alignment with a nationally representative Afghanistan government, it is Pakistan who will be held accountable. Again, the correct and effective appropriation of responsibility upon the influence agent who can initiate the solution, Pakistan.
And…
However, take away U.S. military power and influence, or worse yet, stop using U.S. military power, and the leaders within the military industrial complex start to sense their institution becoming functionally obsolescent. Overlay this U.S. military fear with pre-existing ideological differences and the situation gets worse. This is what President Trump was facing in the background as the Pentagon viewed the Trump economic strategy as a threat to their previous geopolitical mission under all previous administrations.
Unfortunately, like all other issues in the era of hyper-polarization, normally liberal Democrats would be alarmed about military leadership going rogue with their own agenda. However, as long as that agenda was anti-Trump, the political-left with a totalitarian outlook are now okay with it.
Our government is rotten to the core. Trump just showed us the truth,.
As an addition to the prior “Mike”.
Presidernt Trump knew how to play, that is why “they” all joined up to remove him.
The 9/11 operation was apparently funded out of the old Saudi locker room. The “Donald” teamed up with the Crown Prince to clear out the trash. Hence, no ne terrorism to justify the grift. Iran was stirring the pot in Iraq until Gen. Soleimani’s unfortunate “accident” at the airport brought that up short. Putin tried to hustle the game at Deir ez Zor with “plain wrapper” contractors who gave target practice to the Air Force and Army fly-boys (and girls). President Trump saw “the game” and blocked the plays, the grift and the cheap career advancement. Obama/Biden/Clinton were selling arms and supplies to ISIS. Hunter was the bag-man for Europe and especially the Ukrainian area for the “Big Guy”. President Trump ended that scheme. PDJT cut off the game that justified the profit and promotions.
Unfortunately, he underestimated the depth of the game and cut and ran when it got “interesting”.
Again, there is profit in terrorism so expect more blood and bodies. The “Big Guy” will be there for his cut.