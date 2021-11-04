REDISCOVERING THE COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE.

A week ago, I noted, “There are no short-term solutions, and the railroads have to think about how best to do shorter-haul and retail intermodal trains.” Then an executive with a freight-forwarding company rented a boat to look at what was going on shoreside at Los Angeles and Long Beach and posted his impressions. Among his suggestions to ungum the works was an all-hands effort by the railroads to get the containers somewhere inland and let the truckers pick them up there.
I don’t know if somebody in Omaha heard him, or if somebody noticed that there was money to be made.
Union Pacific, the Port of Long Beach, and the Utah Inland Port Authority have announced the launch of direct rail service between the Long Beach and Utah facilities to help address ongoing port congestion.It’s a research project for another day to work out why those boxes weren’t already moving on stack trains to Salt Lake City rather than as one container at a time with a driver putting in more than a full day on the road between the coast and Salt Lake. Several commenters on that post are noting that the reluctance of the railroads to go after those 500 mile intermodal moves goes beyond Union Pacific. Perhaps, dear reader, you’ve heard of North Baltimore, Ohio.
The executive directors of the two facilities, Mario Cordero of Long Beach and Jack Hedge of the Utah authority, said in a joint statement that the direct, regularly scheduled service “will allow cargo destined for all of the Intermountain West to be rapidly evacuated from terminals in Long Beach to Salt Lake City for further distribution throughout the region. Much of this cargo traditionally moves to Utah, Colorado, Nevada, and Idaho by truck, and thus must be removed from the port terminals one container at a time. Reengaging this direct rail service will allow removal of blocks of containers at a time.”
Cordero also said the agreement immediately reduces pressure on terminal storage, gates, chassis, and the local drayage community on the coast. … It’s a major step forward for exporters from the region.”
How much money might Union Pacific have been leaving on the table? A Railway Age analysis includes this. “Millions of TEUs [a 20′ x 8′ x 8′ basic container load — Ed.] of international goods are imported to or exported from the Intermountain West annually, but only 10% of this cargo currently moves by rail. This initiative aims to provide consistent, reliable movement of cargo by rail, which improves fluidity and reduces delays of shipments already set to come to the Intermountain region, rather than increase cargo volume.” The value proposition might have been there as early as 2018, and the allocation studies I referred to at the start of this post are over fifty years old. And only now Union Pacific and Utah Inland are going after this traffic, and only now claiming the environmental benefits and less highway congestion??
I’m also puzzled by the way Our Political Masters are working the problem. There’s now a Container Excess Dwell Fee in Los Angeles, applied to containers that aren’t railed out within three days or trucked out within nine. Forgive me my age, but what ever happened to per diem charges for rolling stock in motion, and demurrage charges for rolling stock sitting around? The per diem charge is the rental a railroad company pays to the owner of the car for a day, and there used to be a chess game called get-the-foreign-road-cars-interchanged-by-midnight, sticking the receiving road with the per diem charge; while the demurrage charge applied to a consignee who treated a freight car as free warehouse space rather than unloading it promptly and releasing it for service.
Power Line’s Paul Mirengoff suggests that the Biden administration’s efforts to untangle the ports aren’t likely to succeed quickly. But if you’re thinking about parallels to incapacitated presidents current and past, some of the port jam-ups bring to mind the logistical nightmare that was mobilizing the American Expeditionary Force. That, too, is outside my area of expertise.
Why, though, weren’t the freight railroads better positioned to go after some of those container hauls before the current emergency manifested itself?
Yes, it seems very odd that these boxes weren’t being rail-hauled to Utah in the first place. I read somewhere that there *is* a preexisting intermodal service over this route from UP, but evidently it wasn’t very heavily used compared with the total traffic volume. The only possible explanation I can think of is that perhaps the total schedule time was longer, or at least more uncertain, for intermodal than for direct truck, given schedule synchronization delays at the Utah end of the haul.
I can think of a couple of possible reasons, not based on any insider knowledge but just some educated guesses by a railfan/historical railroader.
Until COVID, railroads were actually pretty constrained for track capacity and likely still are. As you no doubt know too, a lot of rail was ‘rationalized’ between about 1980 and 2000 but a lot of new rail has been going back in since then. Sometimes in the same place it was taken out but not always. A freight train going west from LA to Ogden (or east Ogden to LA) takes up the same amount of track capacity between those two points as an equivalent train that will continue on to Chicago or come from Chicago, and if you add additional LA-Ogden trains it’s going to make it harder to run the ones already coming from/going to farther east. Given the choice, a railroad is always going to go for the longer haul. If they’re taking a 500 mile haul it’s because they can’t get a 1000 mile one.
PTC is another factor. PTC has been soaking up time, energy, and capital that could have been used to build more track that could have supported the shorter hauls. It’ll eventually be able to increase capacity but it’s just not there yet, but with the mandate it had to be done.
Dropping containers in Ogden more than likely means dragging lots of empty tables back to LA since there just ain’t a whole lot of stuff to put in a container produced out there, as opposed to taking a container to Chicago or all the way to the East Coast. This feeds back into capacity because a train of empty tables takes the same amount of track space and crews as one loaded with containers to get back to LA, and gums up the operation of other trains just as much. Again, any transport company is going to take a load-load operation over an empty backhaul unless it’s unavoidable. Truckers just have more options in this space since a single tractor could haul a loaded container from LA to Boise, then either run bobtail or take a short haul trailer to Yakima, then grab a load of apple products to take back to LA. You just can’t do that kind of stuff with a railroad now (unlike, say, at the turn of the 20th Century in free-roaming boxcars.)
There are probably other technical justifications, and I’m sure there’s more than a little ossified thinking, that went into declining to create an LA/LB-Ogden lane before now. But I think overall it wasn’t just that railroad management was complacently leaving money on the table.
We are asking the wrong question. The issue is not how to make it easier to import goods from China, etc. The issue is how to make it easier to manufacture those goods across the USA — like was done in the days when the US was the world’s leading country.
Used to be that energy (oil) was cheap. That made it relatively cheap to ship goods very long ways. And there were lots of believers in the false doctrine of Unilateral Free Trade — as if any US company could compete against foreign competitors who are not burdened by US regulations and can use child labor, slave labor, ignore workplace safety, toss waste into the river, etc. The imports were cheap, but the destructive externalities on US society have been building up to a critical level.
One of the side effects of unsustainable “Green” energy is that it is not cheap — just ask a German. As energy costs go up, the economic benefits of producing closer to the point of use should become more obvious. And the huge social & strategic costs of depending on imports should become more obvious, even to the deluded “Free Traders”.
But there are no quick easy solutions.
Driving around in Arizona, I often use I-8. Running along I 8 is a rail line that is carrying huge trains of containers (stack trains, I guess) every day. The container revolution began with “piggyback flat cars.” It seems odd that railroads are avoiding this business elsewhere.
Speaking of logistics…
https://www.ttnews.com/articles/ups-tusimple-expand-partnership
The claim is that even if an ‘autonomous’ truck has a human safety driver, there is still a reduced-fuel-consumption benefit of about 13%.
More about the Utah inland port.
https://www.ttnews.com/articles/new-utah-inland-port-seen-relief-valve-west-coast-facilities
This article says the facility only opened in 2019 and UP didn’t establish direct service from Long Beach until this October 27.