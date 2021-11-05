Some Chicago Boyz know each other from student days at the University of Chicago. Others are Chicago boys in spirit. The blog name is also intended as a good-humored gesture of admiration for distinguished Chicago School economists and fellow travelers.
1 thought on “Random Pic”
Good to see that the great helium crisis that caused untold suffering by limiting the availability of balloons is over.
We were told a few weeks ago that the supply of nitrogen was being limited because the oxygen demand from hospitals was so high. Funny how that happened with so many people vaccinated.