Jiggery Pokery, Whackadoodle Wokery

My daughter and I have a local writer friend who teaches at the elementary school level – a local quasi-magnet type school which advertises itself as offering a challenging college prep curriculum, and she is discouraged beyond words over how difficult it is to interest the pupils, especially the boys in her class in reading. Of course, given the run of books generated of late by mainstream establishment publishing, aimed at the YA and young readers and then approved by schoolteachers and librarians … most of them seem to be a grim wallow in social or familial dysfunction, misery, gloom, and despair … plus of late, lashings of sexual confusion as well – of the latter, it seems the more explicit, the better.
Frankly, I’m not at all surprised that our friend’s pupils are not keen on the written word, if the above is all there is thrust upon them. I suppose the thinking among the great contemporary kid-lit authorities is that the kids who are wallowing in social/familial dysfunction, misery, gloom, despair, and sexual confusion should feel validated by reading all about it, and those kids who are not will yet have their consciousness raised. In the trendy argot, they should be starting a conversation … even though I suspect that both types of kids relish that kind of reading as much as they would tuck into another delicious helping of filboid studge. The kids who are living the dysfunction/misery/gloom/confusion know it all too damned well, and the happy portion of those who aren’t living in such conditions are left baffled, revolted, and generally put off … not the least by having it thrust upon them incessantly. As a commenter on this thread remarked: “The passage the teacher wanted me to read was about hanging a puppy to get back at his dad. Apparently, it was from some award-winning young adult novel. I was rather horrified, and asked to do a different one. And this was almost 30 years ago. It seemed like every single book the AP lit teachers wanted us to read was just horrific or depressing or both. …”
What I wanted as a kid reader, what my daughter wanted in turn, and what my friend’s pupils want with the longing of a thirsty traveler in a desert is … escape, entertainment, adventure, derring-do, something entirely aside from their mundane and possibly miserable existences. Heroes, fights and festivals, as Robert Lewis Stevenson wrote in his book of poetry for children. They want to be swept away, to be the hero or heroine, to wander stranger lands and distant oceans, a bold quest and successful resolution … and if there is a moral and good and bad examples of behavior incorporated into the narrative, it had better be done with a subtle touch.
However, this variety of whackadoodle wokery is not the most noisome educational atrocity currently being perpetuated upon school students – as the comment above noted, unappealing books in the classroom has been a thing for decades, and likely even longer. The Victorians were no slouches when it came to pushing stories intended to improve the moral character of the young; authors like Mark Twain and Rudyard Kipling pushed back against this with writing adventures for Tom Sawyer, Huck Finn, and Stalky and his friends.
What has increasingly outraged parents are the twin scourges of whatever disguise Critical Race Theory is being mainlined into the student body. Whatever innocuous-seeming guise it goes under is essentially telling white kids that they are irredeemably evil racists, and students of color that they will never get anywhere in life ‘cause raaaaaacism. Parents of all colors are protesting this intellectual abuse, and certain schools – teachers’ organizations, administrators and school boards of them are shocked at this interference, aghast that so-called educational experts are being fought against, tooth and nail, after having had their own way for so long.
Parents are also outraged at what they judge to be grossly inappropriate sex education pushed by the education establishment for elementary and middle school age children. (See the proposed outline linked here.) In the eyes of parents, wildly inappropriate sexual content, encouragement of sexual practices and the transgender fad (and it is a temporary and damaging fad; no doubt in my mind about it) this amounts as abuse and grooming of the most vulnerable. Suspicion of this being confirmed when teachers encourage their students to keep secrets about what they are being taught in class from their parents.
If this weren’t sufficiently a matter of concern, it’s compounded when goofs like Terry McAuliffe state as a matter of campaign rhetoric that ordinary parents really have no right to object to the decisions of so-called experts when it comes to teaching children. That insult is redoubled by Merrick Garland declaring that parents at school board meetings are worthy of more suspicion and law-enforcement regard for being potentially violent … merely for objecting to public-school enabled abuse and mistreatment?
Seriously, to whom do our children really belong? To their parents and families … or to the education combine embodied by our more deranged public schools and the whackadoodle wokery which seems to infest them? And what can we do, as parents and grandparents to burn that establishment to the ground and salt the earth where it was? Comment as you wish.
4 thoughts on “Jiggery Pokery, Whackadoodle Wokery”
I got started reading a lot with westerns and Sherlock Holmes. My younger son was not a good student and was complaining the other day about his son’s lack of interest in books. I bit my tongue and said not a word. My father’s most common greeting to me was “Get your nose out of that book !” Maybe that was the magic phrase.
My own reading habits likely came from my father. He was a boilermaster for Humble Oil…Enjay Oil…and finally Exxon. Man always had a newspaper or book when he went to the bathroom, mostly because it was the only time he got to read. As a mechanical fixer type, and welder, and much else he was always supposed to be doing something.
I think it took, because I have long fought the ‘sit and read’ urge myself.
When I went to pick up my eldest at Benning after airborne school, we’re back at our hotel room with the boy and a couple of his friends, getting ready to go out to eat. He says he needs to make a bathroom stop, and his buds both say “don’t let him take a book in there, we’ll be stuck here for an hour.”
Evidently it passes down through generations.
The root problem is that education in this country got taken over by the ideologues from the very beginning, and those bastards were basically out to control what they perceived as “the lower orders” from the beginning.
Dewey and his ilk have a lot to answer for; they set out, with malice aforethought, to turn the children of America into good little proles–While leaving their own upper-class exclusive establishments under the classical system they themselves grew up under. Fate fooled them, because the corruption they visited upon everyone else eventually spread like an intellectual cancer, and has now overtaken their own channels of cultural communication.
I find it really amazing that they got away with the things they did–They went to Germany, looked around at the actually very (classically…) liberal schooling systems set up by von Humboldt and his element, and came away with the forms, yet managed to ignore the substance of what made German education so damned effective. It’s like they went there, looked at it, confirmed their own beliefs about what worked, came back and pronounced that they were following the latest in European pedagogy, and nobody caught them at it. We’ve had this false image of German schooling as being this place of rigid Prussian authoritarianism and kadaversgehorsam, while the reality was that they were nothing at all like that–And, if you pause to consider the way that the Germans overtook the British and everyone else industrially and how freakin’ flexible and open to the talents their military proved to be in the three major wars of the late 19th and early 20th Century, you really have to wonder how the hell the fraud managed to stay in place. Of course, I suppose that when you look at the “other side” through Prussian-colored glasses, you’re only going to see what you expect to see…
The real problem with education in this country of ours is that we’re not really paying for or getting an actual education system. It’s a system meant to churn out obedient little machines to work steadily and unimaginatively in factory settings, without ever helping them reach their full potential. Is it any wonder that kids don’t read, when all they’re presented with are the schlocky bits of pablum that are served up to them?
The other issue I see is that schools have come to be set up by a bunch of fussy little-girl types, for other fussy little girls. It’s paradise for a certain sort of typically female personality type; for everyone else, especially most boys, it’s hell on earth. You try to lock a lot of boys down in classrooms doing fussy little tasks like sorting words out, playing idiotic games with numbers, and you’re going to lose them, utterly. Most little boys need to be doing, not sitting around not doing.
I would wager that if you were to totally revamp how things are done, you’d have a much better rate of success. But, we don’t want that, because you can’t break the rice bowls of the educational-industrial complex.
Were it up to me, I’d break the whole thing down, entirely. I love learning, and true scholarship–But, the experiences I had in school in this country left me with a life-long loathing for the majority of the people I encountered in that milieu, and for the way it operates. The petty bullshit and control-freakery that abounds in that atmosphere is incredible, and wafts off most educational establishments like a miasma of rot and corruption. Everything I’ve ever studied independently I’ve enjoyed and relished; everything that’s ever been shoved down my throat in a classroom, I’ve come to hate with a passion that stems mostly from the environment I experienced it in initially.
What sucks is that I’m one of those people who’d probably best be described as a “natural scholar”, but the system broke me at an early age. That shouldn’t happen, but that’s what our system does–Destroys human potential far more effectively than it nurtures it.
Here you go: http://www.guysread.com/books/
Librarians in teachers who support books like this have to eat their heads down but they exist.