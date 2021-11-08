Some Chicago Boyz know each other from student days at the University of Chicago. Others are Chicago boys in spirit. The blog name is also intended as a good-humored gesture of admiration for distinguished Chicago School economists and fellow travelers.
5 thoughts on “Chicagoboyz Like Wildlife in the Garden”
Lovely
Yes.
In AZ we have lots of yellows. I haven’t seen a monarch in AZ. Plant milkweed in CA and you get them.
I planted some milkweed last year to encourage monarchs, but I thought that all the plants croaked. But a couple of sprouts came up all on their own – I assume that the seeds spread. Frankly, I hope that more come up – I would like to have a semi-wild native garden that encourages bees, butterflies and birds.
We’re growing prairie natives (among other things), and my wife thinks she’s spotted 10 varieties of bee in our tiny city lot. Monarch tagging didn’t go so well this year–only about 30. I haven’t seen any for a month–I guess they’ve all flown down to Texas by now.