A teacher’s experiences in an American high school…a highly-rated American high school…with thoughts on the power of incentives.
Research suggests that CEOs born in “frontier counties with a higher level of individualistic culture” are more effective at promoting innovation.
The market value of Tesla…$1.2 trillion…now exceeds the market value of the entire S&P 500 energy sector. (The components of that sector can be found here.)
“Believe the science”, bureaucracy, speed, and creativity: America needs a new scientific revolution.
Planning is a bigger job than planners can do.
Offshoring is not just for manufacturing jobs: Teleshock. See also my 2019 post Telemigration.
Interesting memoir by a woman who started as a clerk for Burlington Northern Railroad, worked her way up to Yardmaster, and then worked closely for many years with the legendary RR executive Hunter Harrison, focusing mostly on improved data and methods for performance measurement and operational support. (The author has since made a major industry & career change and is now focused on bioinformatics research related to cellular development!)
6 thoughts on “Worthwhile Reading”
I think you mean the market cap of Tesla is 1.2 trillion, a measly billion is pocket change any more and a million might not be a suitable tip. Ain’t inflation wonderful.
On the bright side, at least Tesla produces something besides an AP.
Tyler Cowen’s observation is rather trite. The absolute best any bureaucracy can do is incremental improvement, much more likely, stasis or regression. This goes for VC’s just as much as governments.
DARPA did fine as long as they were an obscure nonentity, I doubt they can survive notoriety. The only real way they can succeed is if they fail at least ten times for every success, and that won’t fly in front of Congress. There’s a very fine line between brilliant and crack brained.
“The current grant funding apparatus does not allow some of the best scientists in the world to pursue the research agendas that they themselves think are best,” Collison, Cowen, and the UC Berkeley scientist Patrick Hsu wrote in the online publication Future in June.
Exactly what President Eisenhower warned against in his 1961 Farewell Address — except it has probably become worse than he (a former President of Columbia University) imagined. We now have politicization of research, and a tax code which discourages private investment in Research & Development. And no real prospect of improving things through the ballot box. There will be consequences!
Billion>>Trillion fixed…how embarrassing!
A trillion here, a trillion there, eventually it can add up to real money of the unreal sort.
Back when I used to hand set type, there were only so many of each character in the case. If you ran out, you’d have to either get creative or break up a standing form. We’re lucky that it’s all digital now so they’ll never run out of zeros for printing the currency.
MCS….just use exponential notation!
On Planning, I was a member of the Planning Commission of my small city, Mission Viejo, CA.
The “Planned community” lasted until the early 90s when things began to go awry. First the state passed a number of laws that over rode city plans. One was the role of “Assisted Living” homes, which were owned by investors with clout in the state Legislature. They would buy up a number of homes in a neighborhood and convert them to multiple dwellings in which “Board and Care” cases were housed. Many were remodeled to include six bedrooms, some with individual baths. The garage was used as an office. Local zoning as single family homes was overridden.
The next part of the planned community destruction was the conversion of an industrial park, included on the theory that light office and industrial uses would minimize commuting to work by residents. That was overturned by a vote of the Planning Commission before I was a member. In fact, that decision stimulated a whole reform movement aimed at the City Council. The planned industrial park was replaced by an apartment complex of over 750 units. No traffic analysis was done before approval.
Soon the state began to intervene on behalf of “affordable housing.” Here we saw an iron triangle of state legislators, “public interest” legal firms and developers. The law firm, subsidized by developers, would sue the state, the legislature would rule that the city, nearly 100% built out, had inadequate affordable housing. The city would be required to find and approve a project, which often replaced other uses, that would then be built by the developers and the law firms would be awarded costs by the legislature. Once that project was complete, the cycle would repeat.