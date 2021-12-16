California regulators are considering changes to the ‘net metering’ rules, which allow owners of home solar panels to sell excess electricity back to the grid. These changes may include a connection fee of several hundred dollars per year.
People who have rooftop solar–and who also have grid connections–usually expect the grid to be there for them, with whatever power they need, when night, clouds, etc cut their solar output to a low level. This certainly implies capital costs for the utility power generators and transmission/distribution companies. The concern is that those who get solar when it’s available, but rely on grid power at other times, are not paying their fare share of the infrastructure’s capital costs.
As an indicator of these costs, a modern combined-cycle gas turbine plant costs about $970 per peak kilowatt.. So a simplistic analysis would suggest that if a homeowner has a peak demand of 10 kw, he is driving $9700 in capital costs for the grid. This is probably somewhat excessive, since everyone’s peaks won’t occur at exactly the same moment…but the number is not trivial. A lot of assumptions would need to go into estimating a ‘correct’ cost, and those assumptions will surely be argued about fervently in California in the near future.
Key question: Could this be a turning point leading to a more realistic understanding of wind/solar costs in situations where reliable electricity is important, as opposed to the simplistic narratives about wind/solar’s ‘cheapness’? I mean, if even California is seeing a need to do something that would surely slow the uptake of ‘renewable’ energy…
8 thoughts on “This Seems Significant”
Live by the subsidy, die by the subsidy.
Long time ago, California had a subsidy for rooftop solar heating panels for backyard swimming pools. When that subsidy went away, that industry died.
If the economics worked for unsustainable undependable “renewable” energy, there would be no need for subsidies.
But the Big One is still to come — What happens when the State has to start charging Electric Vehicle owners for all the lost revenue from gasoline taxes? EVs need to pay their share of the road system!
At the Federal level, government is spending about $1.75 for each $1.00 it takes in as taxes. That is unsustainable. Eventually, all subsidies are going to go away.
What happens when they start charging a demand charge for charging an electric car? Those can add up fast. What happens if there’s no off peak because all the cars are charging?
Tesla’s answer seems to be their power wall so now you’ll have to buy two sets of batteries for your car. Those will be a little harder to park in the drive if they start catching fire like the Bolts.
Yes, it should be a turning point but expect massive pushback in CA. Solar panel owners will argue that they already paid out $20K capital costs for their panels and wiring. Of course it’s a nonsensical argument because they provide so little power to other grid users, and their power isn’t dispatchable, but expect to hear that argument.
CapitalistRoader,
“You fucked up–you trusted us.”
I was under the impression that it was difficult to sell power back to the power companies with solar and wind rigs due to the way that the grid worked. Maybe things have changed since I looked at it last.
I actually looked into putting a windmill on my property a few years ago. It would have had to be over a hundred feet in the air to capture the correct wind pattern and had a payback of around 130 years. So, no.
Note also: Even if one is *not* actually selling electricity back to the grid…but is still using rooftop solar for a substantial % of their needs, while still maintaining a grid connection for when they need it…then they are still imposing extra costs on the grid, because the capital investment to support their *peak* use must still be there, while the number of kwh they buy for it to be recovered against is smaller.
When I lived in CA, I considered solar panels on my roof. I knew a few neighbors who had done so. At the time I was serving on the local planning commission so I got a bit more information through the grapevine. That’s when I heard about changes in the “net metering” rules. That was ten years ago but, at the time, the plan was to limit net metering to “wholesale rates.” In other words net metering would be limited and not “reverse metering” as we had been promised. I did not buy solar and five years later moved to Arizona where I get three calls a day, average, about solar. Still haven’t done it.
Wind and solar are often referred to as “IRR”s – Intermittent Renewable Resources. This intermittency causes other costs – not just to supply the peak MWh but to maintain the grid. If wind and solar increase/decrease output by 1 MW, then the rest of the generation has to ramp down/up 1 MW, so extra generation is needed for every MW of IRRs.
There is also the cost of removal of old, no longer working solar panels and windmills. If the homeowner hasn’t included the cost of eventual disposal of solar panels in their calculations, they could be in for a rude surprise.