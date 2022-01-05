Some Chicago Boyz know each other from student days at the University of Chicago. Others are Chicago boys in spirit. The blog name is also intended as a good-humored gesture of admiration for distinguished Chicago School economists and fellow travelers.
4 thoughts on “Chicagoboyz Billboard Series: 2”
I had a boss withhold my last paycheck a while ago. NY told me to pound sand because I made too much money for them to care.
JEFE means BOSS!
BOSS smokes cigar!
BOSS is mean and bad!
The Boss looks Mexican.
The lawfirm listed at jefenopaga.Com is white & Twombly of Miami http://www.whitetwombly.com
They look legit working in a lot of different practice areas. More legit than the ambulance chasers who advertise in daytime tb
Bosses stiffing employees is a real problem and this looks like it might be a good idea.
Speaking of lawyers and billboards. Last year I drove across Missouri st Louis to Kansas. About every 2 miles was a billboard for the “Jungle Law” firm. All jungle themed 20-30 different ones each pitching a different sorrow. Drugs, dui, divorce and so on.
It occurs to me one could write a decent country song just from the billboards.
I was thinking of them last night and found this article.
https://www.thepitchkc.com/is-the-jungle-law-group-a-law-firm-or-a-reality-tv-show/
Two of the women partners look like Dog the Bounty Hunters wife. Or Dog himself.