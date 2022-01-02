The French Army in 1940…and the American CDC in 2021

Andre Beaufre, later a general, was in 1940 a young Captain on the French general staff. He had been selected for this organization a few years earlier, and had originally been very pleased to be in such elevated company…but:
I saw very quickly that our seniors were primarily concerned with forms of drafting. Every memorandum had to be perfect, written in a concise, impersonal style, and conforming to a logical and faultless plan–but so abstract that it had to be read several times before one could find out what it was about…”I have the honour to inform you that I have decided…I envisage…I attach some importance to the fact that…” Actually no one decided more than the barest minimum, and what indeed was decided was pretty trivial.
The consequences of that approach became clear in May 1940.
It is interesting that Picasso had somehow observed the same problem with French military culture that then-captain Beaufre had seen. As the German forces advanced with unexpected speed, Picasso’s friend Monet was shocked to learn that the enemy had already reached Reims.
“But what about our generals?” asked Monet. “What are they doing.”
Picasso’s response: “Well, there you have it, my friend. It’s the Ecole des Beaux-Arts”
…ie, formalists who had learned one set of rules and were not interested in considering deviations from same.
I was reminded of this history by a sequence of posts at twitter. Joanna Masel, a theoretical biologist, says the CDC contacted her (following an NYT story) about an app she helped develop to notify people (anonymously) about possible covid-19 exposure. Her group put a very informal preprint on github nearly immediately, and a more formal one on medrxiv soon after. A CDC coauthor was added to shepherd it through MMWR, which is described as “CDC’s primary vehicle for scientific publication of timely, authoritative, and useful public health information and recommendations.”
The preproposal was rejected. Informal feedback was that they liked it but were so backlogged that a peer reviewed journal was likely faster. This initiated 6 months of clearance procedures needed for CDC coauthor to stay on paper.
What CDC staff spend a LOT of time on: rewriting manuscripts with meticulous attention to style guides. Eg, Methods must follow exactly the order they are used in Results, all interpretation must be in Discussion not in Results, etc. to a point truly unimaginable in my field.
and
6 months and endless CDC work hours later, after new CDC edits overclaimed efficacy in ways we deny, at CDC’s urging we removed the CDC coauthor in order to terminate clearance to instead make the deadline for a relevant CDC-run special issue…On top of minor revisions from reviewers, more style guide edits required by CDC journal editors. Eg because style bans reference to an individual as a primary or secondary case, we now refer to individuals who test positive v. infected individuals v. those infected by each. After resubmission in <30 days, rejected months later despite green light from peer reviewers. Bottom line from CDC editor: because our data is now too old, we longer conform with journal guidelines….
So after the manuscript spend the vast majority of the previous 12 months on CDC desks not ours, we were rejected by the CDC because the data had become >12 months old.
Doesn’t this sound like a replay of what Andre Beaufre observed?
I saw very quickly that our seniors were primarily concerned with forms of drafting. Every memorandum had to be perfect, written in a concise, impersonal style, and conforming to a logical and faultless plan–but so abstract that it had to be read several times before one could find out what it was about…”I have the honour to inform you that I have decided…I envisage…I attach some importance to the fact that…” Actually no one decided more than the barest minimum, and what indeed was decided was pretty trivial.
15 thoughts on “The French Army in 1940…and the American CDC in 2021”
Alistair Horne’s To Lose a Battle is priceless regards France 1940, albeit a little dated in places. Even his footnotes are solid gold and prophetic. For instance:
*It was revealing that the first measure taken to defend Paris should have concerned the preservation of order; presumably against a popular revolt by the left such as had been perpetual bugaboo since the Commune of 1871.
Sounds familiar except the Left is now the Establishment and fears the Right.
Tacitus…the British general Edward Spears, who was Churchill’s liason to France in 1940, verifies that this concern about civil disorder was common in the government. Georges Mandel, the Minister of the Interior, thought it was nonsense. He asked one person–the Prefect of the Paris Police–if he were concerned, and got the response that he was not.
Good one for Picasso.
Ernest May’s “Strange Victory” is better and more recent than Horne. The title is a play on what historian-eyewitness-participant Marc Bloch wrote in 1940 in “Strange Defeat.”
There are treatments more recent than May’s, but I haven’t read them.
If I thought this bureaucratized idiocy was confined to the CDC I’d sleep well.
At least the French generals in WWII had the decency to surrender, and let the Germans take over. Among the undiscussed consequences of that — during most of WWII, the French Stock Market had the highest returns of any market worldwide. And we know from the actions of FedGov and the Federal Reserve today that stock market returns are by far the most important gauge of the health of society.
What if the CDC had stood aside, and let Covid be handled by the population in the same way the annual flu outbreak has been handled for decades? Where would the stock market be today? Or, to be more serious, would society at large be in better condition than it is now?
This is just the way bureaucracies are. There’s just no sense expecting something different.
An argument against FDR engineering Pearl Harbor is that he didn’t arrange for the Army and Navy Staffs to be on the Arizona. It would have shortened the war by years.
As I keep saying… The drive to control things is what destroys most institutions.
You get down to it, the German victory in 1940 boils down to one thing, and one thing only: They were better adapted to chaos, and indeed, relied on creating chaos in the French command hierarchy. The Germans got inside their decision loops, and ensured that events happened to their desires, while simultaneously taking advantage of any random chaotic events that they ran across which would benefit them. The French weren’t so much defeated by raw skill-at-arms and better weapons (which, were arguably mostly French…), but by the fact that their leadership could not function on the battlefield that the Germans created and took advantage of.
The real irony is that a lot of Germans didn’t quite “get” what they’d done in France, and because of that, hubris took over and they went on to do what they did in terms of starting things they could not possibly finish.
You cannot control things outside yourself. That’s the essential lesson of history, and the more we ignore this rule, the more idiocy people will get up to, imagining that they can.
You cite the COVID “pandemic” and its response–Well, remember that Seattle-area doctor who was doing survey work, sequencing everything that people had, who were coming into contact with the medical system? She was prophetic, she was–And, what did the CDC do? Shut her down. You can find very little in print on that episode, today.
We should have been doing survey work all along. Sequencing genes is fairly cheap–How much would it cost to have people tested for what was making them sick, whenever they get sick enough to see someone about it? That way, you get an idea of what’s out there. As well, if you could make it affordable, we ought to be doing survey sequencing on every single person buying a damn over-the-counter cold medication…
One of the larger problems with our health care system is that we’ve predicated everything we’ve studied on studying the sick. Nobody goes out to survey the healthy who’ve not bothered to go see a doctor because they’re… Healthy. This leaves a gap; we know what sick looks like, in the general run of statistics, but nobody has a clue what the hell “healthy” might really look like.
I ran into this while reading the literature on cholesterol. The interesting thing there is that the whole “cholesterol bad” idea stems from the fact that it seems like people with heart disease present with abnormal cholesterol levels and so forth. What nobody seems to have done is go out and look at people without “heart disease”, whateverthehellthatreallyis, and studied their cholesterol levels in any great depth. As best I can tell, it’s been “Oh, you have heart disease and high cholesterols… They must be linked…”. Meanwhile, there could be tons of people out there with very high cholesterols in their blood, and no heart disease–Which might tend to encourage the idea that while some “heart disease” might be related to cholesterol, there are also other probable causes. So far as I can tell, nobody is out there looking at the “healthy” populations for the data. Which, they really ought to do.
You see the same thing in a lot of the humanities–We know all sorts of things about deviant sex, thanks to Kinsey, but did he ever really examine “normal” human beings? From what I’ve read of his studies and methodologies, I’d have to say “Fsck, NO…”, because just about everyone in his studies were pretty much aberrant deviants from the norm.
This is a problem across a lot of human endeavor, and a cause for a lot of things failing. We tend to examine edge cases, and then extrapolate across entire ranges of data. You do a survey about a new cereal, and there’s a mostly “Meh” reaction to it, yet there are also those who so strongly love the stuff that you decide to take it to market, anyway–Where it fails utterly, because you listened to the edge cases.
Point is, you can’t impose your reality on reality, because reality is gonna impose right back at you, and it’s a hell of a lot bigger…
The French Army was supposed to defend the country.
The CDC was never ever envisioned as being in charge of anything. It’s supposed to put out press releases to not eat raw cookie dough and get ignored. They were raised to the status of oracles as a way to undermine Trump.
Similarly NIH is supposed to fund academic research and FDA is supposed to grease things for Big Pharma, not rule over American society.
““But what about our generals?” asked Monet. “What are they doing.”
Picasso’s response: “Well, there you have it, my friend. It’s the Ecole des Beaux-Arts””
…ie, formalists who had learned one set of rules and were not interested in considering deviations from same.
____________________
A thought that occurs to me is that this sequence represents a near-perfect example of what happens when the forms of things become more important than the reality of them. You have here a perfect example of the essential and utter corruption of effective action across much of French society and culture–Picasso is able to make an allusion to the Ecole des Beaux-Arts, and Monet can relate perfectly to what is going on within the French General Staff, even though is manifestly not a military man. This indicates the breadth and depth of the problem in French culture at the time, and indeed, since ferfsckingever. It’s the triumph of “system” and “hierarchy” over pragmatism and common sense–You see echoes of it all across French history, from the response of the crown to the forces behind the Revolution to the conditions of WWI. The system is more worried about the conformance of the orders to some style guide for writing them than they are to what those orders contain. You rather get the impression that it’s the same things failing across entire societies. It’s not just the French, at all. There’s the classic example of “order, over all” encapsulated in the collision of the Titanic with the iceberg it hit.
The story goes that the reason the lookout didn’t have binoculars that night is because an officer was transferred off the ship before sailing, and he took the key to that locker with him, so the binoculars weren’t available for the lookout to use, and avoid the iceberg.
Stop and think about that, for a moment.
After that moment has passed, ask yourself this: Who do you blame for that happening? Is it the officer’s fault, for absconding with the only key? The ship’s “system”, that allowed that to happen, and then did not correct for it by ensuring that the locker was opened? I mean, a ship like the Titanic, I’m sure they had someone on board who could serve as a locksmith… Yes? Or, failing that… A hammer?
Or, was it the fault of the seaman on lookout, who did not insist on having the binoculars he needed to do his job properly at night?
The responsibility for that sinking is diffuse, and hard to work out. It may well have been that even if the lookout had had the binoculars, he might not have seen the iceberg in time, anyway. Or, he might have been ignored.
But, that whole incident is highly indicative, telling us a lot about the culture of that ship’s crew. I like to think that if I’d been that lookout, I’d have been raising hell about getting those binoculars out, or that I would have broken the damn locker myself, but… Who knows? The entire question boils down to the culture surrounding the incident. Another ship might not have bothered locking those binoculars up, or would have taken the fact that they were considered important enough to have locked them up in the first place, then they must absolutely be available for the lookout, and the fact that they just went “Oh, well… Haven’t got the key, can’t access them… No worries, they’re not really necessary…” flatly blows my mind, when I think about it in terms of my own life-experience in the military. It’s like “Well, yeah… The fire extinguishers are all locked up in storage, nobody’s got the key, we’ll just let the fire burn…”. You don’t do that, and as a responsible, thinking junior leader, I’d have been like “Yeah, get the bolt cutters… Or, the sledge-hammer…”.
The French military staff showed less common sense and ability to cope with reality than I’d have ever tolerated in a junior NCO under me. This shows why that whole system failed, systematically, from the bottom up. If you have inept, incompetent leadership over you, you have to “route around”, and if you don’t…? Well, you’re likely gonna die or lose the war.
It’s well past the time where our society in general needs to recognize and acknowledge that we’ve got the inept and incompetent in charge, running everything around us. We’re due for a reset, and it’s not the sort of thing that Bill Gates and the rest of the oligarchy imagine they’re going to put in place. I’m envisioning a situation where you’re going to have to have people taking tickets for using the various available lamp posts, and having to ration time on the gibbets for all of the various and sundry incompetent boobs we have ensconced in positions of power and authority. “Yeah, you want to hang X? You’ve got ten minutes, and then “Y” is going up, followed by “Z”, over there…”.
I ran into this while reading the literature on cholesterol. The interesting thing there is that the whole “cholesterol bad” idea stems from the fact that it seems like people with heart disease present with abnormal cholesterol levels and so forth. What nobody seems to have done is go out and look at people without “heart disease”,
In my book of Medical History(There used to be a link to it here), I tell the story of how cholesterol first became the crisis it still is. It began with Korean War KIAs. Most were young and pathologists (one of whom was a person al friend) were shocked to see coronary artery disease in these young men. Then, someone did a study on feeding rabbits (a common lab animal at the time) meat. The rabbits developed high cholesterol and heart disease. It was ignored that rabbits are vegetarian and smoking was universal among soldiers, and most men at the time. The association between smoking and heart disease came along later. Remember WWII movies showing the wounded being given a cigarette?
Then Robert Atkins came along to recommend a diet at variance with the consensus that cholesterol was bad. He was vilified and his death from a fall on a slippery street was celebrated. However, all the low carb diets currently popular, including Keto diets, are based on his work. When I researched my book about 1999, I could find no science literature supporting his ideas.
@Mike K,
I vaguely remember reading about that, now that you remind me of it. The stuff I researched came in later, starting in the 1960s.
One of the things I dislike about scientific literature is that a.) much of it is locked up so that the casual reader cannot get at it, and b.) it isn’t “threaded” such that you can follow the ebb and flow of what the researchers were thinking, along with the meta-data of specifically why they thought that. There’s no linkage external to the actual documentation such that you can trace things out from one work to the next, and there really should be.
To a degree, I think a lot of what is out there is more “sciencism” than it is “science”. If you can’t acknowledge and control for your bias, and you’re allowing preconceptions to drive your “research”, there’s a problem. The “irreproducibility crisis” stems from this–Along with the fact that we’ve gotten so far into the weeds with some things that we’re almost reaching a “quantum scale” of effects where the researcher researching an issue is actually creating what they are reporting simply by virtue of observation… And, too–When your conclusions are based on numbers that are really below the threshold of “significant difference”? Yeah; there might be a bit of a problem when someone goes to re-run the experiment you designed.
As well, there’s the tiny little question of what you are using as a subject population for your studies. All too many are based on college students in wealthy countries, who are disgustingly healthy and entirely aberrant, compared to the world’s population as a whole. How much of your work is really representative of just your own subject population…?
One thing with that Korean War study that isn’t considered is that those young men were products of the post-Depression boom years, being raised during and after WWII. The diet in those days wasn’t exactly what I’d term “Healthy”, smoking was endemic, and people were living pretty high on the hog, compared to earlier in the century. Did anyone control for those differences…? Did anyone consider that the stress of being drafted, put into the Army with the wonderful diet available from the mess halls, then going to Korea and being in combat might have had some influence on things?
A lot of the WWII generation that the doctors would have had previous experience working on came out of the Depression; diets weren’t so rich in fat, back then, and the five years between 1945 and 1950 would have hit those young men right where they were doing the most of their physical development–So, better diet, maybe?
Every time I read these things, I find things that they didn’t allow for, or provide controls for–Which then calls into question the entire resulting thesis from the observational research that they did.
Kirk,
If you think the medical literature is f*cked up, try the literature published in English or Sociology. Even History is a mess.
Re the side discussion on cholesterol:
Highly recommended: “The Clot Thickens – The enduring mystery of heart disease“, by Dr. Malcolm Kendrick, ISBN 978-1-907797-76-7 (2021).
And, yes, Dr. Kendrick presents a strong line of evidence that the cause of (most) heart disease is not related to cholesterol.
MCS…there are bureaucracies, and then there are bureaucracies; some of them work much more effectively than others. The keys to effectiveness seem to be:
–there is an external check on their performance: the market in the case of businesses, war in the case of military organizations.
–there have been trying times in their recent history: in the case of the French Army, they hadn’t had to fight against a comparable opponent since the end of the first war. (And the German defeat in that war had arguably led to more openness to new ideas and new people)
–there is effective leadership, which understands the danger of bureaucratization and acts to counter it. (One CEO of my acquaintance spoke of the need to ‘play whack-a-mole’ against outbreaks of incipient bureaucracy)
–also, important that leadership understands the importance of organization design…generic mush about the importance of ‘teams’, etc, doesn’t cut it.
@Mike K,
I have. Which is also why I’m such a cynic about much of academia, these days.
I blame everybody for it, as well–Ain’t nobody out there looking at the headlines about a lot of this stuff, and then actually even bothering to read the rest of the article past the lede paragraph. If you do, quite often you find that the media parrots can’t even grasp the inherent contradiction in what they wrote for the headline and lede, when reporting on anything. People get the crap they demand, and when they don’t demand accuracy in reporting, or accountability in government…? Yeah; who’s at fault?
It’s a cultural phenomenon. Who was at fault with that binocular issue on the Titanic? Was it the guy who took off with the key, or was it the guy supervising the lookout that didn’t take steps to get past that locked-up set of binoculars? Was it the lookout himself, who didn’t insist on having the tools he needed for his job?
Or, was it the whole bloody surrounding cultural matrix, the one that resulted in incompetence? Why didn’t the Captain make some damn spot-checks to ensure that the proper tools were on hand for the lookout’s job? As the old saw goes, “What the boss doesn’t check…? Doesn’t get done.”.
So many vitally important things are encapsulated in that one tiny anecdote, which most people don’t even bother to really process. On another ship, in another company, under a different captain? None of the prelude to sinking would have occurred, or it would have occurred differently.
David F: “there are bureaucracies, and then there are bureaucracies”
Arguably, there is a generational element in this too — perhaps as characterized in Prof. Charles Handy’s “Sigmoid Curve”. All human organizations struggle to find their feet, and then the successful ones grow, before plateauing and inevitably declining.
Again arguably, the kind of visionary who has the drive to start an organization is often not the best person to run it once it is on its feet. And the kind of person who can run an organization well often does a really bad job of developing his replacements, so the organization eventually falls into the hands of smooth blinkered incompetents; then decline naturally follows.
That story has come to pass many times over history, and the only way the human race has found to deal with it is to burn everything to the ground from time to time and start over. Are we going to find a better alternative this time?