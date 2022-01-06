American Gulag and Stasi, Inc

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the protest at the Capitol, in Washington, DC. A good many of those who attended felt they had a perfect right to walk into the Capitol Building, which is after all, the structure that we pay for and support our so-called political representatives with our votes. So why didn’t we have the right to walk into it, especially when allowed by the Capitol Police gatekeepers? There certainly were enough loud progressive protesters at the Kavanaugh hearings, setting the example for conservatives to follow an established principle. Or so they thought … mistakenly, as it has turned out. A number of questions about that event still remain.

(Historically, well-wishers thronged the White House, upon the election of Andrew Jackson, and pretty much destroyed carpets and upholsteries, with the passage of their dirty boots and subsequent rowdy and presumably drunken celebration of a man of the people, a genuine frontiersman, to the highest office in the land. Again – the halls of government are rightfully, our halls – not the exclusive property of temporary lords and ladies. Or so we had assumed. But Jackson was a Democrat, of course, so all was forgiven.)

Those questions remain mostly unanswered, mostly by the heroic efforts of our national establishment news media orgs.

Recalling the great Tea Party gathering on the Mall in D.C., a gathering that I and certain others of our coterie couldn’t afford to attend, although we watched news coverage of that gathering, at a hamburger place at the edge of McAllister Park. (A hamburger joint now out of business, although I am absolutely certain that our gathering in that year had nothing to do with that.) That assurance certainly can’t be made in this lamentable year. Now, who among you would want to go to a mass protest meeting in Washington DC? Knowing that one might be arrested, charged, held without bail in a comfortless metal cell, with no real legal representation, watching from a distance your family and personal enterprise, not to mention your character, be destroyed? Knowing that agent provocateurs from various parties interested in free-hand mayhem took the lead in storming the place, or in making their agencies look good by dropping handcuffs on the readily-gulled? Who among you would even post selfie photos and an account of such a protest on social media – knowing that friends, ex-friends and ex-spouses, fellow church-members, family – will eagerly inform on you to the FBI and other law enforcement bodies? Welcome, the new American Stasi; around every corner, a spy and informant. Goodbye, social trust. Nice to have known you. From now on, the lesson being learned is to be discrete, and trust very few. That is – if you are of a conservative bent, or even hold an opinion a single jot off that is ruled acceptable by the cultural elite. And keep an eye on the weathervane, because what is acceptable may change in the blink of an eye.

Who would go to Washington DC now, knowing that officers of the capitol police may shoot, beat, and trample ordinary citizens, without penalty? Knowing that the national establishment news media will cheerfully join in, after turning an accepting eye on other and ever-more fiery protests across a dozen other cities; protests which have damaged local federal and civic property? Knowing that BLM/Antifa violent protesters have been released almost at once, after arrest, only to go and offend again, while those charged with walking into the Capitol, or even being in the vicinity, or helping to organize the protest a year ago are still locked up – who would risk any kind of protest, save the anonymous and local? Yes, the incestuous national ruling class has already cut off protest by conservative citizens in our capital city, for us sensible and/or impecunious, anyway.

The political ruling class may have won this round, and much joy may it give them, for general unhappiness with their incompetence, malice, and maladministration will go underground. Protest against their rule will become sullen, bitter and prolonged, taking the form of vicious jokes – like the series of ‘I did that!’ stickers appearing on gas pumps and grocery store shelves. There will be samizdat circulated, caustic jokes passed among friends, untraceable sabotage of all kinds of activities, malicious non-compliance, months and maybe years of growing resentment of an increasingly arrogant and incompetent ruling class.

And one day, it will all explode. Like the Ceaușescu clan and their lackeys in Romania – they won’t even see it coming. Only, because we are Americans, it probably won’t take decades. Comment as you wish … looking over your shoulder, of course. Comment as you wish, and dare.