Is the Biden regime creating a “Wag the Dog” scenario with Ukraine ?

There is considerable talk in the media right now about Russia and Ukraine. Russia has moved troops close to the Ukrainian border. The Biden regime, which has no interest in the US southern border, has expressed alarming determination to stop a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Why are they so interested in a corrupt country that has no strategic importance to us ? Certainly the Biden family has profited from Ukraine. Hunter Biden, who seems to be the family bagman, was paid $50,000 a month by the Ukraine Burisma gas company.
It was in April 2014 that Hunter became a board member for Burisma with at least $50,000 per month compensation, and $83,000 by some accounts.
The board appointment for someone who had no experience in the energy industry or in Ukraine came just months after Hunter was discharged from the U.S. Navy Reserves after testing positive for cocaine.
Burisma’s board chairman, Alan Apter, said, “This is totally based on merit.” Apter added: “The company’s strategy is aimed at the strongest concentration of professional staff and the introduction of best corporate practices, and we’re delighted that Mr. Biden is joining us to help us achieve these goals.”
Recently, the president of Ukraine, in a phone call from Biden, is alleged to have told Biden to “calm down.” The transcript of the call has not been released.
Why the threats, including moving 8500 US troops to eastern Europe ? Back in the 1990s, there was a movie called “Wag the Dog.” The plot was “Shortly before an election, a spin-doctor and a Hollywood producer join efforts to fabricate a war in order to cover up a Presidential sex scandal.” Is that what is going on now ?
Biden’s poll numbers keep going down.
At 33% approval last week. The 2022 election is coming in a few months and prospects for Democrats are poor. It is known in history that authoritarian governments, like this one, have been known to create war fever and even war to conceal weakness in domestic affairs.
Tucker Carlson had a show last night on this topic. He shows the left leaning TV shows all cheerleading the Biden threats. In fact, they are accusing Carlson of being pro-Russian. Sound familiar ?
I think, with the people around Biden, there is a real risk of major errors. These people belong in the Harvard faculty club, not the White House.
13 thoughts on “Is the Biden regime creating a “Wag the Dog” scenario with Ukraine ?”
wheels within wheels, the guy who popularized the ‘wag the dog’ notion, was christopher hitchens, and he was listening to among other milt bearden, who was the afghan task force chief, and who apparently missed how dangerous his counterpart hamid gul was, at the time bearden was lobbying for Sudan, coincidence, shortly before this, the station chief in khartroum was one joseph cofer black, he had pushed for action against bin laden who was residing there, until 1996, when he returned to Afghanistan, he would rise up to counter terror chief, and later at large state department official, it’s in this capacity where were encountered the oligarchs, who would later found burisma, and years later, he ended up on the board of said outfit,
If Brandon’s advisors think there’s going to be any sort of “rally round the flag” effect if anything happens in Ukraine, they’re delusional. The GOP base will be demanding instant impeachment. And the regime is so incompetent as well as utterly untrustworthy that most of us won’t believe anything they say, so they better hope that if Russia does anything (they won’t, I’m quite sure of that), it’s completely unambiguous and unmistakable.
Canadian Broadcasting Co is now claiming that Russians are involved in the truckers’ convoy protesting vaxx mandates.
Perhaps we should be invading Canada.
The President of Ukraine is pushing back, saying that Biden’s intemperate comments about the impending and inevitable war is aggravating the situation, overstating the risk, and tanking Ukraine’s economy by provoking panic. It certainly seems that some factions in Washington seem eager for a confrontation and US involvement.
Some of it is doubtless delusional thinking that the US is capable of making feel-good gestures throughout the world’s trouble spots with no adverse consequences, some of it is an irrational loathing of Putin to a degree that failing to aggressively confront him damages their sense of self worth. The latter feeling is of a piece with the current Spotify dust-up between Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, who just have to emote and act however foolishly because the very existence of Joe Rogan’s guests cannot be tolerated. It seems our affairs of state are affected by similar lunacy.
US involvement in Ukraine is a source of graft and gain for various and sundry elites, politicians and their families, shadowy NGOs and oligarch foundations, and the usual kickbacks and grift by defense and intelligence contractors. Not to mention the Maiden insurrection, which was good practice for interfering in other countries as well as our own internal power struggles. Laughable that the State Department, NGO, and intelligence godfathers assumed after Ukraine their next success would be overthrowing the Putin cleptocracy.
Instead of fouling Putin’s nest they ensnared our own junta.
if depends what you think the objective was:
https://112.international/ukraine-top-news/burisma-group-and-prince-of-monaco-held-4th-energy-security-forum-in-monte-carlo-40289.html
“Rally around the flag”? Offer up our sons and daughters to defend the Biden clan’s corrupt income streams or serve as some kind of ghastly demonstration of something or other, after the debacle that has been the Biden mis-administration over the last year? Not just ‘no’ but “hell, no with bells on,” and if the potted plant in the Oval office and his advisers believe that engineering a war in Europe will distract us from their abysmal record in managing anything … well, whatever they are drinking, snorting or injecting is a more mid-boggling drug of choice than fentanyl.
From one of the biggest IC mouthpieces of the Russiagate insanity:
https://mobile.twitter.com/NatashaBertrand/status/1487529292225523713
Confirming Reuters : The US has seen indications that Russia has positioned supplies of blood near Ukraine’s borders, according to a senior US defense official. Ukraine denies. WH official says Ukraine is “downplaying” the threat.
No one’s buying their garbage anymore, the GOP needs to grow a spine, any of them who don’t start screaming about this need to be purged utterly without mercy.
The current regime may be in power, but it is not an American government. It’s motives for it’s actions, however, are not suspect. “Suspect” implies there is some doubt. We know that those currently in power and those who support them [both foreign and domestic] wish to destroy our country, our Constitution, and our people. The 8500 troops are there to be killed and convince Americans that there is a grounds for both war and domestic emergency suspension of the Constitution.
bear in mind that duty is weightier than a mountain, while death is lighter than a feather
Subotai Bahadur
“Wag the Dog” implies a conscious plan by someone who know what he is doing. The foolish situation Biden* has got himself into vis-a-vis Russia & Ukraine is more like blunder upon blunder.
Blunder #1 — Ukrainian kleptocrats making loud public noises about arming up and threatening to invade Crimea, plus positioning forces at the border with Donbass, further plus failing to implement the Minsk Accords.
Blunder #2 — Biden* lamentable crisis abandonment of Afghanistan, demonstrating lack of leadership and lack of competence.
Blunder #3 — The degradation of the US Military, from Milley’s traitorous calls to his Chinese opposite number to appointing a trans-sexual admiral. This destroyed any fear that opponents might have had of the US.
Blunder #4 — US refusal to even consider that Russia might have a valid concern about NATO aggressively expanding towards its borders.
Blunder #5 — US bureaucracy’s failure to notice that Germany’s own blunders with “green” power had left Germany (and indirectly much of Europe) critically dependent on Russia to keep the lights on.
So with winter coming on, Putin moved some forces around in Russia — and NATO effectively collapsed, from Germany refusing to back the US to even tiny Croatia saying count us out.
Biden*’s handlers may desperately want to turn this succession of blunders into a “rally round the flag” moment — but Biden* has lost the confidence of the US people too. It won’t work!
It will come down to what Putin does,duh. I’d be more interested if he was placing supplies of fuel and ammo with transport near the border and forming a unified command than where he puts his blood banks. Ukraine is a little smaller than Texas, any sort of real attack will take considerable logistics to get out of sight of the border. My personal opinion is that Russian capabilities have been grossly exaggerated.
NATO seems committed to deploring any Russian incurious but nothing more. As far as our domestic politics are concerned, it’s hard to see Biden as anything except an impotent bystander. This wouldn’t seem to be a plus for him.
It’s hard to add anything worthwhile to the above comments generally, but I’ll try.
It’s possible that Putin does intend to start a war. I don’t think so, right now anyway, but I don’t rule it out. He is a genius at playing poor hands well, but can overplay too–leave aside President L.G. Brandon’s reaction, a reluctance to fight in Ukraine doesn’t mean that other countries in ‘the near-abroad’ aren’t recalibrating their own neighborly arrangements. And those may prove more realistic and durable for the future than fantasies of US/NATO battalions in the line.
Russian wars sometimes change Russian regimes. 1905 triggered mass rebellion, and we all know what happened in 1917, when the Bolshies overthrew the liberals. The Polish fiasco after WWI and Finland in ’39-40 were brief and the latter a partial win, so not too threatening to the new regime, and 1941 might have gone differently had Hitler not been such a loon. Afghanistan of course–can’t win a war against those bozos? Really? Then what good are you?
Nina Tumarkin’s “The Living and the Dead” is excellent on how the Reds created a victory cult out of the Great Patriotic War, and how badly it had begun to stink in the nostrils of Soviet youth by the mid-70s. In the 80s, Russian schoolkids on museum and battlefield trips flocked to the Nazi stuff . . .
As for Deutschland, I’m old enough to remember when it was di rigueur to smirk and nod knowingly about The Fourth Reich hiding behind Adenauer and all his successors at least until La Merkel, if you wanted to be considered a political sophisticate. It’s a nice irony that after their 20th C crime sprees, gun-shy Germans are a ‘problem’ for Europe. Or us.
The number one evidence that this isn’t some sort of wag the dog is that this group (Brandon & Co.) is so delusional they think they’re doing a good job. Why would they need a distraction that might dilute the universal acclaim they’re entitled to.
Afghanistan, covid, inflation, supply chain, border security and now speed cameras.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10455557/The-speed-camera-nightmare-thats-coming-America.html
Way to assure a Democrat majority for the next 50 years. What could they do next that’s even more unpopular? I’m sure they’ll figure out something.
“Gatso”? Now where I heard that name before…?
Ahhh…..
https://www.theguardian.com/uk/2003/sep/07/transport.ukcrime