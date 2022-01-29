Gallipoli, China, and the Snapping Shrimp

An article in the Proceedings of the US Naval Institute says that a major factor in the Gallipoli disaster of WWI was the great effectiveness of the Turkish minefields, which checkmated the power of the Allied (British, French, and Russian) navies and prohibited a seapower-only passage through the Strait of Dardanelles. The authors argue that China’s intensive production of naval mines could result in a similar strategically-critical threat in a future conflict.
Several approaches to reduce the minefield threat are discussed…one rather surprising angle is to exploit the characteristics of the snapping shrimp…these crustaceans generate extremely loud sounds when they close their claws, and American submarine commanders in WWII would sometimes hide in snapping shrimp colonies to mask their acoustic signatures from enemy hydrophones. These creatures are especially and conveniently dense, it seems, in the East and South China Seas, and it is suggested that arrays of sensors, backed by considerable computing power, could process the returns from the noise generated by the shrimp and hence locate the enemy mines.
Stranger things have happened…I guess.
It seems silly to make grand strategic pronouncements based on the British experience in Gallipoli. The entire affair from the first attempt to run the strait to the withdrawal of the survivors at the end was a textbook fiasco. Their minesweepers were trawlers with poorly trained crews that were barely able to operate in the currents.
China is especially vulnerable to having their harbors mined. They are within easy range of their most likely adversaries. While war ships have various counter measures available, merchant shipping tends to be easily paralyzed. Even a single mine can close a port until approaches can be swept. It’s sort of hard to see how China would stand to gain more than they’d lose from mining the South China Sea.
Here we see an examination of our mining efforts in the Pacific during WWII:
https://chicagoboyz.net/archives/38592.html
Much more apposite.Some people have used this to argue that the U.S. submarine campaign against Japan should have relied on mines from the start. I think the Navy finds that argument uncomfortable.