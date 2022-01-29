More Supply Chain Stories

A guy who makes Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) writes about his problems getting parts and the impact on his customers. He describes a PLC as:

…a computer that runs actual stuff. Not things like a washer and dryer but how about the water that comes into your house, the water that leaves, the drawbridge that needs to go up, the MRI you desperately need. Almost everything you touch that is manmade uses one of these controllers at some point in the process.

Lots of comments, many of them from people talking about their own supply chain experiences.