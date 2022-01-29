More Supply Chain Stories

A guy who makes Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) writes about his problems getting parts and the impact on his customers. He describes a PLC as:
…a computer that runs actual stuff. Not things like a washer and dryer but how about the water that comes into your house, the water that leaves, the drawbridge that needs to go up, the MRI you desperately need. Almost everything you touch that is manmade uses one of these controllers at some point in the process.
Lots of comments, many of them from people talking about their own supply chain experiences.
So two weeks ago I was slowly waking up, on a morning that was forecast to be about 10 below, when I heard a cracking noise that filled me with dread, fearing what it indeed turned out to be–a crack completely across one of the windows on the staircase landing. I called up Pella when their customer service line opened, and described the issue, and gave them the serial number, the window was made in 2006 and so was fully covered under warranty. The guy said it usually takes 2-3 weeks, but might take twice that, because they’re having all the usual supply chain issues.
Exactly one week later I went outside to get the paper to find a brand new window propped against the garage door.
I was very impressed that at least something in the economy is still working properly. Good job, Pella, bravo.