Keep on Truckin’

The Canadian truckers’ protest has been prominent on alternate media although ignored by “corporate media.” After 50,000 truckers got going on the way to confront the Trudeau regime in Canada, millions of dollars were donated to a “GoFundMe” crowdsourcing site. The donators should have checked the history of that outfit because they have a history of refusing conservative causes. One, of course, was the Kyle Rittenhouse case in which they refused to accept donations. Even after his acquittal, they refused.

The trucker funding reached $10 million and GoFundMe tried to appropriate the money to give to left wing causes like Black Lives Matter. Immediate pushback began with Elon Musk.



Now, the threat of charge back fees has caused GoFundMe to retreat and promise refunds.

The backlash against the crowdfunding company was fast, massive and direct. Facing legal action, U.S. state lawsuits and massive charge-back fees from outraged donors contesting refunds through their banks and credit cards, GoFundMe had an overnight change in position:

Now, the Trudeau regime is threatening retaliation, including arrest. The towing companies were first asked to tow the trucks away. They responded that their drivers all had Covid and were unavailable. Then the Mayor of Ottawa threatened them with the Canadian army. The army has responded a refusal.

Paul Vieria, the Canadian correspondent for the Wall Street Journal, tweeted yesterday that a spokesman for Canada’s defence minister, Anita Anand, said: “The Canadian Armed Forces are not involved in law enforcement in this situation, and there are no plans for such CAF involvement.”

Spokesman for Canada’s defence minister, following comments from Ottawa police chief Sloly on possible need for military’s help in trucker protest: “The Canadian Armed Forces are not involved in law enforcement in this situation, and there are no plans for such CAF involvement.”

An interesting report from an Ottawa resident is here.

There is now growing interest in organizing a similar protest here.

The American Truckers formed a Facebook group that as of Sunday has more than 67,000 members.

The page states that they support freedom and they are done with the mandates.

“We are part of many large groups who believe in our founding fathers. We believe everyone has a voice. We support our freedom. Help us spread the word about this group and together we all can make it a better place.. God Bless America,” the page reads.

The group has not yet announced it’s start date – but says the convoy will be scheduled soon.

Facebook immediately removed the page. We’ll see.

Not one Canadian provincial “premier’ has supported the truckers.

Not one. However one US Governor has supported their right to protest. Guess who?

DeSantis has announced that the GoFundMe decision to confiscate the donations is mail fraud.

That now appears to be moot as the crowd funding company has retreated from its threat.

What is the next development? Maybe this ?