Wagging the Dog

I actually do recollect seeing the movie of that name – and a mildly amusing venture it was, into speculative political fiction; a whole war generated out of thin air by an unholy cabal of scheming bureaucrats, a conniving segment of the entertainment industry and a tame media, eager to be spoon-fed an appealing story if it would goose ratings by a point or so … and all in the cause of burying a political scandal involving a US president by setting up a war, with a hero and a theme song and cheering crowds and all. The movie was based on a book by Larry Beinart – weirdly enough, I also have a copy of it on my shelves. The book is much, much darker than the movie, but the premise is just as improbable; the national news media and the Industrial Entertainment complex going all in to generate and publicize a war with the aim of re-electing a Republican president at the bidding of and through dark money provided by a Republican eminence grise? Talk about the suspension of belief necessary to find that concept credible; not even with a bucket truck and one of those enormous construction cranes used for high-rise projects …
I thought at the time that both novel and movie were a diverting trifle, but really – was the national news media really that transparently credulous? I was an innocent in those days. Not so much the innocent after seeing the Tea Party protests and rallies being viciously calumniated solo and chorus by the entertainment and mainstream media. My cynicism dial was turned up to eleven, following that experience. Yes, they are that transparently credulous and incurious regarding any apparent contradictions between what they are spoon-feed and what is going on before the lying eyes of the rest of us. Now they are doing the same kind of group character assassination on those who refused to get a vaccination or a booster vaccination for the Chinese Commie Crud, or who object to anti-white racism taught to our children in the public schools, or who do rather like earning a living at a small business without being looted and burned into bankruptcy.
Now in this lamentable century, where anything goes in the established media, even if it seems ludicrous at first or second glance in comparison to reality. We are seeing a concerted effort on the part of our national establishment media to vanish the rising cost of practically everything at the grocery store; who are we supposed to believe, the establishment news media and the Brandon administration or the evidence of our lying eyes? We’ve had two years of the Chinese Commie Crud, with masks, lockdowns, mandatory vaccinations, and requirements for vaxx passports – so what if the dreaded Covid plague didn’t quite become the 1918 Influenza epidemic, or the medieval Black Death, either. It still provided an opportunity for bureaucrats and elected officials of an authoritarian bent to let their inner dictator out for a romp, and for the establishment media to do their best to scare the snot out of everyone. It’s becoming plain that the Commie Crud wasn’t a tenth as deadly as it was all made out to be, early on. A lot of us besides Canadian long-haul truck drivers are as tired of it as we can be, and likewise tired of being called racists and fascists for saying so. Can the news media go on wagging the Commie Crud or the inflationary dog for much longer? What other media tails are trying to wag the reality dog? Discuss as you wish.
8 thoughts on “Wagging the Dog”
I’m still reading the RFK Jr book and sent a copy to my sister after she promised to take her blood pressure medicine first. Now Melinda Gates just announced she is not going to turn over her promised $15 billion to Bill and his “Foundation.” I have always thought RFK Jr is a nut but he has hundreds of references in his book. More and more conspiracy theories are turning up true.
Remember when the AIDS “epidemic” was going to spread out of intravenous drug users & homosexuals into the general population? We were going to lose an entire generation, according to the Surgeon General. And then it was gone.
Remember when Kazakhstan was in flames? And then it too was gone.
This is Standard Operating Procedure for our Political Class. Push a scam as far as they can, and then replace it with something else. UkraineScam is getting kind of dull. the ClimateChangeScam is less & less convincing. But our Betters are smart people. They know they can fool a lot of the people a lot of the time. They will think of something.
I keep waiting for the other shoe to drop, but it never happens. I mean, these people lost me some thirty-odd years ago, once all the inherent contradictions in what they were telling me really became utterly undeniable… But, you talk to the average person, and they’re unable to bring themselves to admit that there’s something going on. I mean, I talk to family members about the media being untrustworthy, and they keep right on parroting the latest talking points from CNN, even after it becomes readily apparent that they’ve been lied to by a bunch of pedophiliac perverts. Seriously–They still believe the Russian Collusion line of BS, and that CNN/MSNBC/Fox are trustworthy, even as Cuomo is getting fired and Zucker is joining him on the unemployment line. None of that even begins to dent their faith in the whole “OMG, Trump is corrupt…” story line, right along with the whole Hunter Biden laptop deal.
Average person in this country is an ‘effing idiot, and I have to include a lot of my relatives in that, as painful as it is. They’ve been oblivious my entire life, and show no sign of changing. They believe the lies of whatever person got to them first, and cannot take in any ideas that aren’t in alignment with that “first past the post” reality-creation. It’s painful to observe, because these aren’t necessarily stupid people–It’s just that they can’t process the idea that the media has been lying to them all their lives and is lying to them even as we speak.
it’s very cobvolutrex (my own formulation for convoluted)
https://twitter.com/ProfMJCleveland/status/1489376006813147137?cxt=HHwWgoCz8cnlqaspAAAA
Yeah, I’ve been seeing the meme a number of different sites: What’s the difference between a conspiracy theory and the facts? About two weeks…
The establishment got lazy in 2016, and got shocked when Trump won. They basically openly vowed starting the next day that the same thing would never happen again. Their power isn’t total, but it’s pretty darn strong. This Ukraine nonsense is hard to figure out, I still have no idea what their play is. They can’t be stupid enough to think anyone believes them. My guess is it’s their way of counter-bluffing whatever Putin’s bluff is…the alternatives are too awful to consider.
We can take heart. Today two MSM reporters, one from AP, one from NPR, questioned what they were being told. In the AP case reporter Matt Lee really kept at it about the Russia situation. https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/02/03/must-watch-ap-journalist-matt-lee-questions-state-dept-about-claims-of-russian-aggression/
As to bogus causes for war…
My problem with Wag The Dog was only that it was another case of projection by Progressives. Because Bosnia had already occurred and Kosovo was just around the corner.
Both of those wars were predicated on 1) lies and 2) irrational European fear of starting another WW1.
The irrational fear was obvious to one who studied hiostory, since no other sort of ethnic skirmishes in the world motivated them to mangle NATO’s charter to involve the US (and making the US do almost all of the work). It was all, “Oh no! WW1 started in the Balkans, and it could happen all over again!” Of course, none of them made the connection that my high school history books did, that the war was ignited because of a web of alliances that all had their fingers on a hair trigger. Also that maybe empires are not stable things. But both of those conflicts were bizarre monster-in-my-closet scenarios that we enabled because there was a Democrat in office who… had a sex scandal plaguing him.
The lying was not as obvious. Mainly because it was so pervasive from the beginning that getting the truth out was horrendously difficult. Did you know that the picture on the cover of Time of the poor Bosnian muslim behind razor wire and looking like a victim of a concentration camp was actually a different ethnicity altogether, in a different country (of the former Yugoslavia), and he had tuberculosis (iirc) that made him look permanently starved? Yeah, neither did most of the country. There were lots of lies like that about Bosnia. A lot of the acclaimed atrocities were reprisals for even worse atrocities committed by the other side. And, let’s face it, there was a side that was encouraging the war and it wasn’t the one you probably think.
Kosovo was just blatant lying by the media and our politicians to drive the war. Our politicians and media still had a burning hatred against Milosevic (which isn’t hard to justify – if only they had felt that way about both sides) and they wanted him destroyed, and anyone who got in their way. So, they lied about the reprisals (again!) against muslim terrorists who had invaded their country from Albania, and claimed it was all just… wait for it! … RACISM! It was all just islamophobia on the part of those nasty Serbians who were a minority in Kosovo anyway. (Primarily because the muslims were invading – shades of our southern border – from Albania.)
So, yeah, when Wag The Dog came out, and I had already done a tour in Bosnia (and it was still ongoing) and Kosovo was already being spun up, I saw it as an incredibly prescient bit of projection.