A post by Joel Kotkin, at Quillette, projects a future in which Europe and Asia eclipse the US.
And a response by Stuart Schneiderman: The Coming Eurasian Century.
Read and discuss.
Some Chicago Boyz know each other from student days at the University of Chicago. Others are Chicago boys in spirit. The blog name is also intended as a good-humored gesture of admiration for distinguished Chicago School economists and fellow travelers.
A post by Joel Kotkin, at Quillette, projects a future in which Europe and Asia eclipse the US.
And a response by Stuart Schneiderman: The Coming Eurasian Century.
Read and discuss.
25 thoughts on “The New Eurasian Century (???)”
Words not found in the article: Debt. Demographics. Immigration. Migration. He’s not even touching on the big issues, let alone trying to grapple with them and project them out for a few generations.
I’ve been reading these grand predictive essays since I was a child in the 1970s. None of them have come to pass. NONE.
Here’s what is becoming my happy little rule-of-thumb: If some of the “Great and wise” think something and tell me allllllll about it, in nauseating detail? It ain’tint happenin’.
Some little nobody out in the intellectual hinterlands gathers up things that nobody else has noticed, and then waves a little paw, saying something of vast import, only to be ignored by the masses? That guy or girl is probably on to something, and telling a great truth.
Do note how we are not a.) living in a new Ice Age, b.) under the thumb of Japan, Inc., or c.) watching our coastal cities drown while we remember the halcyon snow-days of our youth, which we haven’t seen for decades…
Frankly, the minute some dipshit tells me that we’re at the “end of history”, or some other such nonsense, I cease to listen to them for anything other than entertainment.
Fact is, nobody writing this crap really knows what is going on. They’ve grabbed on to something they’ve heard, failed to really understand, and now they’re mouthing facile lies based on their misunderstandings. Trends are not necessarily things that mean jack or sh*t–Look at the increase in inflation under Biden. Who’d have predicted that, back in 2018? Hell, who’d have thought it possible in 2020?
I agree with some of his points, especially that the greatest danger to liberal democracy are so called liberal democrats who’s only real “principal” is acquiring and wielding power. It’s only by ignoring numerous 800 pound gorillas and pink elephants capering through the room that this projected hegemony of Eurasia can seem remotely plausible.
It’s scant comfort but nevertheless true that whatever our problems and challenges are, they’re dwarfed by those of these would be masters of the universe. Already mentioned is the ongoing demographic collapse of both Europe and China. That Germany has maneuvered itself into a position of servile dependence on Russia hardly seems a strategic triumph. While we can provide our own food and energy needs from domestic sources. China can do neither. China’s infrastructure only looks impressive from a distance great enough that the crumbling is obscured.
I think that the real issue for Eurasia attaining the projected status discussed has a lot more to do with the delusional nature of much of their elites and the decisions they’re making.
Xi is taking China further down a path of totalitarian micro-control; the cracks in the system are already readily apparent, with regards to the things like Evergrande and all the excess construction–Which has mostly come about because China did not bother to provide reasonable opportunities for citizens to invest and save money for retirement. That’s what’s driven all the investment in real estate, creating the massive bubble and all those vacant cities and other infrastructure. That can’t possibly work out well, in the long or short haul–They’ve so distorted the reality of their economy that they are going to be dealing with the repercussions of it for decades, if not centuries to come. Look at all the wasted expenditures in terms of resources and human effort. That’s the real price of totalitarianism and “planned economies”–The signals sent by the markets don’t have any effect, because there’s always some idiot bureaucrat or politician who “knows better” intervening and stopping the signal.
Europe is full of the same stupidity, but on a somewhat lesser scale–The German “green” movement has shut down all their nukes and gotten them onto coal and Russian gas. It’s like the Germans completely ignored who, precisely, was behind the anti-nuclear movement in the first damn place. Which, if you recall, was the Soviet Union’s intelligence organizations. The people running things in Germany are not only crooked, they’re stupid. Same-same with much of the rest of Europe, who’re staring down the barrel of a demographic disaster unprecedented in the history of the human race, and attempting to compensate for it by bringing in millions of foreigners who don’t share their culture, language, or intellectual capacity.
These are the people who’re somehow going to dominate the future? I’d bet money on Singapore, or some other rationally-run country, but they’re too damn small. The most we’re going to be able to hope for out of Eurasia is that they don’t kill us all with their incessent and endemic stupidity on all levels political and economic.
China is doubling in economic size about every 8 years, and looks to be able to continue that. That means in about 2030 it will be a larger economy than the EU and US combined.
Its gonna be huge. ;) You are fools to believe your own propaganda. ;)
“That Germany has maneuvered itself into a position of servile dependence on Russia hardly seems a strategic triumph.”
There are more than a few people who think that if Germany and Russia ever got together, they would dominate the planet.
payback from when the General Staff, sent Lenin back on a train, who runs the German branch of Nordstream, Putins Stasi associate at Dresdner Bank
with regards to the things like Evergrande and all the excess construction–Which has mostly come about because China did not bother to provide reasonable opportunities for citizens to invest and save money for retirement.
China has the eternal problem of non-market economies. Perhaps the authoritarian regime can deal with that but it is a weakness.
There is no question that American and British elites are eager for the suicide of the West. Their Gramscian strategy to do lobectomies on all children in school might work. Not all children will be made stupid but they are certainly making progress.
Kotkin is a smart guy and has many worthwhile observations.
Joel Kotkin: “Instead, it [the USA] has evolved into the model autocracy, based on a system of semi-permanent caste privilege and a technologically enhanced regime of social control. It employs ever-more intrusive means to impose strict censorship, and offers few privacy protections.”
Oops! My bad! I misunderstood what Kotkin wrote. The “it” in his sentence refers to China, not the USA. But if the hat fits …
I half subscribe to Pillsbury, but I also think after Mao cannibalized the country, the leading figures in the PLA decided we need another way, and the only understanding they had of Capitalism was the vulgar robber baron, along with the former triads and the Green Gang, so that’s the model they chose
One thing missing from Kotkin’s analysis is a discussion of the role of India. Don’t think they would welcome a future as a subordinate member of a Chinese-led bloc.
India is another non-starter socialist culture. All you need to know about India and its potential can be gleaned from the various and sundry incompetencies surrounding their military procurement programs and attempts to build their own weapons, particularly small arms.
All these cultures have one thing in common: Delusion. The decisions aren’t made rationally, and the people making them think they are capable of micro-managing things that are inherently unmanageable, which is the how and why of Japan, Inc. collapsing in the 1990s. You can go a long way on a managed economy, but the moment it slips out of your grasp…? You’re screwed. Too many variables to control, too many second- and third-order effects that never occurred to you or your fellow technocrats. Chaos reigns, everywhere, and the most you can hope to do is dance with it. Manage it? LOL… The lords of chaos spit in your face, because that’s what they do.
Show me a pragmatic nation, run by people who know their limitations? I’d be willing to entertain the notion that the next century or so is theirs; given the delusional nature of every one of the arrogant idiots we have running every major country and economy on this planet, the most I’d be willing to predict is that it’ll all end in tears.
China might wind up on top, but it’ll only be because everyone else fscked everything up by the numbers, or sheer ‘effing accident. Or, maybe zombie space bats will show up that have a liking for Chinese food, and they’ll be able to trade Peking Duck for advanced technology. The inevitability of “Eurasia” somehow dominating things is highly, highly questionable in my mind. I think it’s way more likely that they’re all going to be on international life support, or gradually dying off due to nobody wanting to participate in the rigged game that socialism inevitably creates for the young.
I think they have evolved to a degree, under the bjp, the unenlightened compared to the glorious Congress Party, Fabian Socialism still has purchase there I guess, the side we took up was Pakistan, is that a great prize, or what? Inran Khan is the figurehead of the Army and the ISI, who occasionally is allowed to speak the truths, but more often then not is just jive talking, China learned from the Concession era, and developed their own brand of Comprador (middle men) in the West
I agree that Socialism is a loser but what we see in Russia and China is not Socialism. It is a sort of corporatism similar to what is going on in our own country. Big government has made a pact with Big Business to control the market system. We are seeing this with consolidation, like Google buying up competitors. People as stupid as Dick Durbin are choosing what companies to support with subsidies. Obama showed how well that worked with Solyndra. Putin is distributing Russian assets to cronies. Xi is allowing princelings of the CCP to become major capitalists. They know enough to bribe Biden but I’m not sure that is enough.
Fascism is only slightly better at things than full-on socialism. “Planned” economies fail, it’s just a matter of how long it takes for the contradictions and poor decisions to catch up to them.
We’re living in a perfect example, right now: The geeenious Bidenites chose to start mucking about with the oil and gas industries, and it took less than a year for fuel prices to double, and for us to become net importers. They want to mandate electric cars for everyone, but have not a clue as to how much electricity that’s going to take, or how it will be generated. These are incredibly arrogant and stupid people; they aren’t going to somehow miracle their way into success over the next three years.
Xi is doing the same things to China, with slightly different choices and effects. The same source of idiocy is still there–They imagine that they can dictate how things will go, and that’s the fallacy. You have a certain amount of “direction” you can apply, but it’s a lot like how the pro billiards players describe applying “english” to the cue ball… You can’t overcome a lot of the inherent things, but you can influence them. The illusion that you can control everything? That’s the insanity. Precisely how much is controllable is a variable, and it’s almost always a lot less than you’re thinking at the time.
The idiots will persist in trying, however–Because, they’re control freaks. They want to run the world like some kind of clockwork toy, but they’ve got none of the skills of a watchmaker, nor the tools.
Kotkin’s idea of a “Eurasia” which includes China, Russia, and Germany skips past those inconvenient countries between Russia & Germany — like the Ukraine, and Poland. Could that be a problem for the ones in the middle? What does history tell us?
China, Russia, Germany all have the demographic problem Brian mentioned — insufficient babies. But maybe that is not a problem. Dividing national wealth among a declining population may be one way of continuing to increase per capita income.
Ah! But those countries need those missing babies to work in the factories. Do they? If you can tolerate the commentary from a couple of excited English punters visiting a Chinese automobile manufacturing plant, here is an example of a factory in which 90% of the assembly is done by robots. Who needs babies?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8i9UhfWMHtk
Declining birth rates are symptomatic of a civilization in crisis–The participants in said civilization no longer have the confidence or faith in the future of said civilization to gamble on raising kids within it. No amount of roboticization is going to overcome that basic problem. Who is going to man the maintenance workforce for the factories? Or, more importantly, who the hell are they building the cars in these factories for? Other robots?
End of the day, a declining population means one thing and one thing only: A failure of that civilization demonstrating it.
Of course, I suppose you could look at overpopulation with the same jaundiced eye, but I suspect that the inability to even maintain replacement rate breeding is a Very Bad Thing(TM). I could be wrong, but I rather doubt it.
I’m betting money that by about 2050, they’re not just going to be “encouraging” the proles in China and Germany to breed, they’re going to be mandating it–Women won’t have full civil rights, unless they’re mothers with more than two kids, and the singletons will be taxed unto death.
Everytime some genius goes messing with the natural order of things, they wind up reinventing the damn wheel they abandoned a few generations earlier. It’s like the existing civilization already worked out most of how things have to work, but we’re too damn smart to acknowledge that fact.
I’ll lay you long odds that all the “advancements” of the modern liberated woman are going to be rolled back before the end of the century, and it’s going to be “kinder, kuche, kirche” all over again, simply because of the decline in the birth rate. And, I’ll further venture to predict that the people leading the charge are going to be today’s left-wingers, who’ll finally have realized that they actually need people to lord over, and if they won’t breed willingly, then they’ll have to do something stupid and draconian about it.
Fscking morons, the lot of them. And, everyone that just goes along with the program. Modern “civilization” is a crock, and most of the people bloviating about it all, and trying to run it? Idiots, the lot of them.
Kirk, regarding your first comment: anyone touting “the end of history” is indeed foolish… But neither Kotkin nor Schneideman are saying that.
I’m sorry to be rude, but Kotkin strikes me as a fool.
China is now the undisputed leader of Eurasia? Has anyone asked India about that? How about Japan? Vietnam? Indonesia?
I suspect that there are plenty of folks in Eurasia who won’t welcome their new Chinese overlords anymore than they liked the old European colonial powers. In fact I’d argue that the Chinese regime has displayed a remarkable talent for making enemies. They’ve become rather infamous in the US for such things as rampant intellectual property theft, endless threats of all sorts, and covid. They’ve recently been involved in border skirmish with India, in which they were apparently attempting to conquer thousands of square miles simply by default, expecting no pushback at all. And they’ve even managed to make Vietnam look to the US as an ally.
Not good omens for a peaceful Eurasia, in my opinion. The present Chinese regime reminds of that parable about King Log and King Stork. I’ve been reading attacks on the US for my entire life, about how murderous and awful we’ve been- gosh, remember Abu Ghraib? Yet the Chinese regime is quite literally committing genocide like right now against the inhabitants of one province and I see no reason why China would treat any other set of non-Chinese any better.
I think the people of Eurasia near China will have reason notice all that, and come to regret the departure of the US from putative global dominance. I wouldn’t be surprised if nations such as India, Japan, Vietnam, etc, form their own military alliance against China, regardless of what the US is doing or whether or not the US even continues to exist. That alliance will of course have nuclear weapons- and unlike the WWII-era leadership of the USSR, the present Chinese leadership has never seen dead Chinese, unless they ordered them to be murdered. Hence, they won’t have the same in depth personal knowledge that war isn’t just military parades and medals that the Russians had, which may have restrained them from starting WWIII, late in the last century.
By 2060, when China will likely be looking to reduce its carbon footprint, much of the West may be little more than a vacation spot for rich Chinese and Russian oligarchs.
Also equally true, by 2060 China may well be nothing more than a collection of glass-bottomed craters inhabited by nothing more than those famously radiation resistant tardigrades.
Hey, I dunno. I can’t predict the future, any more than Joel Kotkin, or Francis Fukuyama can.
But at least I don’t write stupid articles or books sort-of pretending I can.
I absolutely agree with Xennady.
Biggest danger from China ain’t China; it’s what happens when China either collapse from its internal contradictions or when the peripheral ethnicities decide they’re too dangerous to tolerate. The Han are a lot like the Borg, only with a far less personable mien. They’re also not as competent as the Borg, because if they had a whit of common sense, what they’re doing to Uighur would be invisible and unnoticed. However, the habits of totalitarian tyranny accrued from the Imperial dynasties forward to Mao and his successors give the Han an arrogance unmatched in history. Nemesis has a way of answering hubris; the Karma Police may be slow, but they will be breaking the doors down, in the end.
As an Imperial Power, the US has been relatively benign. Absent the Soviets and the Cold War after WWII, I suspect we’d have eventually settled into a commercial “thing” more akin to the Phoenician empire than Rome, after having eased the European colonial powers off into the old-age home. I blame the Soviets and Stalin for a lot of what the US has become, in that they justified and enabled a massive swath of abuses in our government. Ah, well… We don’t have the history we’d like, we’ve got the history we have, and we just have to deal with it.
Xennady: “Hey, I dunno. I can’t predict the future …”
We can’t predict what the future will be, but we can reasonably predict what the future won’t be — that is, the future will not be the same as today. Things will change! That is probably anathema to the gerontocrats in the DC Swamp.
“what they’re doing to Uighur would be invisible and unnoticed”
As its lies, its actually western propaganda. They are inclusive as a state, there are Muslim symbols on the money.
An ancient society is back. The dragon will do just fine. ;)
Not many people mention the rampant cooking of the books for basically every single Chinese company. This comes to light only in spectacular fashion with episodes such as Evergrand. Expect a lot more of that to come.
Apparently Charlie Munger doesn’t know or care about that.
https://twitter.com/DeItaone/status/1494019060417368078
CHARLIE MUNGER, VICE CHAIRMAN OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY, SAYS THE CHINESE COMPANIES HE INVESTS IN ARE STRONGER THAN THEIR COMPETITION AND PRICED LOWER; ‘THAT’S WHY WE’RE IN CHINA’ — DAILY JOURNAL ANNUAL MEETING
Time for a massive cleaning of the swamp. As far as I’m concerned, Americans need a Long Beach Tea Party where we dump shipments of cheap Chinese trash into the harbor.
If the reports about the “double printing” of Chinese currency are at all accurate…? It extends into fundamentals we can’t even really comprehend. Granted, the Fed ain’t much better, but imagine a situation where the Treasury was printing two bills for every serial number, and dropping the extra one into the hands of some connected government official… Then, imagine what the economic effect would be if it became generally known that we were essentially counterfeiting our own currency.
China ain’t going to be running the world in any future I can see. They’ll be lucky if they’re not living in a self-created dystopic wasteland, which is what they’ve produced most often in history. Too many lies, too much delusion–The reality of things will catch up, eventually. You can’t mis-allocate that many resources without paying a price, and the decisions they’re making based on the malinformation produced by all the financial chicanery will eventually turn into Nemesis chasing Hubris. Just like all the hatreds building up through their persecutions of ethnic minorities.
It would be my guess that there will eventually be some half-Uyghur in a position of responsibility that decides to “go out with a bang”, and throw a sabot into the machinery, somewhere. Or, some other ethnicity with a grudge. As an alternative, work out what will happen once they’ve used “Social Credit” to disenfranchise and alienate a large enough swath of their own Han ethnicity, and those “outsiders” making common cause with the persecuted minorities.
This crap never, ever ends well. The idiots persist in trying, though, thinking that they can control the universe. Tighter they lock things down, the bigger the eventual “BANG!!!”.