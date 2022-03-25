Vitaliy Katsenelson, who grew up in Russia and now lives in Colorado (where he works as an investment manager) has written a long 4-part essay on Russia/Ukraine. Includes comments on what he is hearing from old friends back in Russia. Highly recommended reading.
You’ll need to register with an email address, but he only sends an email every 2 weeks or so, and it is usually interesting…hewrites primarily about investing, but also about art and music.
27 thoughts on “Russia and Ukraine”
I’ve read two of his essays and they are interesting., I was also surprised that Putin actually invaded as I thought he was likely to win the negotiations.
I’d like to say I was surprised by Putin actually invading, but… There isn’t a hell of a lot that could happen on the international scene that would really “surprise” me, these days–Up to and including alien space lizards from the planet Zorp unmasking on national television to tell us they’re in charge, have been, and are now instituting the harvest plan for human organs.
You think back on it, and just how much of the last forty years has actually been, y’know… Rational or predictable?
Who was it telling us all those things about the inevitable triumph of World Communism, Japan, Inc., and all the rest? Oh, yeah… The “expert” class. How much of what the were saying was actually, factually correct? How much of it played out as they boldly asserted?
Then, contrast that all with what actually happened. There’s an awful lot of things that came out of the clear blue sky, which while they were going on did not conform. And, if you note, the “expert” class jumped right in and told us all how brilliantly they’d predicted these things.
I’m not even going to get into the number of things that I, personally, have gotten wrong. Suffice to say, there have been a lot of those.
Upshot? I don’t think there’s much out there that we should really be surprised by, because a.) we should acknowledge that we just don’t know enough of what is going on in the shadows, and b.) that there’s a hell of a lot of chaos going on that gets a big chunk of the vote when things start happening. I mean, who knows what tipped the scales for Putin? Maybe he had a bad case of indigestion, or was just annoyed with someone/something and said “Fsck it. Invade.”.
This is another example of the folly of strong man leadership. You put one guy in as “in charge” and you’ve got a single point of failure for bad judgments becoming “historical facts” in very short order. There’s also the factor of people not wanting to tell Mr. Strong Man the truth of things, which leads into even deeper folly. I’m sure Putin thought his forces were capable of doing what they had in the planning documents, just as I’m equally sure he was told that the Ukrainian people would rally to him. At the least, nobody disagreed with him, when he asserted these things, and given the track record for other dissenters…?
The reason that Putin has decided to roll back on the Special Military Operation, I do love that title, is that he will have to kill too many civilians. The Ukrainian forces hold human shields all over Ukraine.
Taking Mariupol was difficult because of the people the Azov brigade held around their positions. The town had to be cut up into sections to remove the civilians from the equation, and allow the killing of the Nazis there. That is mostly done, but extrapolating to the entire country, shows how many, not only Ukrainian civilians but also Russian soldiers will have to die to complete the SMO.
I was surprised Putin invaded, you can look it up in the old posts here, I said no way would he do it. My reasons were pretty much all right, yet he did it anyway, so I’m humble enough to realize I just don’t fundamentally get the guy (I even explicitly dismissed the “he’s a crazy person” “reason” so don’t pull that one out).
At this point all the advocates for “regime change” in Russia are seriously not helping. It’s one thing to bang that drum in the comment sections of random blogs, but for “important people”, they need to stfu about talk like that…
The Russians claim they have completed the pocket in the east, and the forces facing the Donbass will be destroyed.
From the Russian MOD on the first month:
1. The offensive of the Russian troops disrupted the plans of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the DPR and LPR using artillery, missile systems and aviation.
2. On January 22, Russian intelligence intercepted the order of General Balan about the need to complete preparations for offensive operations by February 28, so that in March the Armed Forces of Ukraine could go on the offensive.
3. The operation is progressing according to plan.
The main tasks of the first stage of the operation have already been completed.
4. The main priority remains the preservation of the lives of the civilian population. Hence the tactics of high-precision strikes against the military infrastructure and armed forces of the enemy.
5. The blockade of large cities ensures the fettering of the forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and does not allow the Ukrainian command to transfer reinforcements to the Donbass. The main operation at the moment is in the Donbass. In the DPR and LPR, 276 settlements have already been liberated. 93% of the territory of the LPR and 54% of the territory of the DPR were liberated. The group now defending in Mariupol has more than 7,000 people.
6. Air supremacy was won by the Russian Aerospace Forces in the first two days of the operation. The organized air defense system, the Ukrainian Air Force and the Ukrainian Navy actually ceased to exist.
7. Destroyed up to 70% of all military stocks of Ukraine as a result of systematic attacks on warehouses. Destroyed 30 key objects of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine. 68% of the enterprises where military equipment was repaired have already been destroyed. At the same time, since the beginning of the NMD, the Ukrainian army has already destroyed 127 bridges.
8. All organized reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already been put into action, there are no new ones. Hence the stake on the mobilization of an untrained contingent. In Ukraine, according to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, 6595 foreign mercenaries are fighting.
9. Total losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the month of the operation. About 14,000 killed and about 16,000 wounded (the total losses of the AFU grouping in Donbass are 26% of the personnel). Out of 2416 tanks and armored fighting vehicles combat-ready as of February 24, 1587 were destroyed in a month. Out of 152 military aircraft, 112 were destroyed, out of 149 helicopters – 75, out of 36 Bayraktar TB2 drones, 35 were destroyed. Out of 180 S-300s and Buk M1 – 148, out of 300 radar stations for various purposes – 117.
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation will promptly respond to any attempts to close the airspace of Ukraine for the Russian Aerospace Forces.
10. According to the RF MoD, at least 10 Ukrainian naval mines are now drifting uncontrollably in the Black Sea, posing a threat to shipping.
11. The Russian Defense Ministry transferred captured weapons to the DPR and LPR. Among other things, 113 tanks and 138 Jevelin anti-tank systems were transferred.
More than 23,000 applications have been received from citizens of 37 states wishing to fight for the DNR and LNR. There are also a lot of such applications from Russian citizens.
Missed the last line:
12. Official losses since the beginning of the NWO. Killed – 1351. Wounded – 3825.
The one thing which has surprised me the most is that none of the usual vocal lovie, candlelit-vigil, no-nukes, give-peace-a-chance crowd are out there. No campus peace protests, no signed declarations decrying the war published in major newspapers, no demonstrations against the military, calls for negotiation … nothing. It’s like they’ve all lost their voices or something. It’s the usual dog not barking in the night.
Which makes me wonder about how much of all that over the last forty years and longer was bought and paid for partisan activism.
Sgt Mom — You are right about the strange absence of the “Give Peace A Chance” brigade. Especially now, when the stupidity of the West is pushing us ever closer to nuclear war.
Some of the “experts” are now predicting the use of tactical nukes. They are missing the point. Russia is not going to play LBJ’s Vietnam game, “sending messages” by limited escalation. If NATO goes into the Ukraine, the likely response will be strategic thermonuclear weapons on every target worth hitting in the US and Europe. That would be consistent with the Russian approach demonstrated in the Ukraine — when they had reason to believe the Ukrainians were going to attack Crimea and the Donbas, Russia struck first.
Yes, the silence of the peace lambs is very puzzling — especially when Roast Lamb is on the menu!
Yikes
https://meaninginhistory.substack.com/p/whose-idea-was-it-to-let-zhou-travel?r=ri3kp&s=r&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email
No one protested Obama’s bombings in Libya, which were not just stupid but massively illegal (real American illegal, not fake international illegal), it’s been clear for a looooong time now that the “anti-war” “movement” is an astroturfed fraud.
biden has been a soviet tool going back to the 70s
https://twitter.com/ByronYork/status/1507711439485681672?cxt=HHwWkICy5Zzku-wpAAAA
tactically he should have concentrated all of his forces on Kiev, or alternately try to hold the Donbass, but don’t do both, once you’ve secured one objective, then you go on to the next,
even then it was a foolish plan, probably why he didn’t do it eight years earlier, the risings in luhansk, and donetsk, had the agile fingerprints of General Gerasimov, the king of hybrid warfare, we made similar mistakes in Vietnam, Afghanistan Iraq, forgetting the lessons of small unit warfare,
“tactically he should have concentrated all of his forces on Kiev, or alternately try to hold the Donbass,”
I do love this stuff, halfwit armchair generals just crack me up. ;)
in the first battle of kiev, which they were smart enough not to launch in the spring, the Soviets had a 5/4 advantage about 100,000 men, and yet it was a serious defeat, the Germans had heavy armor and air compliments, this has to be at least one seminar at Frunze,
Russian oligarchs having a very hard time, feeling so very isolated:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2022-03-25/roman-abramovich-eyes-sanction-free-dubai-property-as-russians-flock-to-uae
Lawyers for Russian businessmen say some are attempting to move assets to the United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a part. Specialist aviation sites have identified jets belonging to Russian tycoons, including that of Abramovich, coming to the city, though it is not known who was actually on board. The U.K. and European Union have placed sanctions on Abramovich, but there are none imposed by the UAE.
The UAE has taken a careful political position aimed at maintaining its ties with Russia, surprising Western officials.
Well, if “Western officials” are “surprised” at this it’s because they’re morons.
western officials who have been serving as devils advocates for the wayward wives of the emir of the uae, trying to dismantle the abraham accords,
under rob malley who is the handler for foreign matters, iran and the sunni islamists, represented by turkey and qatar, are in the drivers seat,
needless to say, this is very stupid to do
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/03/26/proving-vladimir-putin-correct-joe-biden-demands-regime-change-in-russia/
the thing about a proxy war, is you do not traipse into full scale conflict
https://caitlinjohnstone.substack.com/p/yes-its-a-proxy-war-notes-from-the?s=r
in nearly eighty years, some things have changed but some have stayed the same,
Any policy predicated on regime change is doubly stupid.
First, there is no reason to believe that whatever replaces Putin will be better and lots that they’ll be worse.
Second, as we saw in Iraq, in a country as big as Russia, there are millions with a vital interest in Putin’s remaining in power. Remember all the confident “experts” that proclaimed that Saddam couldn’t possibly survive his abject defeat. That didn’t quite work out, albeit he survived only long enough to end up on the gallows. I wouldn’t bet my money against Putin being in power when the Biden administration is a fading, unpleasant memory.
In the interests of balance, here is a (somewhat clunky) translation of a speech on the current situation in the Ukraine by a Russian general on the General Staff. Of course, this is subject to the same cautions as all the propaganda coming out from the Ukrainian side. Trust No-One!
https://www.moonofalabama.org/12i/midrudoc2.txt
Interesting point made by the Russian general about the weapons provided by the West probably leaking out of the Ukraine to other neighborhoods. Are Western governments in effect arming tomorrow’s terrorists?
“I note that not a single foreign mercenary has arrived in Ukraine in the last seven days. On the contrary, there has been an outflow. Within a week, 285 fighters escaped into Poland, Hungary and Romania, I hope without Stingers and Javelins.
Previous experience has shown that man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS) and ATGMs are spreading out fairly quickly, along with the mercenaries who return home.”
Would they be checked or carry on? Asking for a friend. If they’re exiting through Poland, they probably can’t keep their pocket knives.
Is this what Brandon was telling the 82nd airborne about?
https://summit.news/2022/03/23/secret-plan-to-send-10000-nato-peacekeeping-troops-into-ukraine
A secret plan for a “peacekeeping mission” involving 10,000 NATO troops from different countries entering Ukraine and imposing a limited no fly zone is allegedly being prepared by the Polish government.
Polish news outlet Onet reports that President of Poland Andrzej Duda is waiting on a green light from the White House to implement the proposal.
Hunter Biden’s encrypted blackberry may have done the Ukrainian biolab deals with Metabiota, but Hunter is not the mastermind of the Ukrainian biolabs. That’s Cofer Black of Burisma.
As we have stated before, Nellie Ohr with MITRE managed the Soviet Biopreparat scientists’ program at US National Labs. Russian Spokesman Kirillov named one lab, Los Alamos, where Lisa Page’s father worked, but many went unnamed like Livermore, Sandia, PNNL, Oak Ridge, etc.
“The one thing which has surprised me the most is that none of the usual vocal lovie, candlelit-vigil, no-nukes, give-peace-a-chance crowd are out there.”
The contrast is truly striking. If you weren’t there during the before times, movies like “Getting Straight” and “The Strawberry Statement” will give you some idea of what the “give-peace-a-chance” crowd were up to during the Vietnam years. I witnessed one of the many similar “spontaneous” peace demonstrations in Ann Arbor at the start of Desert Storm. To all appearances, nothing like that is going on today. It’s as if all these people had been infected by some virus that made them forget all about the virtues of peace and turned them into raging warmongers.