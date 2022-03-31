Done With Disney

I posted a couple of weeks ago on this blog how distressed I was at the turn that the management of Disney’s corporation had gone of late and having made a personal decision to delete Disney from my range of entertainment interests. Now it seems that Disney management is going full woke and full steam ahead … which, OK, is the choice of corporations to make in their sphere. If management of Disney wants to go all-gay all the time, in catering to a bare 2-3% of the public, it’s their company, their choice. Maybe not a good one, but theirs to make.
Now, what isn’t OK is for a corporation to come out full-throated political in the case of Florida’s law limiting what can be construed as sex ed to the elementary school set; this aimed at kids barely aware that there are differences between boys and girls. Believe me, parents and grandparents feel very strongly that such lessons are wildly inappropriate – to the point of being construed as sexual grooming. Normal parents (and grandparents) will not put up with lesson materiel which is almost guaranteed to damage children, especially as a fair number of elementary school teachers seem prone to overshare regarding their own sexual conduct.
Families and kids were formerly the Disney audience and favored consumers. For decades, the entertainment parks, the movies, the whole ball-o-wax that is the Disney brand was scrupulously wholesome, family-oriented, a version of a small-town American main street all sanitized to a fair-the-well, safe, clean, and G-rated. The parks were supposed to be fun, magical places, safe places; maybe expensive, but worth it for the fun of seeing your kid talk to Chip the chipmunk, or Princess Aurora, have a blast riding through Mr. Toad’s wild ride, or watching an almost-full-scale paddle wheel steamboat circulate through the lagoon. As I had posted before, I grew up, visiting Disneyland in Anaheim, California – as a very great occasional treat, through school, Scouts or with the grandparents. I took my daughter there, when she was a toddler, and she in turn had – I emphasize the past tense here – expressed an ambition to take Wee Jamie to Disneyworld when he was a little older and she had made enough of a bundle in real estate to afford a week or so.
At this point, this week – I’m done with Disney. Completely. Regretfully, but there it is. No more Disney-themed merchandise (not that we ever bought much to start with) or going to see, stream or buy DVDs of Disney movies. No visits to D-Land, or D-World. Just done with them. They certainly won’t miss me, I suspect, and they might be able to carry on, depending on what they have banked, and the patronage of people who don’t really care that the Disney corporate leadership are in favor of grooming prepubescent children sexually. There may be a lot of other parents and grandparents like me out there – and perhaps a boycott might have an adverse effect on Disney. I’m sorry for those conservatives who work there. But the Disney organization today is not what it once was, when Walt Disney was the man in charge. It is now something malign, harmful, even – look at the train-wreck lives of the most recent Disney juvenile actresses and actors. There is something nasty in their woodshed, and I want no part of it for my grandson or any other children that I care about. Discuss as you wish.
20 thoughts on “Done With Disney”
Seems a good stand to take. Are you going to tell them why? I was considering the Disney+ service for the Star Wars content but shall give it a miss.
On the plus side, this is all campaign contribution to politicians who oppose the agenda.
Long article by a Disney employee (anonymous, of course) at Quillette:
No – I take after my Granny Jessie, who just quietly walked away from places who gave her less-than adequate service. Now my other Gran, did indulge in recreational Karenism, when provoked.
If there is ever a Disney movie after this that I really want to watch, I’ll buy the DVD second-hand. At Half Price Books, Thrift Town or Amazon.
I shall join you, in your boycott if Disney. It has become something that toxic does not even begin to cover.
At the very least, Scott – perhaps their corporate echelons may learn that the largest part of their client base emphatically does not approve of graphic sex education in public schools until the students are slightly before the onset of puberty.
It may be an expensive lesson/school, but as the saying goes, fools will learn in no other.
What seems to me to be going on is a massive recruitment drive to create more homosexuals. In ancient Greece, where women were as sequestered as in modern Islamic countries, homosexual behavior became something of a fashion. Men who were warriors took younger men and boys to be apprentice warriors and many had homosexual relationships, at least for a while. From what I have read, many of these relationships changed as the younger man got older and married.
Prisons are an other society where women are not available and homosexual behavior is common. Not because it is preferred behavior but because it substitutes for what is unavailable and it also conveys power to the aggressor.
It’s a bit odd that leftists and especially feminists would support this trend. The trans movement seems to be more a mental health issue.
For about $140 a person can buy a share of Disney stock.
There is a trend about “socially conscious investing” addressing concerns of stakeholders not just stock-holders. But holding a share would make one both.
There is of course a market in framed art with an old fashioned stock “certificate”. Still one valid share, plus the value (if any) of having ownership of an artifact. Carry it with you during video interviews with local media… Better than a hand written protest sign https://www.giveashare.com/stock.asp?buy=disney-stock
The money saved on a couple of new release movies and a Disney + streaming subscription would get a vote in their processes.
Even if you were either ignorant of, or inclined to ignore Disney’s activism in Florida, after all, a lot of us don’t live in Florida, they have decided that this is going to be the basis of their future content. By the time they have managed to tick all the rainbow boxes with their characters, there won’t be any parts left for anything approaching a straight character. And if that’s not enough to limit their audience, I expect them to double down on the preaching just for good measure. Sure, I’ll pay plenty to be informed what a sorry excuse for w human they think I am. Over and over again.
Hmm… Orlando, Florida is well within the red-tailed hawk’s year-round range, and red-tails are mousebanes extraordinaire.
Pouncer,
Is it voting or non-voting stock. And that right there is the important part.
If you can buy voting stock, cool, do so. Be fully aware that the amount that you or even Jeff Bezos can buy isn’t going to be enough to affect any change in the governing board or in any decisions being made.
Remember the idiot nuns who bought a decent amount of voting stock of one of the gun companies (I think it was Ruger) and tried to affect a change in the company? Because they didn’t have a controlling interest of stock, all the board of directors did was listen to them and tell them “No” every time the nuns wanted to stop production or make the guns ‘safer’ or other leftist twaddle.
For a good read on voting vs non-voting stock, and controlling interests and such, I highly recommend “Citizen of the Galaxy” by Robert Heinlein. A good yarn about slavery, free merchants, corporations, governments, corporations in control of governments and, yes, stocks.
When I see these attacks on children I am always reminded of an observation made by one of the Milbloggers ( Maybe Roggio or Yon) as to why the Anbar Rising just appeared out of nowhere. The observation was that the Iraqi people will endure pretty much anything, but if you start hurting their kids they will stop at nothing to protect them. AQI started killing their kids, the rest his history. Wokeists would do well to heed the lesson AQI did not.
Well I never had a warm fuzzy feeling about Disney. They struck me as kind of creepy growing up in the 1960’s and 1970’s and then in the 1980’s and 1990’s I got to know quite a number of people who worked in the animation division in LA. A terrible place to work, toxic reputation, but people stuck it as long as they could before leaving as it was a great place to learn the profession. But Disney management was beyond vile even back then. A Soviet workcamp.
Disney stock is 65% institutional owners. They are the people who should be gone after. Go woke, go broke matters to them. Because thats all they care about. The long term stock price.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/stockdetails/ownership/nys-dis/fi-a1r2z2?ownershipType=fund
“Socially Conscious Investing” https://www.worth.com/a-quick-guide-to-socially-conscious-investing/
If any one side of a social dispute organizes corporate pressure, while the other simply and silently walks away, the squeaky wheels win.
Now, the issue of institutional investors is real. Sadly there is no managed fund I have found that focuses on deprecated industries — electrical utility companies that operate nuclear plants; fracking technology companies, conservative book publishers … It seems to me that at the margins if slightly more stupid money chases socially “approved” companies and slightly drives up demand and prices for their stock, then that leaves slightly less money to invest, and drive prices, in politically incorrect companies. So a Fidelity or Vanguard mutual fund choosing well run but “evil” corporations for a portfolio would seem likely to outperform the general market.
Of Heinlein, one quote goes “Of Course the game is rigged. Bet anyway. You can’t win if you don’t play.”
Chris Rufo has a nice article about Disney employees who have been caught as child predators.
In 2014, reporters at CNN published a bombshell six-month investigation that discovered at least 35 Disney employees had been arrested for sex crimes against children, attempting to meet minors for sex, and possession of child pornography over the previous eight years.
Not a lot in a company with 77,000 employees but how many were not caught?
Construed as? Construed as?? Nope. Reality. Reality as denied nuance between the lines, perhaps, regarding homosexual grooming. But, as the link David Foster provided 31Mar 4:59 p.m. points out, fairly explicit reality regarding critical theory of which queer theory is only one of many threads.
David’s link provides a start point for thinking about the convictions driving critical theory. In quintessence, critical theory aims not only to convince that there exist no absolutes. It eventually insists in a sequence from that conclusion. First, it means man is the ultimate measure. This leads to the insistence that in order to avoid chaos, one must submit not to autonomous individuals (who are the suckers that figured they were following a path to freedom), but the collective. That leads to exaltation of the state as final arbiter of good and evil, and, in particular, to those being defined by political power. That this process leads to control by a few and that to control by fewer until only one rules is not merely the deduction of logic, of dystopian novels ranging from those of Huxley, Orwell and Lewis (That Hideous Strength, more incisive than either Brave New World or 1984), but those later-year novels of Heinlein (The Moon is a Harsh Mistress remains one of my favorites, along with Steinbeck’s The Moon is Down). Not just the deduction of those sources, but the actual record of history. Yes, critical theory = applied Marxism, itself a distillation of Hegel’s moral theory.
“Don’t say gay” has it wrong. The Florida bill really is better understood as “No forcing us to revere queer.”
Done with Disney? Yep.
I wonder just how much an unofficial boycott would impact Disney. It is clear that over the past few decades the Disney theme park experience has become out of reach of middle class families. The last time I visited WDW (last year) what stood out too me was the prevalence of two demographics: upper middle class families and “non families”. in my case my brother and I had a reunion at WDW, so there were no kids in tow.
It its also my personal experience that these two demographics lean heavily to the left, which is why I doubt many will pick up their ball and go home because of Disney’s pro Grooming stance.
I have been increasingly at odds with Disney’s stances, and it has affected the frequency with which I visit the parks, which at one time was a nearly annual pilgrimage for my family. Needless to say, I won’t be visiting again this year; but I doubt Disney will care.
Oh, the Disney company probably is sitting on enough resources to not feel a pinch for a good long while. Rather like the sale of luxury sky boxes at sports stadiums, as someone on another comment thread pointed out. So much income from the sky boxes that they could get along for three or four years with empty seats in the stands.
But Disney has been the family brand for so many decades, suddenly families of all incomes deciding that Disney’s values are inimical to theirs, and walking away … it’s got to hurt, after a time.
desantis is toying with challenging disney’s intellectual property, right in the left floppy ear
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10672593/Floridas-GOP-lawmakers-threaten-repeal-1967-law-allows-Walt-Disney-World-govern-itself.html?ito=social-twitter_dailymailus
Kingsley, is this the piece?
