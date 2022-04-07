Erasing Women

Well, it’s really kind of sad – that erasing biological XX-chromosome no-kidding 100 percent female women seems the ultimate endpoint of early 21st century popular prog-thought, as mad and illogical as that might seem as an ambition, or rather an idée fixe. The ancient jape of a fox hunt described as ‘the unspeakable in hot pursuit of the inedible’ comes to mind, only this is the deranged in pursuit of the unachievable. As little as I think of the long-time and loud professional Feminists-with-a-capital-F (or LT&LPF(F) as I call them), and their tendency to view all men as potential rapist and abusers, I would have expected them to be assiduous in protesting for the actual physical safety of biological women in women-only spaces like restrooms, locker rooms, battered woman shelters, hospital wards and prisons. Alas, they would seem to have fixated on the availability of reproductive health or as the rest of us call it, abortion, as the great fight for the LT&LPF(F); the hill upon which they wish to see fetal humans die. I mean; what the hell, LT&LPF(F) – you look away from the physical safety of real, no-kidding vulnerable women … and focus on the rights, ways and means of killing fetal humans. Good job, sisters. (Not.)
I previously would have assumed that the LT&LPF(F) would have looked askance at biological male athletes declaring themselves to identify as female … and walking away with first or second place in track, swim and wrestling meets. That pretense strikes me a particularly egregious; honestly, while I am not a biologist as my mother and father were, my memory of childhood roughhousing with my brother and his friends is quite vivid. The last time when I could hold my own in a physical contest with any of them was at the age of twelve or thirteen, just before puberty hit all of us. That certain born-male athletes have hit on the scheme of claiming to be a woman in order to score wins is a scam. It’s low, dishonest and a cheat. I’m amazed that such can look at themselves in a mirror, without shame and embarrassment at going so low for a win and a medal.
Sexual dimorphism, as Daddy lectured us on nature walks, is a real thing: as it applies to humans, males of our own human species tend to be taller, heavier, and better muscled, and clustered at the extremes of the Bell curve as far as intelligence goes. Females tend to be smaller, lighter, with a higher percentage of body fat, cluster at the middle of the intelligence Bell curve, and be a little better at fine muscle skills. That, and we can have babies; growing them within our own bodies for nine months and nurturing them for many months afterwards, whereas males can really only get them started, which takes a matter of energetic minutes at the most basic level.
We all of us, male and female alike, have our own skills and strengths – and honestly, I have always appreciated those strengths, as well as liking men, generally. (Men are cool, they focus on the immediate, they fix things, build things, and fight for what they value, all qualities which I have always found terribly attractive.) So why now are progressives wedded to the notion of deleting biological women? Is it just the latest and most attractive trend among progressives? Or do they really-o-truly-o hate and envy the female, as some of the early radical professional feminists (who hated men, unreservedly) used to claim.
Discuss as you wish.
16 thoughts on “Erasing Women”
A calculation of consolidating a place in the leftist/progressive/socialist table.
Death6
To be clear, Death 6, your contention is that they are reading that ‘women’ are lower on the progressive stack than ‘trans,’ and that fighting for women vs. trans incursion risks being tossed out of the stack entirely, in much the same way that ‘Asians’ have become a flavor of ‘White’ in the racial stack?
Which is not an unreasonable position to take; see the TERF (Tran-Exclusive Radical Feminist) wars in Britain, most famously J.K. Rowling being (figuratively) pilloried for her support of the notion that biology matters. There’s absolutely no question where trans is with respect to feminism in the progressive stack.
Couple that with disagreement labeling you as ‘evil,’ and it becomes untenable to cooperate in the areas you agree while disagreeing on other things. And abortion is one of those things where large portions of the other side agree that it’s a good v. evil dichotomy.
So, in far more words, I more or less agree with Death 6: they can’t confront the trans community without being expelled as heretics and they don’t believe they can effectively advocate for abortion without the backing of the progressive stack.
It is just another wrinkle in the ongoing debasement of the concept of motherhood. The LT&LPF(F)s don’t want women to become mothers. When the ideal “women” becomes someone without a uterus, the failure to deliver children is guaranteed.
The LT&LPF(F)s have done a good job of convincing many women that stamping papers in a government cubicle all day is the basis of a meaningful life, whereas birthing and raising the next generation would be a waste of their life. Yet without good mothers, there will be no next generation and no future society. As Mark Steyn has observed — The future belongs to those who turn up.
Sad! For most of recorded history, society survived only because women spent most of their lives pregnant and raising children because of the very high death rates among the young. Medical advances final reached the level where a woman needs to raise only 2.1 children to maintain society (instead of the dozen+ that was historically required), creating new vistas for a woman’s fulfilling life — and yet the LT&LPF(F)s have persuaded so many women not even to try for 2.1. It is the end of an era — and of a civilization.
If the Republicans were serious about the current situation, they would be running a campaign whereby the next Republican House would return to normal fiscal year budgeting and do away with”continuing resolutions”. A good start would be for the 2023 House to adopt the budget of 2006 and eliminate everything since then.
The underlying issue here is the absolutist notion that all individuals are the same, and therefore interchangable. No one has any innate qualities or abilities, and so no exceptional allowances need to be granted.
It’s a fine belief system for totalitarians.
I’m to lazy to look up how many years the Republicans were in the majority since 2006, but what makes you think they would even consider that? They’re just as anxious to spend your money as the Democrats.
I remain baffled that anyone would consider Thomas to be a woman, rather than the loser make athlete that can only win against those considerably less powerful than himself.
When I was a child, there was a cartoon, Tooter the Turtle. In every episode, Tooter had decided that he wanted to be something heroic, a fireman, fighter pilot, train engineer, accountant, etc. He would go and beg Mr.Wizard, a lizard with a thick German accent, to turn him into what he wanted to be.
Mr. Wizard would give in, and transform Tooter into what he wanted to be, and Tooter would promptly foul up. His burning plane would be spinning to the ground, with Tooter screaming, ” Help me, Mr. Wizard, I don’t want to be a pilot anymore “!
Mr. Wizard would bring him back, and tell him, ” Tooter, Tooter, how many times must I tell you, be vat you ist, und not vat you ist not, volks vat do dis, ist der happiest lot “.
I think the world would be a much happier place, if people would just pay more attention to what German lizards said
They’re actually not all that keen on those who fix things, build things, and fight for what they value.
Why have the women’s “rights” organizations been silent as pseudo-females (aka men) compete in women’s sports events?
IMHO, it’s because these organizations are dominated by leftist lesbians who never had any desire to promote the cause of hetero-women; their ONLY goal was to promote the lesbian, and by extension, the gay movement.
That’s it.
So they really do not care if men compete as women, because these “men,” are either gay men and /or just as likely, wish to become lesbian “women.”
Women are whining about being erased? Get in line — white males have been undergoing erasure for a lot longer. They are officially western society’s untermenschen
IMHO, it’s because these organizations are dominated by leftist lesbians who never had any desire to promote the cause of hetero-women; their ONLY goal was to promote the lesbian, and by extension, the gay movement.
That’s it.
I agree. The whole feminist movement began with mostly lesbians leading. It was kind of amusing when the president of NOW in California was fired because she said OJ was guilty. That shows you where the prog virtue profile ranks women, even lesbian women.
I am just cynically amused because all those loud and proud professional F-capital feminists are suddenly not around, when real women and girls are being harmed.
Just like I am bitterly and cynically amused at the sudden silence of the no-blood-for-oil candle-lit-vigil-for-peace crowd, when there’s a real prospect of the Biden maladministration bungling us into WWIII. You’d think that the Russians would be paying triple to get anti-war protests launched, when it’s a matter of involving the US against Russia…
}}} So why now are progressives wedded to the notion of deleting biological women?
Oh, but they are out to delete biological men, too — it’s just a different process. By demonizing men, they make them not look to reproduce, as this means entering a mine field of dangers, which any man with sense avoids. So only the shitheels play, and thence not only are they the only ones who win at all (which reinforces their existence by reproduction, if nothing else), but they also reinforce and justify their ill perception of all men.
As I have been saying for over two decades now: PostModern Liberalism is a Social Cancer. Literally, not Figuratively.
}}} I am just cynically amused because all those loud and proud professional F-capital feminists are suddenly not around, when real women and girls are being harmed.
Why? They weren’t around in the 1990s, when Clinton, their champion of “workplace rights” was found to be a workplace abuser. They had nothing whatsoever negative to say about his behavior towards the other White House Interns — not one of whom got cushy jobs at the Pentagon, lucrative book contracts, and other rewards for being sexually harassed….
Hell, IIRC, it was the then-president of NOW who said she’d get on her knees for him as long as he made sure they had the ability to freely abort early fetuses at will.
No, they weren’t indeed, OBH, when the potato-nosed grifter was making hay with the interns … yeah, when the POTUS was being excused behavior which would have sunk the career of any military officer with an underling … that’s when it all became screamingly obvious to me what the Professional Feministas were really all about. They had been for decades indignant about male bosses extorting sexual favors from underlings, even if the underlings were volunteers.
What a sh*t show. I’m old enough to remember when there was an anti-abortion feminist faction.
Thanks Sgt. Mom.
And describing Thomas’s (and similar victories) as cheating (cheating nature, perhaps as well as the sport itself) – passing yourself off as something you are not is a big con. Lia Thomas is not, in important and applicable ways, a woman. If as all those conservative economists like to discuss, happiness comes from earned success, it would seem that this “triumph” sets the athlete up for a good deal of unhappiness (often projected on the external but really internal).
The subjugation or even denial of nature in terms of humans has not resulted in good outcomes in science, government, or culture. Yes, I’ve always wondered why the people who were theoretically representing women were so often people who considered women men light, somehow denied equity by our culture. And so some hated men, some just wanted to be in what they saw as men’s unfettered state. We have our strengths, our special powers, in varying levels just as men have theirs in varying levels – and fortunately as humans we share some special powers (or is it just that the powers are shared and the expression of them differs to greater or lesser degrees?). To see women as powerful is to appreciate difference. It does not diminish a man to respect a woman nor vice-versa.
I think some saw early twentieth century thinking putting us on that road. The scientific age valued the theoretical, the industrial world the mechanical. The virgin holding her infant was not, Adams complained, as valued as the dynamo of energy.
But women like energy, too, and our culture has given all of us a lot from the mechanical. However, balance has been lost (and I think the Greenies may be the ones farthest from being the human, the real – they simplify history rather than accepting its complexity.)
Our culture does not value childbirth and does value abortion seems a significant indicator of a contempt not just for the bourgeois, the domestic, the traditional – indeed nature as well as religion – but also a movement toward the mechanical, the cynical, the ugly. (And what could be uglier than the apparent desire to groom the young – seeing pawns in adults’ sexual or other narcissistic dramas). This may be Gramscian. Nihilistic. (And then there’s the grooming of children.