Netflix is streaming Servant of the People; we’ve been enjoying it. A sit com juxtaposed with the daily news of death and destruction is trivial, but few cultural artifacts are more interesting than those that reveal what a nation laughs at, what it likes. The series satirizes corrupt government but also reflects daily life and asserts values that attracted its public.
The charismatic Zelensky we see on the news has a touch of the honorable, naive history teacher he portrayed just a few years ago; we’ve only seen the first few episodes, but the ghost we might most want to represent our own history – Abraham Lincoln – appears to advise him as he nervously goes over his inaugural speech.
Some of you may be (quite understandably) opposed to Netflix, but I’m not sure if this is streaming somewhere else. If anyone knows of other outlets or where the second season or the film produced between the two is showing, please comment.
10 thoughts on “Something Light from Ukraine”
like cantiflas, the famous mexican comedian and satirist, with a touch of mr smith, (he played the presumably french passeportout) in his big time out, around the world in eighty days) back in 1966,
the American analog is mr smith goes to washington, which was capras more wide eyed take on things, in the 30s, after the war spencer tracy’s state of the union, revealed a darker perspective,
the notion that one man can make a difference, seems a more difficult thing, to grasp in a country of oligarchs and commissars, of holomodors and holocausts, where fighters like petlura and bandera are often warlords, and driven into exile and killed,
it’s the promise of the Tea Party, whose leader was shunted into the wilderness, many of those who pretended to follow their precepts, like niki haley, disdained the common sense of the people, here locally desantis, who was nearly killed by a bernie bros, egged on by durbin’s staff, has come closest to fulfilling the promise, in the Free State
that having been said, there are some disquieting elements to this tableau, like the one who owned the tv station, that broadcasts the oligarch kolomoisky, who is more a mr potter character, he owned the largest bank, privat and the energy company that employed the wastrel son of our current puppet, the negative of everything the people’s choice entails,
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ejtcJPMw-gM there are some subtitled segments here
most of the other segments are in the native language
More hilarity from Mariupol. A dry Cargo ship: https://www.mishaship.com/upload/data/images/apache_banner.jpg tried to run the blockade to get some unspecified people from the part where there are a few holdouts left.
The ship conducted a radio exchange, transmitting messages “I am a Maniac, I am coming to you.” to people with signal fires on the shore. ;) It was shelled set on fire, and the crew surrendered to Russians in the area. ;)
ah fingal, we were worried, we ‘thought your car had been hit by a water buffalo’ or whatever the local ruminant is over there,
miguel, I think you are confusing Louisiana Rep Steve Scalise with Florida Gov Desantis.
The shooter targeted all of the freedom caucus he only hit scalice