Titanic Metaphors

It’s been 110 years since the RMS Titanic sank on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York. The event has been a prolific source of books, movies–and metaphors. Titanic has often been viewed as a metaphor for the complacency and arrogance of Western civilization before 1914, a symbol of technological overreach and hubris. (The Onion had some fun with the Titanic-as-metaphor theme)
I think that there are a couple of other Titanic-related metaphors which are worth considering in our present era:
‘Working Cape Race’…around noon on April 14, Titanic received wireless messages warning of icebergs. The captain altered course to the south, a path believe to be free of ice, but maintained a speed of 22 knots. That evening, senior wireless operator Jack Phillips, was dealing with a flood of messages from passengers to friends ashore, when the SS California attempted to broadcast another ice warning to ships in the area. The message was broken off by Phillips with “Stop Sending! I am working Cape Race.” (‘working’ means ‘communicating with’, Cape Race was a Marconi Company shore station)
Not long afterwards, Titanic hit the iceberg.
Apparently the term ‘Working Cape Race’ has been adopted by some people to refer to those who are too preoccupied with the task at hand to perceive very important obstacles and hazards.
The phrase often seems apt these days–for example, when tv networks focus on the Johnny Depp defamation case when there are plenty of truly critical national and world issues to talk about. I’m sure you can think of many more examples.
Progressive Flooding. The compartmentalization which made the Titanic supposedly unsinkable obviously did not work. One reason was that the iceberg was hit at an angle such that multiple compartments were torn open; the other reason was the phenomenon of progressive flooding. This is a nautical architecture & operations term referring to the phenomenon where one compartment gets flooded…leading not only to the ship settling somewhat in the water, but also to a change in trim, namely, bow down…which can lead to other compartments overtopping their watertight bulkheads and spilling water into previously-safe compartments.
Again, I think the concept is sadly applicable to some of our political and social problems. Failures in one aspect of society can lead to failures in another aspect…which can feed back to that first aspect, making it still worse…and so one. Malign positive feedback, that is, a network of interconnected vicious circles.
For example, long-term unemployment can lead to an increase in drug addiction…both of which can lead to dysfunctional families…which drives reduced educational achievement for kids. That reduced educational achievement drives further unemployment.
Discuss, if so inclined.
1 thought on “Titanic Metaphors”
You can find a lesson or a metaphor in just about anything, if you look at it properly. Your examples from Titanic are both good ones.
One of the ones I’ve always looked at askance is one many other people see as being an entirely different thing than what I see. The night the Titanic hit that iceberg, the lookout had only their naked eyes, no binoculars which would have helped gather light in the darkness of night, and which might have made the iceberg clear to him before it was struck.
What’s interesting is why those binoculars weren’t there in his hands. The story goes that the second officer had the keys to the locker where the binoculars were stored, and he took them with him when he was transferred off the ship, just before it sailed.
Lots of people take that as an example of “…for want of a nail, a horse was lost…”, but I do not. To me, that’s a story of how hierarchies fail, and why you should never just accept things. The binoculars that might have saved Titanic were there, they were just secured in a locked container. If someone had had the initiative, they could have either had the ship’s engineering staff open the locker, or they could have simply broken it open. The guy who was on watch without the proper tools that night bears some responsibility for what happened, just as his immediate supervisors should have checked to ensure he had what he needed. Likewise, where was the captain in all this? Travelling through seas filled with icebergs, shouldn’t he have been checking on his lookouts? Why didn’t he check to ensure they had what they needed to do their work?
Sinking the Titanic was a team effort; a crucial part of the failure chain leading to the sinking was in the hands of the men on watch that night, and who supervised those men. Properly responsible human beings would have made sure that the crucial tools needed for that job were on hand, and fully accessible, but the sheeplike drones that were there simply accepted the locked cabinet as too much of an obstacle to doing their jobs properly. What the hell they meant to do about it, I don’t know–Wait until the ship returned to Liverpool? Was that the only place that had a locksmith capable of doing the work? Was that locker door made of adamantium?
Either way, that incident points to a lot of other problems in Titanic’s crew-culture, ones I find entirely inexplicable to this day. First time I read about those binoculars, at around age 12, the first thing I thought was “Why didn’t they just break the door open…?”. I still don’t know the answer to that one…