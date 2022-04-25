What Would YOU do with Twitter?

Suppose that instead of Elon Musk being about to take control of Twitter, it was YOU.
Your mission…
–you want to establish Twitter as a true free-speech ‘town square’
–you need to make enough money to repay the substantial debt that you are incurring for the acquisition
–you would LIKE to make a lot more money than that necessary minimum, just for scorekeeping purposes if nothing else
What would be the best path to follow in terms both of information flow (who sees what posts), revenue sources, and other attributes of the platform ?
Truthfully? I’d take up a collection to enable burning it to the ground, and then I’d salt the earth it was on.
All of the “social media” are far more divisive and destructive than they are positive things that enhance public life. I have no idea how to fix them, and I’m not even sure it is possible. I watch all the crap surrounding this stuff, from the early days of MySpace to today’s latest “Meta” BS, and all I can think is that the human race is essentially beclowning itself with this stuff. There’s so much damn potential in the internet, and we’re using it for such trite trivialities? And, enabling a 21st Century Big Brother the likes of which would keep Orwell spinning in his grave for the next few eons?
Burn. It. To. The. Ground.
Besides, there’s something hinky with this whole deal. I cannot believe that they just rolled over that easily for Musk. There’s got to be something they’re not telling us, or it’s a poison pill they want him to swallow. I suspect that the SEC has it in for him already, and it’ll remain to be seen if this whole thing actually goes through. I’d prefer it if Musk just concentrated on SpaceX, TBH… He’s a mad genius, probably a bit of a sociopath, but I don’t mind so long as he gives us the stars…
Sometime ago, there was an interesting op-ed in the WSJ about what to do with social media institutions that put their thumbs on free speech.
That is, rather than have some ponder some govt rule with more bureaucracy, treat it like the ADA – release the lawyers.
I had an interesting experience on Facebook in the last few weeks – was actually suspended for 24 hours from making comments for 2 “incendiary” things I said (separately).
For one, the subject came up on those terrible thin plastic bags found at the produce depts of any supermarket – you are constantly trying to separate them to make it a bag.
I suggested that the inventor should be shot, and apparently the programming gurus there said that I was inciting violence.
Naturally the “AI” algorithm did not interpret the context right.
In the other instance, someone made the assertion that Hitler spoke Italian, to which I said that it would be a comical image to imagine Adolf excitedly scream Italian while waving his arms.
Mustn’t do that, the bot told me.
But where they are really bad is their claim that only they are the arbitrators of “truth”. We know how they hushed Republicans during the last election.
In thinking about this I think the only true course is a laissez-faire approach. There is no way one can police every statement from potentially billions of users. And for really egregious things said, release the lawyers against the offenders.
Look at political ads, for example. They generally omit facts that are contrary to their assertions.
There is no govt “truth police” that checks political ads.
“Truthfully? I’d take up a collection to enable burning it to the ground, and then I’d salt the earth it was on.”
Which would accomplish exactly nothing. It’s like the A-bomb, one of the twits or somebody would just deploy enough money and engineering to recreate it with their rules. I suspect plans for that are already moving forward anyway. All it takes is money.
“And for really egregious things said, release the lawyers against the offenders.”
And who decides what’s “really egregious”? The answer is whoever feels like hiring the most lawyers. Care to spend a few tens of thousands of dollars and years of your life defending some remark someone else takes offense to?
The inexorable rule of the internet is any platform that allows porn becomes flooded by it. Any platform that allows all speech will become flooded with the most vile speech imaginable and worse.
Different platforms have tried to delegate the gate keeping to unpaid moderators which only works as long as the moderators are willing and able to devote their time and gag reflex. Our present hosts are an example. Redit tries to industrialize it with mixed success. The problem comes when the moderators start to feel exploited, they’re not the ones making money, or are just overwhelmed.
As always, building something takes much more thought and ingenuity than destroying it. Anything that works will have to have rules and some way of enforcing them at scale. You can debate what the rules should be but not their existence. Not if you want something that advertisers will use.
The real problem is that enforcement doesn’t scale. this means that every tweet on average takes up some amount of a human’s time. We have testimony that for every politically controversial tweet that gets the treatment, there might be a thousand, mostly images, that would turn the stomach of a vulture.
Maybes Elon can square that circle, I’m not smart enough to.
1. Everyone on, stays on.
2. Everyone kicked off, comes back.
3. Everyone must be verified as human and all names must be the same as their ID.
4. No more anonymity.
5. Bots banned.
6. Don’t want to be verified and use your real name, then you can only directly message or receive messages that are sent to you directly.
7. Public settings only available to verified accounts.
8. Spammers banned.
9. Pay side: pay for subscription and see no ads. Everybody else sees ads.
10. Pay side can post videos.
I have more. Those would be a good start.
Bill, re the FB algorithms: a pilot wrote to thank controllers at a particular airport for expedited handling of an emergency medical flight. The algorithm, obviously picking up on the word ‘medical’, decided it need to to append a “Here’s a source of factual information about Covid” to the post.
Just the other day, a FB friend reported that his post about the meanderings of the Mississippi river had been suppressed as ‘violent’. He tried to appeal but got nowhere.
Kirk…there is a lot of garbage on Twitter, but there are also a surprising number of worthwhile people posting there. For example, Ryan Petersen (CEO of a digital freight forwarding company), posting about logistics…Marc Andreessen, creator of the original commercial web browser, writing mostly about free speech and the threats to it…lots more.
It would be interesting for somebody to do a cluster analysis of Twitter users, who they connect to and what they’re interested in…I’m talking large clusters, maybe 5-10. I suspect that one cluster, for example, would be celebrities and the people who are obsessed with them.
Twitter is the vector for the mind arson but it isnt the infection thats the ignorance that is grown in academia and media like kudzu now will the zombie finance work with musk or block him
“William Tecumsah Sherman” wants Twitter users to post only under their real names.
I suggest that the option to post anonymously/pseudonymously is highly valuable in civic and political controversies and should be safeguarded.
Mandated disclosure too easily becomes a tool of intimidation against people who have something to lose. There is having skin in the game, and then there is having so much skin in the game that you avoid involvement in important public matters because any thug with an agenda can make your life miserable at no consequence to himself.
The benefits of allowing anonymity exceed the costs.
FIRE’s open letter to Elon Musk:
https://www.thefire.org/open-letter-to-elon-musk-from-greg-lukianoff-on-preserving-free-expression-on-social-media/
I forsee Twitter going large on ads for Tesla.
Let’s look at the FIRE letter.
“Look to First Amendment law for guidance on implementing free speech-friendly policies.”
Shall we count all the countries besides the U.S. where following that won’t land you in jail. It won’t take long, it’s a very small number. Much easier than counting the countries where just advocating it will get you jailed or killed. Not much use for a world wide platform.
“Eliminate viewpoint-discriminatory policies and practices.”
Sounds really easy doesn’t it? I’ll know it when I see it. Now program a computer to tell the difference between that and whatever discrimination is allowed.
“Use categories to clearly define sanctionable speech.”
See above. As if they haven’t been fighting about it in our courts since the beginning, or that it isn’t settled in most other places in terms of; “we’ll let you know what is sanctioned as we close your cell door”. Show me the computer code.
I support FIRE and what they do, but that is just fatuous.
Twitter was originally people sharing their random thoughts. Obviously a useless place, with the possibility of becoming more toxic than facesbook. ;)
So a vast sharing of human triviality, has some possibilities for humour, but its too hard to put up with so much sheer stupidity, to mine for the odd giggle. ;)
Make twitter a platform that other similar sites can cross-post with. I bet they will do something like that, in order to decentralize it. So you can post on gab and it will cross-post to twitter automatically, etc. Presumably there’s some way to monetize this, by charging for the API usage or something like that.
Encourage people to “sponsor” people, a la patreon, so you can make micropayments to people you find worthwhile. Similar also to substack, I guess, where you can read for free, and with some fairly nominal amount, get additional content, and/or just support those who you like.
Removing anonymity is a very bad idea. I doubt they’ll do that, though they probably will open up the “blue checkmark” to anyone who is willing to do so. Heck, you could probably get people to pay to do that as well.
The “edit button” is a terrible, terrible, terrible idea by the way. If someone says something wrong, or just stupid, and get dogpiled on, and they can change it, it will make the conversation make zero sense. Better to have them have to correct it, not erase it.
I don’t understand why their ad system is so terrible. There must be ways to improve that. Instagram ads are much superior, it seems like. I don’t know if that’s because facebook has more information on you to make better ads, or because instagram is more visual-based, but it doesn’t seem like it should be that hard to improve ads and bring in substantial more revenue that way.
Jonathan: “I suggest that the option to post anonymously/pseudonymously is highly valuable in civic and political controversies and should be safeguarded.”
Come on now! Does anyone believe that the person who posts “anonymously” is actually anonymous? The Federal Government knows who “anonymous” is — and leaks from federal bureaucrats to activist groups ensure that (if it is important enough to them) “anonymous” is known to the very people she wants not to know her identity.
No — people should stand up and be counted. We need more spine in this country, not more people too afraid of bureaucrats & activists.
““Eliminate viewpoint-discriminatory policies and practices.”
Sounds really easy doesn’t it? I’ll know it when I see it. Now program a computer to tell the difference between that and whatever discrimination is allowed.”
As I read it, this doesn’t mean that the computer has to detect viewpoint discrimination on the part of users…it means that the computer itself (and its human masters) must not engage in viewpoint discrimination.
David,
I may not have been clear. The platform will choose to block content. So how do you decide what’s unacceptable viewpoint discrimination and what’s unacceptable content? More importantly, who decides? What viewpoint-discriminatory policies? Of course not, they were protecting us from misinformation or hate speech, etc. We’ll have to see how well Elon manages to reign it in.
Then there are all the places where viewpoint-discrimination is absolutely required by law. Twitter is a global platform after all.
how did they do it before, even though very quickly they picked sides with the promotion of the journolist, pushing obama like new coke, promoting AGW, it’s not rocket surgery, unless your goal is to narrow permissable speech then it’s hard,
the problem is that political bodies like the EU, seem to have Newspeak as aspirational goals,
with all the icons of sacred crows that entails, this is true of other tech overlords as well,
What would I do? First, a caveat: I have found little useful in Twitter and rarely use it. That being said, here are some brainstorming ideas, probably not all of them practical, but maybe containing the seed of something useful.
1) Make it possible to do strong, well-moderated groups like Facebook used to and MeWe still does and allow advertisers to target specific groups, though moderators should have some control.
2) Experiment with giving content providers and maybe group moderators a cut of ad revenue. Gather (defunct social network) did that with some degree of success for several years.
3) Give users fine-grained control over their own feeds in terms of whose posts they see first and in what order.
4) Allow users to choose several other parameters. (a) They can make anonymous users invisible to themselves or to see anonymous users. Their choice.(b) They choose categories of posts that don’t appear to them–politics, porn, sunglasses ads or whatever. (c) They could chose to get an unfiltered feed, or choose from any one of several moderating/filtering services, hopefully with varied political viewpoints. They could even choose to use multiple filtering services, getting stuff that only passes all their filtering services or getting stuff that passes any of their filtering services depending on their choices.
5) Isolate by country as much as possible so the whole service doesn’t get pulled down to the countries with the worst censorship.
6) Wild, of the wall idea (in case the others aren’t off-the-wall enough): Split Twitter into autonomous sub-companies: Twitter Politics, Twitter Business, Twitter World News. Not sure that would fly or be useful. Strong groups might do the same thing only better.
Remember, Musk isn’t going into this with a blank slate. He should and will be looking for synergies with his Starlink service and with the AI that he is developing for self-driving cars and robotics.
A key decision…maybe THE key decision…is: what determines which posts/comments a particular individual sees? At one end of the policy continuum, it could be like traditional blogs: you see only posts from those people/entities that you choose. Various optional services could be layered on top of this, allowing various ways of finding other people whose posts you might be interested in. There could even by third-party services to do this, made available on something like an app store. Pretty much like what Dale C suggested above.
A lot of potential in more effective advertising…vast amounts of money are spent on online advertising, and I wonder how good the ROI really is. I rarely see an ad that seems relevant to me.
Effective advertising could draw on a strong interest-groups offering. I’m a member of several FB groups, 2 of which should have strong appeal to anyone wanting to advertise relevant products to these ‘communities’….but I’ve never seen an ad on either group.
No matter how well Musk does in opening up Twitter, it is very important to push back against the idea that Twitter (or any particular platform) is *the* town square. Walled gardens may be nice and comfortable, but they always come with an actual or potential serpant.
So one good use of Twitter is to promote blogs, substack pages, etc, with longer-form posts.
First, I’d recognize that actions of the company have opportunity costs. For example, why are getting blue checks of verified accounts free? Want one? Cool, we charge you to do the processing and research.
Second, why are news organizations getting to spread their stuff on Twitter only to have me go to a paywall? Shouldn’t there be a charge for it.
Third, I’d figure out how to take Twitter into Web 3.0 with crypto etc.
“A key decision…maybe THE key decision…is: what determines which posts/comments a particular individual sees?”
I don’t understand this–you already get to choose who you follow, etc., which determines your feed, which determines what you see. The key decision it seems to me is what is going to be tolerated, i.e., what is ANY particular individual allowed to see (or say, really).
Are you allowed to say the 2020 election was stolen? No. Are you allowed to say the 2000 election was stolen? Yes.
Are you allowed to say ivermectin treats covid? No. Are you allowed to say crystals cure arthritis? I believe so.
Are you allowed to say that Penn swimmer is a dude? Nope.
Are you allowed to say masks don’t really work? I think maybe you can today, but you couldn’t six months ago. Are you allowed to say the covid virus came from the wuhan lab? I think maybe you can today, but you couldn’t two years ago.
Absolutely none of those things should have been banned, ever. It doesn’t even matter if any of them are “wrong” or not, they should never have been prohibited from being said. If Elon actually overturns such stupid rules, he’ll be doing a great service.
Y’all are trying to wargame reform of the unreformable.
I remain suspicious that this will even go through, or that there will be change of any kind. My guess is this all gets pulverized by SEC action before there’s any real effect.
Watch. They’re not going to give up their closed-garden platform or their control so easily.
I don’t know how Twitter works – never read it (except through Instapundit, etc) let alone written. But if they make their money by ads, the idea of a without ads membership would be helpful (though wouldn’t that make anonymity, at least to Twitter, impossible). Charging something for a twitter or for a day’s twittering might make people slow down and rethink and perhaps rewrite. Rewrites almost always soften tone. Of course the cost should be so low that everybody can get in if they want to. Admittedly, the last thing twitter should encourage is a space determined by class. Traditionally letters to the editor didn’t cost anything, but they did require some literacy, some awareness of audience, and a stamp. Writing them required more than the instant response of Twitter.
}}} There is no govt “truth police” that checks political ads.
Oh, I assure you, most absolutely — the social merdia certainly “fact check” anything anyone on the Right says — particularly political stuff.
As to the stupidity of their ban selection:
I have a meme I posted in 2016, that has a small child sticking a fork into a socket, with “Hillary or Trump. Top Socket or Bottom Socket” (my opinion of Trump improved notably the longer he was in office).
I got banned because it “encouraged suicide”.
I had another one with Hillary — she’s frowning at the reader with her finger pointing down, “This is why I suicide people”. (for posting after someone says something ridiculous)
Banned for “encouraging violence”
Then there’s the one with a cute young girl cutting up vegetables, smiling at the reader, while a guy frowns behind her.
Him: “There’s something wrong with the dishwasher”.
Her: “What’s it doing?”
Him: “Chopping vegetables”.
Got banned for that one — “violated community standards”. It’s a fucking joke, not a serious relational suggestion.
Then there’s another joke — A picture of Rudolph Hess, brownshirt, with a swastika armband. It noted that Hess edited “Mein Kampf”, and that made him the first “grammar nazi”.
Didn’t get banned over that one, but it WAS blocked from being seen. Said it “encouraged Nazis”
All of the above have been “protested”. None have been reversed.
Beware using the term “bitch”, also. I said someone should “stop bitching about x” and I was “violated” for “bullying”. THAT one did get reversed, I ack. But near as I can see, the word being used assumes you’re calling someone one. I strongly suggest you don’t use the “c” word, for sure.
Fact is, if you’ve never been banned on FB, you’re pretty much a complete pansy online.
And yeah, if you say someone is a pansy on FB, it’ll probably get you…. banned.