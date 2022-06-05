Anybody Surprised?

Battery metal costs, shortages could add years to pursuit of cheaper EVs

Surging battery prices and shortages of metals and materials likely will last for some time, Toyota chief scientist Gill Pratt warned this week.

“The world has thought about this in too simple of a way,” Pratt said of the auto industry’s rapid shift to electric vehicles, warning “there’s going to be this crunch [of] not enough materials,” and conditions likely will remain “hard” in the near- and mid-term.

I’m not surprised:

Coming: a Battery Supply Crunch? (2017)

‘Green’ Energy: Materials-Intensive–And It Matters (2021)

Meanwhile, Biden and his ‘energy secretary’, Jennifer Granholm, are still telling people concerned about high gas price to just get an EV.