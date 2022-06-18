Life in a Realm of Scarce and Expensive Energy

In one of the Hornblower novels, set in the early 1800s, the protagonist is staying in a hotel. Thinking about the bill he is going to have to pay on checking out, he realizes that there is going to be a significant item for ‘light’…ie, candles. I believe this is historically accurate–candles were expensive enough that they could not just be given away free with the room.
Whereas for most of the last 100 years in America, you could just turn on the lights in your hotel room without worrying about what the added charge on your bill was going to be. And–much more significantly in terms of energy use–you could adjust the heater or air conditioner to suite your temperature preference, again without worrying about added charges.
With the unrealistic energy plans of the Biden administration and of most European governments, such luxuries may soon be a thing of the past. I doubt that you will actually have to pay extra for keeping the lights on, but it’s entirely possible that you may have to pay extra if you want it cooler than, say, 78 degrees in summer or warmer than 64 degrees in winter–perhaps with those thresholds adjusted according to the balance of total grid power demand and availability, so that an extreme air-conditioning surcharge kicks in at 88 degrees on an especially hot and windless day.
And not just in hotels. It’s likely that stores, restaurants, etc will get significantly cooler in winter and warmer in summer. And unless you can afford to not worry about your electricity bill very much, you will likely have to adjust your home temperatures to fit the current supply/demand profile on the grid–indeed, in some jurisdictions, it may be prohibited to violate the required limits no matter how much you are willing to pay. (With likely exceptions for certain ‘public servants’.)
Above and beyond the impact on individual citizens and families, you can expect that many kinds of energy-dependent businesses, especially manufacturing businesses, will become increasingly uncompetitive in the US. Again, there will likely be an exception for certain politically-well-connected businesses. But overall, expensive US energy will likely drive a new wave of offshoring.
And I haven’t even talked about transportation.
The above is not carved in stone, of course, there is still a good chance to escape it, as people begin to perceive (from experience) the realities behind all the idealistic talk, theories, and harangues. But it will be a close-run thing.
It is of course climate change that drives these changes across the world. Those who just don’t believe it is real, will of course call these plans crazy, and those who do, can see its too little too late.
I am fortunate to live where we already have clean power and lots of it. Just next door we have Alberta, a climate crime, if you look at what they have done to extract oil from Tar Sands.
So we have an ongoing battle between Alberta and the rest of Canada over what to do about climate change. Most of Canada is transitioning away from oil and gas, so the people in Alberta feel threatened. Really we need the oil for so many things. So not burning it is good idea, but shutting down all production is not.
I’m a bit surprised we have not already seen this prediction already happening. As a parallel, I think of expecting without request or charge water to be served at restaurants. Typical, thus far, in the U.S. Not so in Europe.
Physics powers tanstaafl plundering politics.
I keep my thermostat at 78 here in Tucson AZ in summer. I bought a new air conditioning system a year ago and my summer electric bills were cut in half. Still, the last one was $314., half of the summer bills when the old A/C was running. The weather here has been a little above normal with the highs this week around 108. In winter, we keep it at 75 since we are both acclimated to warm weather. It get cold enough around Christmas and January to snow. I considered adding solar since we are in a perfect place for it but the behavior of solar salesmen is suspicious enough that I have avoided it. I did talk to a very honest salesman last year who told me I needed to replace my A/C before solar to see what my real needs are. Now, I can’t find him.
I should add that I have given serious thought to a generator as Tucson Electric is into green delusions. A/C in this climate is serious business.
Reducing the availability of A/C in Washington DC would be great, even if unlikely.
Well the internet crazies will tell you that “emergency powers” and suppression of “disinformation” and rule by decree of “experts” is all going to be applied to “climate change” next and they’ve been right about most everything covid but I’m sure they’re wrong now and there’s nothing to worry about.
(By the way, France just starting shutting down public events due to heat, i.e., “climate lockdowns”, so in case you’re looking to dismiss the crazies, you might reconsider.)
Yes thats crazy l,pass the human leg
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2022/06/18/researchers-wood-burning-unsustainable-huge-footprintwill-accelerate-warming-for-decades/
“Above and beyond the impact on individual citizens and families, you can expect that many kinds of energy-dependent businesses, especially manufacturing businesses, will become increasingly uncompetitive in the US.”
Prices for energy are very cheap in the U.S. compared to the rest of the world. If you look at places where the prices are much lower, you’ll see that it is because of government subsidies. It’s the cost of using energy at scale in the form of environmental compliance that has driven things like metal refining off shore. This is a subsidy as well, paid by those forced to breat what air is left over. Most of this has happened long ago with some “reshoring” taking place as they find the drawbacks in terms of other infrastructure in the places willing to let them burn unlimited amounts of coal without scrubbers outweigh the savings. Most of the cheap hydro has long been developed and, as has been illustrated abundantly, you can’t run real industries on solar and wind, costly by themselves and even more costly when the necessary backup is included.
As the present uproar over the cost of gas and diesel show, the great majority of Americans are willing to be “Green” as long as it doesn’t cost them anything personally. A summer with spotty air conditioning isn’t going to help that sentiment. I expect the number of soon to be unemployed politicians to underscore that point.
The signs that this is a mania, rather than a fact? They lie all around us, and the idiots aren’t even smart enough to spot the contradictions within the ravings of the “climate crisis” loons.
Exhibit one would be all the “Woe is us, melting glaciers…” bullshit. Note well that they’re describing the crisis as melting glaciers, ‘cos of all those Medieval mines and such that are reappearing as the ice sadly melts. Or, the forests revealed, some of which existed within modern historical periods, not geologic terms.
This is often in the same freakin’ article where they’re talking about the “climate crisis” as evidence for how badly things are going, what with the warming. Not recognized by any of the morons writing these press-release news stories? The fact that the Medieval miners weren’t going up there and burrowing under the ice to do their digging; those currently melting glaciers weren’t there when they were mining… Which sort of points out the lie that this is a.) unprecedented, and b.) caused by modern SUV drivers. The Medieval Climate Optimum was real, and the fact that we’re still not back to where they were, in terms of melted-out glaciers and being able to grow cereal crops on Greenland? Might point out that we’re living in another climactic optimum, and we should enjoy it while we can, because if it gets colder, rather than warmer? We’re screwed worse than by hot weather, because more people will starve and die in the cold.
The BS has always been there, but so few of us are historically literate. The Romans wanted Britain because it was such a congenial place to grow wine grapes, when they conquered it. When they abandoned it? Largely due to the fact that they couldn’t make an economic case for defending it, what with the increase in cold and the draw-down of their preferred agricultural activity that was transportable enough to make money. The contraction of Empire was largely climate-driven, and it wasn’t heat that did it in, it was cold. Rome expanded with the warming…
None of the numpties decrying the climate these days are historically literate enough to recognize these facts. They think that things have always been as they are today, and that they should and will remain static forever. That is not how it works. At. All. The western Americas have been prone to periodic droughts and flooding since forever, along with incessant earthquakes and volcanic activity–Which probably goes a long way towards explaining why the only places in the Americas that really grew organized civilizations were in Central and South America, where things were a bit more stable.
The essential idiocy of the climate crisis types is stunning. Most of them have no earthly idea that the historical record says what it says, or that things were different in earlier years. They also fail to recognize that an awful lot of the crisis-mongering is based on relatively recent achievements in the technology to measure these things, or that the science behind that is so easily swayed by cherry-picking the datasets. You point out the inconsistencies to them, and all they do is go “REEEEEE!!! REEEEEE!!! The man in the lab coat told me!!!!”, never recognizing that they’re as essentially stupid and “faith-based” as the average Bible-thumping Baptist who thinks the world was made in 4,000 BC…
There. Is. No. Climate. Crisis.
Other than the failure to observe and recognize that the climate is not some fixed and unchangeable thing; it is in a constant state of flux, and a lot more complicated than we can currently understand. The computer models are entirely inadequate, as is most of the politically-motivated “science” going on with it. If you’ve observed this crap as long as I have, you can see the outlines of the politics–Global Warming theory started out back during the Reagan Administration mostly because there were noises being made by people in that administration about cutting the budget for things like NOAA and other “climate science” line items in the budget. They then did trial balloons, looking for what would resonate with the public, and hit on “It’s GETTING WARMER!!!!!” as the one, because of what was going on with the weather at that time. Reality? You can only see a “crisis” if you look at their manipulated data. Actual warming hasn’t happened for at least the last 20 years, nor has there been actual observable rise in the sea levels.
We keep getting told that the end times are near, but the date keeps receding into the dimly-lit future. None of the predictions made by any of these Ehrlich-oid prognosticators have come true, but somehow, they keep getting screen time and mindspace, because everyone wants the end times to be coming. It makes them feel good, because they want to be special. It feels virtuous to talk about banning fossil fuels prematurely, ‘cos that’s the modern-day version of wearing a hair shirt and flagellating yourself. The reality is, if these f*cking felching morons were interested in actually fixing the problem, they’d be working out how many nuclear reactors we need to generate power for the electric cars they want to build, and they’d be able to tell us how much copper we need to mine in order to build out the grid. They’re not doing that, though, are they? All they’re doing is banning what we know works, fossil fuels, and planning on being our lords and masters during the coming self-induced hard times, telling us how much we need to suffer for our sins.
It’s going to end with environmentalists and their fellow-travelers dangling from lamp posts. Do not expect people to live miserably because someone tells them they must, especially when the evidence is essentially fraudulent.
MCS…true that US energy prices are cheap compared with most other countries, for example, I read about a Chinese textile company that moved to South Carolina because of lower electricity prices. But US locations have plenty of other kinds of disadvantages compared with many foreign alternatives, labor costs being only one of them. The higher US energy prices get, the harder it is to overcome these other negative factors.
Interesting comparison of two steel companies: Algoma Steel Group is located in Sault Ste. Marie, Canada, and is refocusing on the electric-arc process, taking advantage of cheap hydropower. US company Steel Dynamics has recently completed a new EAF mill in Sinton, Texas. I don’t know what their deal with the power providers looks like, but Texas electricity comes mostly from gas, coal, and nuclear, plus the highly-variable wind and solar sources. EAF steelmaking, of course, needs an absolutely reliable source of power…it’s hard to believe that Algoma isn’t going to have an energy cost advantage over STLD, regardless of whatever advantages STLD has that operate in the other direction.
https://buildsteel.org/news/steel-dynamics-sinton-texas/
https://app.electricitymap.org/zone/US-TEX-ERCO?utm_source=electricitymap.org&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=banner
(I’m an Algoma shareholder)
David,
I presume that both companies were able to secure satisfactory power commitments or they would have gone elsewhere. Both decisions were years ago and things may have changed, but they probably got fairly solid guarantees for the life of the plant.
At the bottom of the Steel Dynamics article there were links to two other planed mills, one in Arkansas and one in West Virginia. To listen to some, these shouldn’t exist because everybody knows we import all that stuff.
Elon Musk is already harvesting solar power in 3,000 or so satellites and beaming it to point of use on earth.
He calls it Starlink. At the moment it is very low energy as received. Milli watts or maybe microwatts. It is used for communication rather than power.
But it is still solar power from satellite to earth. It is a considerable engineering challenge to scale it. But it is not a physics problem.
This is not a new idea. Heinlein wrote a novel a about nuclear power stations in orbit in the early 40s. Arthur Clark proposed geosynchronous satellites in 1948 or so. Telstar may have been the first (at least early) satellite to do this in 61.
Nikola tesla demonstrated wireless power transmission 120 years ago.
Musk has all the pieces (and then a miracle occurs) I suspect that in less than 10 years we will be getting economically feasible power from space.
In the meantime we need to be commissioning gigawatt size nuclear power plants at about 1 every month or faster.
We will need 300 additional gw of generation to convert gas powered cars. (double that for diesel trucks, trains, tractors etc) 1 a month gets us there in only 25 years.
I think getting the 300gw from space is more realistic than any other alternative.
Michael,
I have done cogeneration at megawatt industrial scale. Easy peasy and fully practical and common.
I’m pretty sure it can done at the 10-15kw residential level but don’t know if it makes economic sense when the grid is available
Basically you run the genny full time for power. Maybe add cheap lead-acid batteries so you don’t have to run continuously.
@60% of engine heat goes out the exhaust and radiator. Capture it in an absorption chiller to make cold water for a/c
Penguin, I think you are in BC, right? Where does your clean power come from?
I’m guessing hydro, right?
It might work in BC where you have small population and a huge watershed.
We’ve pretty much done all the potential hydro sites in the USA. Environmentally, one can argue and many do, hydro is a horror show. Look at Quebec Hydro’s James Bay project. It drowned an area twice the size of Scotland and has a capacity of only 16gw. It has a capacity factor of less than 50% meaning it is really more like 8gw.
It also created acid rain. Thanks, Canada.
John Henry…”It has a capacity factor of less than 50% meaning it is really more like 8gw.”
Is that because there isn’t enough water to generate 16gw all the time, or is it because the shape of the demand curve is such that average demand is only 50% of peak?
‘Elon Musk is already harvesting solar power in 3,000 or so satellites and beaming it to point of use on earth.’
The Chinese have an ongoing experiment to do just this. they have been at it since 2014. They have now built a tower, and other things to test this.
I think you are in BC, right? Where does your clean power come from? “I’m guessing hydro, right?
Indeed. We are about 98% clean because of this. We make about 50,000 GWh this way and buy another 20% or so from private providers. We have managed to avoid Site C which will tear up a fair bit of BC, I think because of the genius idea, to require BC Hydro to buy clean power from anyone in the province who could make it.
We are in better shape than most electrically, and are actively implementing both Electric Cars/Transportation and Hydrogen which most people ignore, although you can use any excess power you might have to make some.
David, I suspect a combination of both but have no knowledge of why. I had a hard time just finding a figure for what the capacity factor is. It said nothing about why.
Hoover dam also operates at a pretty low capacity factor. 23% according to Wikipedia just now. I think it used to run around 50.
Hoover, and Glen canyon and other Colorado River dams were built for irrigation and flood control, electricity is a by-product.
In the 70s and 80s Canada was hoping to sell james bay juice to the US. We didn’t want to buy it, or at least as much as they wanted to sell.
As part of a propaganda/marketing campaign, the Canadians pretty much invented the concept of acid rain to hobble or shut down US coal and oil power.
the progs are on a campaign against hydro electric power, as well, specially in the northwest part of the country, they want to make the electrical situation as desperate as possible, specially in places like California
I looked up BC. They get about 90% from hydro. Who cares about a bunch of DEAPs getting flooded out so people in Vancouver can have cheap juice?
The rest doesn’t seem very clean. Mostly biomass and landfill gas. Landfill gas is basically natural gas. Relatively clean but still emits co2. All the co2 captured by biomass (trees, I assume) as it grows is given up to the atmosphere slowly by decay, quickly by burning.
So kudos to Canada for capturing and reusing this energy that would otherwise go to waste. I’ve been advocating this and other alternative energy since the early 70s.
But it is not “clean” if one considers co2 a pollutant (I don’t) other than displacing other, non-waste, energy sources.
“I looked up BC. They get about 90% from hydro.”
Where did you find that number. The lowest I can find is 95% in 2014. Ah you are a hedge fund manager, of course. ;)
If you look you will see the portion of bio mass is under 3% now, and is really the best way to deal with the wood waste generated by our forestry operations. In BC we have almost 50% of Canada’s biomass production. It is considered carbon neutral done properly. Its also used by the mill that produces it usually. The rest of the private providers are more hydro, and some 4% wind power.
Can’t find the link that showed 90% but here’s one that shows 87% in 2019 Figure 2
https://www.cer-rec.gc.ca/en/data-analysis/energy-markets/provincial-territorial-energy-profiles/provincial-territorial-energy-profiles-british-columbia.html#s1
Doesn’t really matter if 87 or 94 it is a huge amount and good on Canada for doing it. (subject to caveats about environmental damage from hydro)
As for the others, good on Canada for them to. I am all in favor of any alternative energy and have been for more than 50 years since before it was even a thing.
I even pioneered some energy conservation law (alcon v. PREPA) that allowed for creation of microgrids and some other good stuff in the us. Alcon was my cogen project, PREPA was until recently the local utility
Story and link to decision here https://darkislandpr.blogspot.com/2017/12/alcon-v-prepa.html
But you talk of “carbon emissions”. Am I missing something or do you mean co2? Two completely different substances. One is an elemental solid, not alleged to be a greenhouse gas. Or even a gas, normally.
Co2 is a gaseous compound that is alleged to be a greenhouse gas at 0.04% of the atmosphere.
Whenever people talk about “carbon” in this context I assume that they are either ignorant or propagandizing.
I think you know the difference between C and CO2 so I assume you are wittingly or unwittingly propagandizing.
It is not a good look for anyone. You should stop.
Side comment:
Pretty much anytime I see anyone talk about atmospheric CO2, I see it expressed in PPM. Usually rounded to 400PPM. 400PPM can also be expressed as 400/1,000,000 or 0.04%
I have almost never seen any other atmospheric gas concentration expressed as ppm. Universally they are expressed as percentages. 78% nitrogen, 21% hydrogen, 0.9% argon and so on.
I seldom see 780,000ppm nitrogen, 210,000ppm 9,000ppm argon and so on. And by seldom, I mean pretty much never, I can’t remember ever seeing it.
I’ve never heard a good explanation for why CO2 is the exception. My personal theory is that it is done this way to look scarier. Most people have no idea what ppm means and 400 looks like a big number. Certainly much bigger than 0.04% or 400/1,000,000
Seems like pretty much pure propaganda.
Among all the other educational problems, the social studies/environmental approach dos not appear to have emphasized either weather or geography. This might be something, with some objectivity, that the home schooling/charter schools could add. It would give those students a real head start on thinking about present policies, the future, and give them a sense of time that is not always easy to get our minds around.
I’m unusually ignorant, but I hadn’t even known that the homesteaders in part of the west went in a wet season and many left in the more common dry years. Every museum in the middle west (including central Texas) is likely to emphasize the common dinosaur bones were pushed south by the glaciers, but relating that to periods of warmth and temperate years isn’t as often discussed. Koonin talks about the effect of changing climate, CO2 levels, etc. on the evolution of man – again, helps us begin to grasp timelines.
Without energy, much work is likely to be that of the subsistence kind – isn’t energy, cheap, efficient, consistent, what makes first world institutions, cultures, freedoms possible? I thought our goal was to raise the 3rd world to 1st world status, rather than lower the 1st to the 3rd.
Looks like the EU may label LITHIUM as a toxic substance:
https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/energy-transition-goals-risk-eu-may-label-lithium-toxic
“I thought our goal was to raise the 3rd world to 1st world status, rather than lower the 1st to the 3rd.”
Who is “our”? The watermelons who run the West don’t share that goal with the rest of us…
I think they are on lithium
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2022/06/19/trillions-for-nothingdamning-report-green-energies-grow-only-paltry-two-percent-in-entire-decade/
If they were actually on lithium, it would be better. It was one of the earliest psychoactive drugs and is used as a mood stabilizer. LSD seems more likely.
“It is not a good look for anyone. You should stop.”
Carbon neutral means that your whole operation comes out as a Carbon wash. Or the CO2 you produce is balanced by the CO2 you remove. Simple enough for you?
I have my doubts, many will die before then,
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2022/06/russias_ukrainian_invasion_may_end_the_monomaniacal_focus_on_carbon_emissions.html
as you should have guessed fingal, these carbon schemes are a solution searching for a problem,
So you say “carbon” in place of “carbon dioxide” or co2 as witting propaganda? Not from ignorance?
Since you apparently know the difference, just why do you continue to speak of “carbon”?
everything is carbon based, fossil fuels are derived from organic material, so why pretend otherwise, unless you want to turn citizens into peons and serfs
"If you came by here a bit more often, you might notice the almost complete lack of respect I have for this place."

And yet you keep coming back.
And yet you keep coming back.
Penny isn’t a very good troll, he doesn’t rant or call people names, he even, on very rare occasions, makes a semi cogent point, so even his lack of respect is defective. As a guest, it would be presumptuous for me to suggest that another guest be expelled. I do note that he seems to have gotten under the skin of Sgt. Mom to the point of being banned from her posts. For the most part, he’s just something I scroll past and no harm done.
The thing about the AGW mania that should raise the most doubts is the need to reduce it to the level of a three year old. One of the most pernicious manifestations is; “coal=bad, trees=good, therefore: burning coal=bad, burning trees=good.”. The idea that burning a tree and releasing the carbon sequestered for a hundred years or more in a few seconds is “carbon neutral” is the kind of accounting that only a politician or journalist is credulous enough to swallow. Most of Northern Europe was deforested to make charcoal to smelt iron before coal was discovered. Only a few old forests remain and they have long been relegated to the least fertile land by agriculture. Those trees won’t be back any time soon and will require a lot of energy in the form of fertilizer to boot.
The newest wheeze is something called pyrolysis oil or wood oil. It is an incredibly noxious material produced by wood or other bio-mass heated in the absence of air, to produce something that may be eventually upgraded to a refinery feed stock.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pyrolysis_oil
The first paragraph sums it up fairly well. Again, by the purchase of Holy Indulgences, magically rendered “carbon neutral”.
It may have been meant as a joke but all the energy from Star Link added to all the energy from all the other satellite transmitters received on Earth could probably recharge a standard E-bike in around a thousand years. The Star Link Earth Stations on the other hand require about 120 watts each to operate, all terrestrially generated. Satellite solar has a very long way to go before it can become a power source. Even then, it will require many rectennas, each measured in square miles.
Language and framing is important in propaganda.
I discussed the reasons for 400ppm vs 0.04% in speaking of co2. It’s a scarier number.
But at least, however uncommon, it is technically correct.
Using carbon instead of co2 is just bizarre. But, it is effective propaganda.
Carbon is coal, soot, smoke(sort of) graphite. It is dirty. Dirty in the sense that you need to wash your hands after handling it.
Co2,on the other hand is food. It causes plants to grow, bread and donuts to rise, beer champagne and soft drinks to be bubbly.
It is useful for putting out fires, refrigeration (often in solid form as dry ice) and many other uses.
Where carbon is seen by the public as dirty and icky, co2 is friendly. Much easier to get people stirred up about carbon than co2.
Ahhh… But it’s easier to say carbon than co2, is pretty much the only non-propaganda reason I’ve ever heard. Seems pretty specious to me.
It is propaganda and anyone calling co2 carbon should at least realize and admit that it is propaganda and a lie.
Perhaps they believe the lie is justified.
but it rests on a premise that carbon is evil, hence anything that emits it is as well, ultimately people are the problem hence zpg, this is the notion that paul ehrlich came up with, thanos is the distillation of this ethos, so if you deprive people of fuel and then fuel, well then current population is ‘unsustainable’
I guess ‘carbon’ could be justified either just as a shortcut (2 syllables vs 3 for CO2) or based on the point that you get CO2 when you burn carbon-based substances…but I think a high % of people who hear ‘carbon’ think *particles* and picture some sooty substance emerging from smokestacks.
There have been photos showing *water vapor* emerging from cooling towers, but with lighting conditions making it look dark, almost black, in color.
‘make room, make room’ the basis for soylent green, was set in 2022, if memory serves, what a dreary film this is what 70s scifi was like, until star wars, then they went apocalyptic with mad max and other derivatives,
in that world new york had something like 40 million people, calcutta or cairo type density, the oceans had dried up, and they were using bicycles to run the lights,
Mcs,
I did not mean what I said about starlink as a joke. You are correct about how little power it is sending to earth.
But unlike atomic energy in the 30s, we don’t just have theories that it will work.
We know how to transmit solar power from space to earth. We’ve also in known, from Nikolai Teslas demos 120 years ago that usable power can be transmitted wirelessly.
Scaling it, making it safe, practical, and economical is “just” an engineering problem. A huge one to be sure. But we know all the ingredients, we just don’t know the recipe.
Yet.
Anonymous 12:09 was me, don’t know why it showed up that way.
David Foster
Mcs
120 watts seems like a lot for a starlink earth station though if I compare it to my cable router, maybe.
Starlink demoed a smartphone to work with the satellites and it looks the same size as my Samsung. I can’t imagine it needing 120 watts but the article doesn’t say.
https://complexob7.com/take-a-look-at-this-new-tesla-phone-model-pi-with-starlink-wifi/
The idea that burning a tree and releasing the carbon sequestered for a hundred years or more in a few seconds is “carbon neutral” is the kind of accounting that only a politician or journalist
Actually it is carbon dioxide neutral. In the sense that the co2 released in the few minutes of burning or hundred years of decay is the same co2 that was absorbed over the life of the tree.
There is a difference in timing, when the co2 was removed and when it went back. There us no difference in amount. It is co2 neutral.
Btw: same thing with coal, crude, peat, natural gas. All co2 neutral over a long enough time span.
I think what penguin meant was burning scrap wood. Branches and trash left from logging, scraps and sawdust at the mill, liquor at the pulp mill and so on.
When this waste is burned or digested for heat and power, it reduces the amount of co2 that would be released by burning the coal, oil etc it replaces.
Regardless of co2, it is a good idea because changing waste to resource is always a good idea when it can be done practically.
There have been photos showing *water vapor* emerging from cooling towers, but with lighting conditions making it look dark, almost black, in color.
I’ve noticed that the greens will very often take pictures of these plumes of water vapor – with as many plumes shoehorned into the picture as possible- and use it as a backdrop for some hysterical claim that the world will end next Tuesday unless we ban combustion right now.
But only in the West. They have nothing to say about emissions in the rest of the world and I suspect many of them have no idea that there is anything there except rain forests and indigenous people oppressed by the hated white devils. This goes back at least as far as the Kyoto treaty of the 90s, which would have imposed crippling restrictions on the US economy and no notable burdens anyone else.
This is a political problem, not an engineering problem. Unless and until the greens can defeated politically, engineering doesn’t matter. If one problem is solved, they’ll simply move the bar and issue a new set of demands.
In my view the real motivation isn’t concern for the earth, or whatever. It’s a bitter resentment that people in the West live almost as well as the so-called elite.
People have vehicles, electricity, air conditioning, plentiful food, indoor plumbing, etc- and the upper crust hate that with burning passion.
But since the West still has elections, they can’t just say that out loud- yet, anyway. They need some phony baloney justification for their idiotic policies.
Hence, the environmentalist insanity we’ve been forced to endure, for decades. It’s not about the environment and it never has been. It’s about a return to serfdom. No thank you.
Henry Ford implemented pollution control in the 1920s. Partly for environmental reasons but mainly financial.
Soot is valuable for making carbon black, used in paint and other things. He realized he had one plant making soot/carbon black and another wasting carbon black/soot. He thought that was economically crazy.
Model T steering wheels were originally made from cut pieces of wood from Ford’s Michigan forests. He tasked his engineers to come up with a kind if plastic made from the scrap. Then developed a process to mold it over steel to make the steering wheels.
Ford, as an environmentalist made the current greens look very pale indeed. His book, Today and tomorrow is almost an environmental screed. Really eye opening
If anyone wants a PDF of this or his other books drop a note to johnhenry@changeover.com
Xennady,
People like pengun never seem to have any problem drowning hundreds of thousands of square miles of forest (twice the size of Scotland for James bay) and displacing DEAPs and others in the process if it gives them cheap juice in Vancouver and Montreal.
They also seldom think of the climate impact of changing cast swathes from sun absorbing forest to sun reflecting water.
Screw ’em. Who gives a shit about DEAPs or Africans or Chinese or Indians or….
Carbon content of the fuel source is exactly the point because it is what, when combined with oxygen during combustion, produces the CO2. It’s the CO2 that is the culprit in the greenhouse cult. In this respect, coal is essentially 100% carbon, natural gas is 75% carbon, gasoline about 84% carbon and diesel is about 85% carbon. Actually, since one ton of carbon produces 3.7 tons of CO2, tons of CO2 would be better from a propaganda point. It is the substitution of natural gas for coal and heavy fuel oil (that has a higher carbon content than diesel) that has produced all of any reductions in “green house gasses” achieved to date.
When you get down to it, the real figure of merit should be volume as it’s the proportion of CO2 in the atmosphere that counts. And if you want to be technical, it’s the upper atmosphere where the action is, this would allow the volume to be multiplied for even bigger scare numbers. If the various scare mongers weren’t innumerate and and scientifically illiterate they would be better at confusing things.
Ford, as an environmentalist made the current greens look very pale indeed.
But he was also willing to drain swamps to build factories and didn’t decide no one should have their own car. Quite the opposite. Today’s greens are not the same.
They also seldom think of the climate impact of changing cast swathes from sun absorbing forest to sun reflecting water.
Albedo what could it be? This is yet another reason why I say it isn’t really about the environment- they simply aren’t interested in too many things which are known to affect the climate and don’t want to do certain things which by their own words would help solve their complaints- e.g., nuclear power.
Screw ’em. Who gives a shit about DEAPs or Africans or Chinese or Indians or….
Points taken- but I note that the vast swarms of foreigners all have their own governments to give a shit about them and don’t need the West to care for them.
We need our governments to start caring about us and stop pretending that they’re responsible for the entire world. They are not.
Now that hurt. ;)
The very common "It is not a good look for anyone. You should stop." and it's ilk, often used by people like AVI and John Henry, gets the answer it deserves.
The other thing about CO2? It isn’t as if it is a blanket-effect thing; there’s a limit to how much energy it absorbs or blocks.
Don’t believe me? How about an actual bona-fide physicist, William Happer?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CA1zUW4uOSw
If you don’t want to watch the whole thing and learn something from an actual expert on these matters, just watch from around 22:00 to 30:00 on the video.
The “climate change” BS is pure panic-mongering, and if you are someone who has paid attention to this crap since the 1970s, you’d know that. The same assholes who were demanding we shut everything down and give power to “science” because of the oncoming Ice Age are the same one who claimed it was Globull Warmening later on, when that made more people panic because of a normal upturn in climate.
It’s a scam, people. One that’s costing us trillions, and destroying people’s lives in the name of “saving the Earth”.
“It’s a scam, people.”
A scam? Or a very perverted religion?
One thing is for sure — there is no testable science behind the AGW Scam, only faith; blind faith, impervious to observation or reason.