Abuse of Authority

If you are a teacher or professor, you have a legitimate sphere of authority concerning teaching methods, classroom discussion, grades, etc. But you do not have legitimate authority to focus class time on selling students on your own personal political or social views–still less do you have authority to assign grades based on compliance with those views.
If you are Chairman or CEO of a publicly-traded corporation, you have a legitimate sphere of authority concerning organization design, business strategy, financing, people-selection, and many other things. But you do not have legitimate authority to devote corporate resources–of which you are not the owner–to promoting your personal political views.
If you are an Intelligence Officer employed by the federal government, then certain things fall within your legitimate sphere of authority. One thing that does not fall within your legitimate authority is using your position to influence US domestic election outcomes.
The whole concept that spheres of authority are and should be limited seems to be under assault in America today. Not only do many people reject the idea of any limits on their own authority; many people object to the idea of limits on the authority of institutions. Indeed, here is a law school dean who seems to reject the principle that courts should be constrained by laws.
I also observe that there are plenty of people in leadership positions who, while showing very poor performance in their own jobs, are insistent that people outside their sphere of authority do things to solve their problems…a prime example being governors and mayors who blame the skyrocketing crime rates in their jurisdictions on lack of (what they consider) proper gun control in adjacent states, when there are plenty of things they could do within their own scopes of authority and influence to address the problem. Similarly with education–tolerate increasingly-awful performance on the part of the schools and malevolent interference on the part of the teachers unions, while blaming the problem of uneducated graduates entirely on Systemic Racism…so those politicians are off the hook because Somebody Else does something, or some set of things.
Your thoughts?
5 thoughts on “Abuse of Authority”
You’re being quaint. Today’s world is a totalitarian commie one, the state is all and all is the state. The time is running short to stop them.
“Them or Us”, a great Zappa album.
If there’s an existential threat, everything else takes second place and you have to step up for the fight no matter what your role used to be.
Your betters have instructed you that Trump is Hitler, systemic racism is lethally ubiquitous, incorrect pronouns are a form of murder, and stay tuned for the rest. Step up to address these dangers, and don’t be the first to stop clapping.
James the Lesser…indeed, there are extreme cases where process should be ignored. For a brief time after the Hitler takeover, the Weimar constitution was still in force…but few of us would see anything morally objectionable if an army officer had launched a coup, totally contrary to the constitution. Similarly with the Russian Provisional Government (Kerensky) at the time of the Bolshevik takeover.
But such moments are very rare. Edmund Burke: “I confess to you, Sir, I never liked this continual talk of resistance and revolution, or the practice of making the extreme medicine of the constitution its daily bread.” In medicine, there are cases where extreme radiation therapy or chemotherapy is needed, but that doesn’t mean its OK to resort to extreme measures every time someone has a stomachache.
But today, the Left wants to make basically ALL issues ‘existential’, or at least all issues that they care about.
Situation is a little different with the mayors and governors, not so much a matter of projecting the apocalypse as a lack of interesting in actual results in favor of political manipulation and the evasion of responsibility.
There might be a case that what we are experiencing is the agent/principal problem.
A CEO is supposedly an employee, the agent who takes care of business for the principals (the shareholders) who are represented by the Board of Directors. In reality, the BoD is usually a rubber stamp of individuals with no significant financial interest in the company, selected by the CEO. Thus, the CEO acts like he owns the business, and can indulge his passions with the shareholders money. We could fix this by requiring each Director to have a substantial portion of his net worth invested in the company — but getting that law in place would require fixing the dysfunctionality in “democracy”.
Mayors, even a lot of State & Federal “representatives” also act more like principals than agents. Many are effectively elected in primary elections in which only a trivial portion of the citizen body participates. We could fix that by requiring the winner of a general election to have the affirmative votes of at least 50% of the citizens eligible to vote (not of those who actually vote); if no candidate reaches that mark, the position would be filled for one term by someone chosen randomly from the voter roll. But what politician would vote for that law?
Just like an addict, we have to hit rock bottom before we will be prepared to make the necessary changes. We will get there, but the process of hitting rock bottom is not going to be fun. The silver lining is that, after that, things will start to improve. Long term optimist!