Brian Deese — The Musical Tribute Continues

I first heard of Brian Deese during the Obama administration, when he was appointed as one of the ‘Czars’ for the auto industry…and I was inspired to write this little song. (with apologies to Gilbert & Sullivan)

I see that Mr Deese–now the Director of the National Economic Council–is much in the news lately, most recently for this interchange:

CNN: “What do you say to those families that say, ‘listen, we can’t afford to pay $4.85 a gallon for months, if not years?’”

BIDEN ADVISOR BRIAN DEESE: “This is about the future of the Liberal World Order and we have to stand firm.”

So, I saw no alternative other than to resort again to a musical form of expression. Here, to be sung to the tune of “I’ve been working on the railroad”, is the next song in my continuing tribute to Mr. Deese:

I’ve been workin’ up at Blackrock

All the livelong day

Hung out there during the Trump years

Yeah, I really liked the pay!

Had to package those investments

Rise up so early in the morn

Hear the other partners shouting

‘Brian, blow our ESG horn’

Now I’m back here in the government

Washington, DC

Surely speaks well for Joe Biden

That he’s impressed with me

I explain that economic problems

Are surely not our fault at all

Whatever it may be the numbers say

Or those charts up on the wall

Someone’s in the kitchen with the data

Someone’s in the kitchen I know-o-0-0

Someone’s in the kitchen with data

Watching the inflation quickly grow

And singing

Fee-Fi-Fiddly-I-O

CPI and PPI up wo-wo-wo-wo

Fee-Fi-Fidly-I-O

Watching the inflation quickly grow

What you going to do about it, Brian?

What are you and Biden going to about it woo-woo-woo-woo

What you going to do about infla-tion

Seems like the folks are getting a clue

They’re singing

Fee-Fi-Fiddly-I-O

Can’t afford to drive or eat wo-wo-wo-wo

Can’t afford to pay our rent or mort-gage

Watching the inflation quickly grow

Need to polish up that narrative

Why there’s nothing we could do

Have to let the prices rocket up

Or the Liberal World Order is so screwed

We’re singing

Fee-Fi-Fiddly-I-O

Nothing we could do about it wo-wo-wo-wo

Fee-Fi-Fiddly-I-O

It’s best to let those energy prices grow