Brian Deese — The Musical Tribute Continues

I first heard of Brian Deese during the Obama administration, when he was appointed as one of the ‘Czars’ for the auto industry…and I was inspired to write this little song. (with apologies to Gilbert & Sullivan)
I see that Mr Deese–now the Director of the National Economic Council–is much in the news lately, most recently for this interchange:
CNN: “What do you say to those families that say, ‘listen, we can’t afford to pay $4.85 a gallon for months, if not years?’”
BIDEN ADVISOR BRIAN DEESE: “This is about the future of the Liberal World Order and we have to stand firm.”
So, I saw no alternative other than to resort again to a musical form of expression. Here, to be sung to the tune of “I’ve been working on the railroad”, is the next song in my continuing tribute to Mr. Deese:
I’ve been workin’ up at Blackrock
All the livelong day
Hung out there during the Trump years
Yeah, I really liked the pay!
Had to package those investments
Rise up so early in the morn
Hear the other partners shouting
‘Brian, blow our ESG horn’
Now I’m back here in the government
Washington, DC
Surely speaks well for Joe Biden
That he’s impressed with me
I explain that economic problems
Are surely not our fault at all
Whatever it may be the numbers say
Or those charts up on the wall
Someone’s in the kitchen with the data
Someone’s in the kitchen I know-o-0-0
Someone’s in the kitchen with data
Watching the inflation quickly grow
And singing
Fee-Fi-Fiddly-I-O
CPI and PPI up wo-wo-wo-wo
Fee-Fi-Fidly-I-O
Watching the inflation quickly grow
What you going to do about it, Brian?
What are you and Biden going to about it woo-woo-woo-woo
What you going to do about infla-tion
Seems like the folks are getting a clue
They’re singing
Fee-Fi-Fiddly-I-O
Can’t afford to drive or eat wo-wo-wo-wo
Can’t afford to pay our rent or mort-gage
Watching the inflation quickly grow
Need to polish up that narrative
Why there’s nothing we could do
Have to let the prices rocket up
Or the Liberal World Order is so screwed
We’re singing
Fee-Fi-Fiddly-I-O
Nothing we could do about it wo-wo-wo-wo
Fee-Fi-Fiddly-I-O
It’s best to let those energy prices grow
2 thoughts on “Brian Deese — The Musical Tribute Continues”
mission accomplished
https://meaninginhistory.substack.com/p/lies-damned-lies-and-job-reports
besides miss disinfo, commisar granholm also wrote a song, about ‘abolishing fossil fuels’
I wish I could say this is made up
https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/biden-granholm-video-end-gasoline-fossil-fuels