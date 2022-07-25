Visit to a Noteworthy Robot: The Amazon No-Check-Out System

Amazon has been developing a no-check-out system for retailers…the idea is that the customer just picks up up what he wants, walks out, and automatically gets charged the proper amount. The systems were initially installed at some Amazon Go stores, and there is now one installed at a Whole Foods in the Glover Park neighborhood of Washington, DC.
I needed to pick up some groceries, and had been curious about how well the system actually works, so stopped into this store last week.
You scan your phone (with the appropriate app installed) when you walk into the store. There are cameras everywhere; they watch what you get and, anything you put back on the shelf. When you’ve picked up everything you want, scan your phone again when walking out (there are numerous parallel stations for doing this) and just walk out. Within an hour or so, you will get a receipt that shows what your bought and what you were charged for it.
I didn’t have a lot of time (the Uighur restaurant across the street was very slow), so didn’t get a much. But I did pick up 3 black plums, 2 bananas, and a steak…being curious about whether the system could really deal with picking an item and then putting it back, I did just this with a can of black beans…took it off with the shelf, took it around in the shopping basket, then came back to the shelf where I found it and returned it there.
The receipt did show up about an hour later, and was correct, including the absence of the black beans from the list.
Interesting question as to why it takes so long to get the receipt. I’m sure there’s a lot of image processing involved, but an hour seems long for a fully automated process. I suspect that there may be human involvement to deal with cases where the automation gets confused.
This system would seem to have quite a few advantages for a retailer…lower labor costs, potentially-improved customer satisfaction (compared with the often-very-irritating self-checkout systems in common use), AND better use of floor space…the typical grocery store requires a nontrivial amount of its space for the checkout lines and stations.
On the other hand, there’s no assistance for those who would like help with bagging. And people without credit cards and phones are out of luck, there have already been some objections from activists on this point.
Has anyone else had any experience with one of these installations, either at the Whole Foods or at one of the Amazon Go stores?
17 thoughts on “Visit to a Noteworthy Robot: The Amazon No-Check-Out System”
Also, so many things such as different types of produce or a salad bar are sold on weight – I would assume that everything there is by the “each” for this type of store if you are just walking out.
I always use self checkout whenever possible but this just seems creepy to me, PanopticonMart, no thanks…
I buy about half my groceries from Amazon, and have them deliver them. Cost me nothing, and I don’t have to leave my house.
Not everything can be done like this, but I save about 25% on price, on most things I buy there, more on some others. I can buy some things cheaper locally, but I save so much on Amazon.
I’ve visited an Amazon Go store in downtown Chicago a few times. Each time it has worked very smoothly, and I also tested putting things back without any issues. For me, I think it has taken more like ten or fifteen minutes to get the receipt.
I find most self-checkout systems to be very irritating, like a science fair project patched together by a kid who didn’t have time to finish it properly. Some are better than others.
Sounds like a classic response to the “living wage” movement. A basic principle of economics is that you can only pay an employee based on the value they provide to the company. If a checkout person is only providing 12 dollars of value per hour but you’re forced to pay them 15, you’re losing money. You can increase prices to try to make up the shortfall, but that inevitably leads to a decrease in sales volume. Depending on your market and/or the products you’re selling, increasing prices may very well actually decrease revenue rather than increase it. You could try to increase the productivity of the employee, but this is typically very difficult to do. They can’t very well be stocking shelves at the same time they’re running the registers – here are finite limits to what an employee can do during a given hour. The final option is to find a way to eliminate the need for the employee altogether; with the rapid growth of automation and self-service technologies, this is often the most practical and effective response.
The bedrock rule of minimum wage laws is that the true minimum wage is always zero.
The US has historically been a high-wage country,..which has encouraged mechanization and other types of efficiency improvement…which enable further wage gains. There has been a beneficent positive feedback loop between wages and productivity; however, this loop has been interrupted to some extent by the offshoring option.
“Amazon has been developing a no-check-out system for retailers”
A few years ago, there was a PBS documentary about the impact of automation. One of the segments was on a Chinese store which had no checkout staff. Video of a pretty Chinese lady walking in, picking up a few items, walking out; costs automatically deducted from her bank account.
I have no idea how widespread that system has become in China in the few years since that PBS documentary was made. But I suspect a lot of Western viewers would immediately have jumped to the concern that now the Chinese government would be able to know even more about their citizens, right down to which brand of aspirin each prefers. Fortunately, not a concern in the US, where Amazon & the DC Swamp are at arm’s length. (Ha! Ha!).
}}} And people without credit cards and phones are out of luck, there have already been some objections from activists on this point.
1 — what person without a CC or a phone is gonna shop at Whole Foods, FFS? They are already overpriced as hell and cater to the hoity-toity** liberal asshole who doesn’t want to have to rub elbows with the Plebes. The only reason to shop at WF tends to be
a — more money than sense
b — liberal idiot
c — vegan. But that’s just a specialization of “b”.
Yes, there’s
d — it was convenient this time.
;-)
2 — Funny that no one complained about being tracked to hell and gone, since you clearly can’t use cash.
=====
** For “toity” my spell check suggested “toxic”. Almost let it keep that. LOLZ…
}}} There has been a beneficent positive feedback loop between wages and productivity; however, this loop has been interrupted to some extent by the offshoring option.
Nope. We moved manufacturing overseas because cheap labor was the only way to keep margins up. Now it’s reshoring because labor over there is high enough to balance the transport costs, and robotics have advanced to the point where the factory can continue on 2-5% of the labor it used to take.
MEANWHILE we’ve shifted all those former factory work employees into doing IP & Services, which runs to a much higher wage anyway.
There is a REASON the USA which “doesn’t make anything any more” has a manufacturing sector which is the world’s third largest economy, by revenue, after the USA (complete) and China.
Yes, it makes more money than all of Japan or all of Germany does. Despite “not making anything”. They profit from knowing HOW to make “the thing”, and licensing that out to places that do it cheaper than we do.
Now, Covid has shown some of the issues with single-sourcing stuff, and also with shipping stuff halfway around the world, so, yes, a lot more of it is getting done here, or in the process of getting done here. But that was inevitable, too.
“MEANWHILE we’ve shifted all those former factory work employees into doing IP & Services, which runs to a much higher wage anyway.”
Meaning exactly what, in tangible terms?…”services” is an awfully broad term, it includes food service, lawn service, and day-care services as well as, say, management consulting.
Is there really a significant % of former factory workers who are employed writing code or doing management consulting?
I think you can argue we’ve shifted those JOBS around, but certainly not those people.
Nor as I’ve mentioned recently do “IP & Service” jobs have the same impact on personal satisfaction and quality of life as the “old” manufacturing jobs did, especially not for men. Not to valorize factory work, but “we” have never had a reckoning over the tradeoffs that “we” made in the past 50 years to get us to this point. Pick a random small to medium size city downtown and find a picture of the downtown in 1972 compared to 2022 and try to argue that things have gotten better.
“we’ve shifted all those former factory work employees into doing IP & Services, which runs to a much higher wage anyway.”
Services? Like call centers? Oh no, those service jobs have gone to the Philippines and India.
Well, professional services, like legal work? Oh no, a lot of those service jobs like Due Diligence have been outsourced to India — smart educated people who work for pennies.
Well, what about really critical high-skill professional services, like interpreting X-rays and other medical scans? Guess what — the scans are sent over the internet to India — more smart educated people who work for a fraction of a US wage.
The acid test is the Trade Balance. The unsustainable US trade deficit shows that the value of IP & Services exported does not come close to the value of Real Goods imported from China, Japan, Germany, even France. Unilateral Free Trade killed the British Empire, and now it is killing the US.
“IP & Services” I guess you mean IT and Services, but hey. IP Services comes up as services related to IP or Internet Protocol, IT in fact. ;)
I used run servers, its fun and quite fulfilling. I drove and fixed my own trucks for many years, and that too was fun and fulfilling. I liked running servers better, but then I really enjoyed the glue code that glues everything together, and played with that a lot.
“I find most self-checkout systems to be very irritating, like a science fair project patched together by a kid who didn’t have time to finish it properly.”
I used to work on the self checkouts for a then major, early adopter that rapidly became a minor player. They were put together with the cybernetic equivalent of bailing wire and chewing gum. The cabinet was a tangle of cables with USB hubs and serial converters coupled with proprietary interfaces. The software ran on an under powered slow Celeron with too little memory, a slow hard disk and a list of drivers loaded that went on for page after page. If I could have all the time I spent standing around waiting for one to reboot back, I’d be years younger. A lot of times I’d walk into a store to find all of them not working with no trouble ticket on file. The stores had shut them down because they were tired of dealing with them. I, on the other hand made browny points by getting them up and running. There was just the littlest bit of friction there.
When it comes to shopping, I won’t use one unless forced to. They are slow, there’s a long list of things that you need an override from a clerk in Texas. alcohol and spray cans among other things. Amazon won’t be able to sell those in its robot store here.
Then there’s the legal jeopardy that attaches. Lately I’ve been hearing about cases where Wal Mart after looking at a security tape has filed shoplifting charges months after the fact on the basis that they think something wasn’t scanned properly.
Every time I’m in a Wal Mart, I repeat to myself; “I am a valued customer. Not valued enough for them to bother to have someone to take your money or someone to answer a question without standing in a long line but valued none the less.” Guess who came up short by 28% last quarter.
I’m pretty sure that Amazon app on your phone is also telling them what other stores and probably where in those stores you’ve been. The same goes for all the other store apps.
Groceries in the store here are still considerably cheaper than on line, I’m sure there are other places where that isn’t true. I used to live in some of them where the nearest store with more than one aisle was at some considerable distance. That last mile is still pretty expensive, especially for perishables.
Sailorcurt up many comments ago hit it for me, a business owner. Trust me if I didn’t have to have employees, I wouldn’t, as they are always your highest cost.
I’m sort of sad that I’m too far along in my career to see the warehouse guys (and who knows who else, maybe even me) replaced with robots. They work 24/7, don’t need vacations, etc. Of course they need maintenance and all of that sort of thing, but in the end would be FAR cheaper than employees. I think this sort of idea of being able to just grab and go and not interact with a cashier is interesting, but impossible to do right now if you sell a lot of items that require technical help like my company does.
Also, groceries are sort of finite as far as skus go. Right now I have something like ten million skus with all of the parts and support. If a guy needs a widget but blue and not green like I stock, we have to special order it in. Special orders in industrial distribution are frequent since the universe is so large. Food is quite a bit more basic. The idea could work for basic needs in my world and some are already trying it.
“Trust me if I didn’t have to have employees, I wouldn’t, as they are always your highest cost.”
So why should I as a conservative American prefer you over the $15/hr crazies? Both you and they clearly have preferred policies that will result in even more of the economic and social devastation that we’ve seen over the past 50+ years.
There’s nothing “wrong” with you wanting an easier, and more lucrative, situation for yourself. That’s 100% understandable. But why should society say, yeah, the guy who would like a robot warehouse is the guy we should listen to? Seems to me we’d be better off in setting up a system where in that case you’re crushed, and the guy next door who is happy to run a warehouse with human employees survives (and of course, where 10 guys who each want to do that fight it out to see who’s best, etc.).