Out Of All Patience

I read the various news and commentary about the regular police force; five full-time officers and a chief strong, and a couple of other city employees resigning in a body from their jobs in Kenly, North Carolina, in protest over the hostile work atmosphere generated through a new city manager hire. Details on this are all obscure about the personalities and specific incidences of workplace hostility involved. One can sort of fill in the empty spaces, just applying what can be deduced from the personal details and past employment record of the city manager involved, and suppositions regarding the civic employees who have resigned. That and reading the comments appended to the news stories about this interesting happening from those who seem to be familiar. All the parties involved seem to be tight-lipped about what set the whole thing off. The town council was supposed to have held a closed-door meeting on Friday to resolve the situation, but there has not been anything new in the news media that I can find.
I did not grow up in a small town like Kenly, but in a suburb on the distant outskirts of Los Angeles, a suburb so remote from the urban core when I grew up there, that it might just as well have been a small town. There was only one high school – a largish one, as semi-urban/suburban consolidated high schools go – but otherwise a semi-isolated, tight, and cohesive community, a community only cracked, dispersed and amalgamated to the larger urban core when the 210 Highway went through, making the place an easy commute to the larger city. I have since made a study of small towns, doing books about them, visiting such towns regularly, participating in regular celebrations (mostly book-oriented), absorbing local history, gaining a sense of places where everyone knows each other, or is related, even at one or two removes. Look – these places are tightly-woven with personal and familial ties. Screw around with them at your peril, as all those folk tales about the country folk and the city slicker will attest.
Even late-comers to the place must make an effort to blend in, create their own positive connections, take a key part in binding the community together, and not make themselves obnoxious. What happened in Kenly, inspiring the full-time police officers and chief, and two other city employees to tender resignations is … most unusual. The new city manager does seem to have been the one chiefly responsible for inspiring the resignations. Frankly, it takes a true gift for offense to inspire such hostility within a bare month. From the little that has made it into the various news reports, she was let go from her previous civic employment, sued for the unfairness of it all, which was denied, and then spent two years as the self-described CEO of her boutique consulting firm, which I suspect is resume-speak for being unemployed; a woman of color, you see. From the previous job descriptions and college degrees, one might suspect a committed diversity social justice warrior.
I should emphasize that I don’t know this for sure, but the speed with which she alienated city employees gives one the sense that she was, and not tactful or diplomatic about it. Kenly is roughly two-thirds white, Asian, Native American, mixed race or Latino, the remaining one third black, as of the 2000 Census, although that may be subject to change in the last twenty years. So – at a blue-sky guess here, a professional city-administering bureaucrat of color, swanned into a small town, tried to throw the racial card down … and long-term employees and citizens looked at her, and what she demanded of them, and decided that the only way to win was not to play.
Honestly, I’d guess that at this point, employees of various cities, corporations and colleges who are not of the favored ethnic or sexual demographic are looking at the racial game as played by the DEI/BLM/Whiteness-is-a-Crime-Against-Humanity-Eleventy!! as a game they don’t want to play. Just look at the declining recruitment and retention figures for the military. Not everyone annoyed by the diversity woke can afford to quit so publicly. Likely that more of the dissenters are quietly resigning, retiring or updating their resumes.
Comment as you wish. Especially if you have first-hand or second-hand insight into the Kenly situation.
For whatever it may or may not be worth, I went 10-42 for the last time in 2008, ending a 28 year career with my department [14 years ago]. In that 14 year period, my old department became extremely politically correct and Leftist. They also accumulated a large and ever growing non-uniformed administrative class of staff weenies with no line experience. From contacts I have still [mostly people I trained when they were rookies and they are approaching retirement themselves], the reactions to new PC atrocities kind of go like this.
If the people are past probationary status, and have a few years in, if they are P.O.ed enough they will look for another department as the career shift will not affect them that much. If the people are P.O.ed enough and already at retirement age, they will pull the pin. If they are close to retirement age, they will try to stay out of the way of whatever new madness has come down and maybe rearrange their retirement plans so they can pull the pin earlier if things get unbearable, and they are likely to leave earlier than they had originally planned.
The poor sods who have more than a few years in and yet are not near enough to consider retirement grit their teeth and try to hold on. I have one friend who has been hanging on for at least 10 years and is within two for retirement and trying to make it.
The other effect is that the word gets out, and the numbers and quality of new applicants for the Academy go down. Both tend to create pressures to graduate officers who normally would not make it. Which makes the job worse and to create opportunities for the staff weenies to crack down more and make things worse. Which lowers the reputation of the department more. I’ll just say that I am glad I retired when I did.
I don’t know the staff demographics in Kenly, but this kind of mass walk off probably means a) whatever was the trigger was not only outrageous but involved insults by said city manager that were intolerable; probably involving their professionalism or honor. And b) that those who left knew that based on the city manager’s protected class status that she was absolutely immune from consequences. So they left.
If she is immune [especially being new and with her history], then she will remain and it will be an interesting exercise in recruiting replacement cops. I have not been watching the job market in North Carolina, but I suspect that those who quit will not have difficulty in getting new jobs. If she is not immune and goes elsewhere, they have a chance to rebuild the department.
Given current politics, I suspect that good cops will have no problem getting new jobs in non-Democrat polities.
YMMV
Subotai Bahadur
Why does a town of 1500 need a city manager for?
Lots of nonsense happens in small town government, you may not get the real ambitious psychos you get at higher levels, but there’s still some nutters there, regardless of party.
Ideally the locals can come together and straighten things out. So many small town residents have just given up.
Since Kenly is located on I-95 it needs larger police department than Mayberry.
“Why does a town of 1500 need a city manager for?”
A city that size, and that’s a technical legal distinction, with a good city manager has street without pot holes, trash picked up as necessary and low taxes compared to a city of that size that tries to be governed by 4-8 amateurs that may have a couple of hours a week to devote to all the paper work and staying ahead of all the many regulatory requirements from on high, not to mention various personal axes to grind. Do you have any idea just what is involved in running the water, sewer etc. for 1,500 people?
Brian asks a question the residents of that town should be considering, why do they need a City Manager? Bloated government is never the solution. I watched video of this City Manager walking into a City Council meeting after the resignations, the seated Council members barely acknowledged her arrival, some did not at all notice her presence.
It seems to me, they have an excess of administration.
Brian,
Being from small town myself I can answer that question.
The mayor, council etc are part time positions and generally not professional managers. Somebody has to handle the budgets, personnel, planning, regulatory compliance, grant hunting, etc etc. The city manager is hired to do those things and answers to the mayor and council. But since the elected aren’t professionals they can be easily buffaloed into following the manager’s recommendations.
Thirty percent is way past the tipping point. I’m surprised Kenly haven’t been in the news before this.
“Why does a town of 1500 need a city manager for?”
Excellent question. Usually, the correct answer is “an elected mayor” not “imported (and highly questionable) “credentialed expertise” from far outside.” Especially now, as “experts” at nearly every level have been proven to be quite fallible.
The focus, for the moment, may be on the cops, but what else is happening in Kenly? Beyond the LEOs leaving en masse – a very significant event in itself – “a couple of other city employees” have departed, but what are businesses and homeowners doing? Any business retrenchment happening, expansion plans being scrapped, homes going on the market in numbers higher than normal?
Adam Smith is credited with saying “There is a great deal of ruin in a nation” which may be true, but just as true is that there is a whole lot less room for any ruin in a small town.
I suspect that the more serious questions being raised across Kenly’s back fences and in grocery and hardware store aisles go far beyond not just the Imported Talent in Question but also to the city governance who selected her.
So brave!
I live in a town a bit over 10k in population. There have been pushes for a city manager a few times in the past decade or so from a previous mayor and candidates. Nothing has been done, because the town runs on inertia. Department heads do more or less what they should, and the mayor and city council are not exactly the most dynamic or ambitious people in town.
If the department heads can’t run their departments, they should be fired. If the mayor can’t keep the basics on track, they should be booted from office. A city manager seems superfluous, and a way to avoid the root of the problem, if things really aren’t being run properly. (This particular person does sound like a grifter, from what I can tell.)
And the fact is that 1500 people is a tiny, tiny community. Heck, I even question why they need six full time police, to be honest…
Kenly is on I-95 and in two counties – it is a high-crime corridor full of vibrant diversity.
Six full time police? Long time ago, someone explained to me that it took about 7 full time people just to keep a person behind a desk ready to answer the phone 24/7. Simply the consequence of 8-hour days, weekends, vacations, training, sick time.
My local small town does not have six full time police. It relies on mutual aid from the County Sheriff’s department and the State Police — and on a low level of crime.
Although the departure of the entire police team may serve as a wakeup call for the citizens of Kenly, the most likely short-term outcome is that the police department will now be filled with cronies of the city manager. Followed by the uneven application of the law that goes with rule by the democrat apparatchiks.
I had experience with a larger suburban city about 20 years ago. To make a long story short, we organized a reform group and got several reform candidates elected. After election the reform candidates made new friends and proved to be no improvement. The city was about 100,000 and in California, both negative factors.
How to (awkward phrasing, I know) not require a city manager and still get things done?
Don’t put all the eggs in one basket. Why should the mayor or city manager have to control the police, the fire department, the water, the sewer, parks, roads, and streetlights?
The mayor, etc, takes care of the cops and the jail (government monopoly of power). Everything else becomes a service district with it’s own elected board and taxing power.
Will that solve all the problems? No, but it limits them. An incompetent administration in the water department will not result in pothole problems, and the correction in the next election won’t affect the plans for a new park. Incidentally, professional politicians (and their sycophants, like polysci professors) hate the idea because it limits their power. “You’re raising a stink over the $300k remodel of the 3 year old admin building? You’re local fire station is redundant, and will be abandoned next month.”
I lived in an unincorporated area between two municipalities which used “Special Service Districts” for most government functions, unlike the two municipalities. Had the same or better service at 20% lower tax rates. Their were constant calls for changing the state law which created them from politicians outside of the area. The residents loved them.
“Everything else becomes a service district with it’s own elected board and taxing power. ”
How about to avoid a lot of elections where about six people vote. How about to keep the water district, the road district and the sewer district from getting in a fight every time one of them needs to dig a hole. How about a sewer district that commits to a 3 Billion treatment plant when nobody’s paying attention.
If it works for you, lucky you. one smallish city council and one mayor are a lot easier tho watch than a dozen districts with their own tax rate. Council-manager governments have worked well for a long time in a lot of places. They can blow up for a lot of reasons too, usually having to do with somebody’s ambition for higher office.
In my large metro area the county govt and biggest-city govt overlap and compete. This is not by design. This de-facto power-sharing arrangement works pretty well as neither govt gets too far out of line, but there are constant calls from interested parties and naïve good-govt types to merge the govts. So far all attempts to do so have failed, so perhaps the voters aren’t totally asleep.
Agree with SB that what triggered the mass walk-out was probably something outrageous and likely insulting on the part of the new city manager. Talk about getting off on the wrong foot with the people you are supposed to work with, professionally. I’d guess the police and clerks who walked off together had all known each other very well, and worked together for some time. Also what Elrod said – that the city residents and council members are likely having some serious discussions over back fences about a hire who turned out to be disastrous. Someone didn’t do their due diligence – either that, or they fell for a good sob story.
I bet there’s some much longer history here. Perhaps the mayor is a tyrant who everyone hates, or there is some sort of egregious conflict between two different town factions. Some new city employee doesn’t make this many people quit in a month and a half if things are otherwise ok, no matter how awful she is.
One fellow who was a major in the miami police a reputation for being a martinet (when deployed to iraq, not a single one of his men were hurt) he returned ended up a city manager in a small burg but ran afowl of the mayor who had a skydragon fixation
“As Gavin points out — unless you want truly part-time police…That’s 10 people right there, and that only gives you one person driving around 24/7/365.”
Yes, and as he also says:
“My local small town does not have six full time police. It relies on mutual aid from the County Sheriff’s department and the State Police — and on a low level of crime”
The fact is one of the advantages and attractions of living in a community of 1500 people is you don’t need the government to do as much stuff, including having police constantly patrolling the streets.