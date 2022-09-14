Freight Rail

…may not be as glamorous as passenger train travel, but in the US it is quite important, as people will learn if the possible rail strike actually happens.
Also…if you haven’t already read it, see my review of Linda Niemann’s memoir of her time working on the old Southern Pacific. She got a PhD in English before going to work for the railroad, and her writing is excellent. (Not that excellent writing is by any means guaranteed for PhDs in English, but this book has been compared to Melville, and I think it does compare well with ‘White Jacket’, his book about working as a crewman on an American sailing warship)
My daughter and I did a Costco and grocery store run today; we tried to determine what we thought might run out in the way of grocery and household items, if this strike goes on for long.
I’m having bad memories of how the Covidiocy blew up between one week and the next, two years ago. One week, everything was normal – we knew that things might get a little fraught, but only because we read a lot of independent news and blogs … and then, it was panic and the grocery store parking lot going all Mad Max, and the shelves swept so bare daily that they had to close after a certain time in the evening to restock, and open again in the morning.
From 0 to Venezuela in the space of three days…
I was just at the store a few minutes ago and no one had *any* idea this might be happening on Friday. So… get what you need now before the fools figure it out…
Like Joe P and Sgt. Mom above we last week went on a buying spree but of a different sort. We went to all of the ag stores and bought up months of chicken, dog, cat and horse feed and supplements, shavings, and anything else that we need to operate our little farm that likely has to move by rail. Fortunately at our farm we have plenty of storage space and these are things that we will use eventually anyways. The stores were clueless as to why we were buying pallets of this stuff but they will find out quickly if this strike happens.
Surprise! Some parties would like to ensure that the RR status quo gets maintained until *after the elections*.
link for previous comment”
https://www.railwayage.com/freight/class-i/report-white-house-eying-rail-freight-shipping-alternatives/
If the Ds can spin a rail strike as pro-MAGA . . . Maybe I shouldn’t give them any ideas.
But we’re really in new territory here. The willingness of the FJB Admin to play hardball against those who stand in their way makes me suspect that a lot of people on both sides will receive offers they can’t refuse from the Feds, to come to a settlement that makes the FJB Admin look good, if only for a while.
What RR exec or Union rep wants to have his tax records trawled, for instance, or her family’s social media lives exposed?
One of those links noted that the railroad workers essentially get no days off because they are on call all the time.
I see a problem. I’d bet that they’re pretty fed up with this, hence their cranky intransigence and apparent lack of concern with the food supplies of the country.
I know what to do, though- hire more workers, give the workers you already have a set schedule, and pay enough to keep them all. That won’t solve everything but it will solve this particular problem.
This seems rather obvious to me. I think it should be rather obvious to everyone else involved, too. But the slavish devotion American business has to stock prices prevents it, I expect.
The US is ruled by the democrat party. No matter what they may claim, the present system was set up by them. That system is such that people who work face endless taxes, corporations face roughly the same, and more recently, vast sums of operating revenue from business operations is siphoned off to buy shares back. Meanwhile, certain favored people have a nice easy living from their mailbox, courtesy of my tax dollars, or have useless but high-status jobs in the government or academia, etc.
The democrats were the party of slavery in 1860, and they are the party of slavery now. They have created a system in which people with such important but apparently low status jobs as moving food to market are literally worked into the ground, while people who either do no work at all or have the sort of high status job that stopped being done during the pandemic are lavished with wealth and care. They’re heroes, you know. Just ask them.
I’m on the side of the railroad workers, in case that wasn’t obvious.
A shorter read is John McPhee’s ‘Uncommon Carriers’, in the chapters about “Coal Train”.
The rail lines have been “trimming fat” to the point of loosing muscle and bone. They laid off extra crew during the Covid slowdown, and now they call them back, and -surprise- the ungrateful peons went and got jobs elsewhere. And don’t want to come back, for some reason.
I don’t think the railroads carry that much you’ll find in stores except inter-modal. This will be especially true for anything fresh. Rail shipping times are just too long and uncertain for anything less than train loads of bulk commodities. Aside from panic buying, there won’t be anything to notice by Friday. This will be another supply chain situation where the shortages show up later and in unpredictable places.
One place where the shortages will show up quickly is in the cattle feeders. Millions of cattle will eat there way through train loads (around 20,000 tons) of grain and other commodities pretty fast. The terminals I know about in the Texas Panhandle generally unload two or three trains a week each. Some of that goes to ethanol production but most goes to cattle. Speaking of ethanol, 100% of it moves by rail. The fuel terminals in DFW go through several train loads a week.
Now that I mention it, I think I’ll be filling up my pickup tomorrow. But groceries mostly move by truck.
But wait there’s more:
The Burr-Wicker resolution would adopt the comprehensive recommendations by the Presidential Emergency Board (PEB), which Biden created to avert a strike. Those recommendations include significant wage increases retroactive to 2020.
Burr noted it would include a 24 percent increase in pay, annual bonuses of $1,000 and additional paid leave.
This is from a story published in “The Hill,” via instapundit just now, about the incipient railway strike.
Railroads are backing a contract based on guidance from a White House-appointed board that calls for 24 percent raises over five years and back pay. Rail workers largely oppose the deal because it doesn’t address their concerns about unsafe working conditions, long hours and sick leave.
From another story, same source.
I take this as yet another example of how thoroughly broken American politics actually is. We have two gopes attaching their bad names to a scheme to force railroad workers back to to work, with no demonrat other than bernie objecting, or even having an opinion.
That is, the dc uniparty was quite happy to impose a “solution” that ignored the concerns of the people actually doing the job.
Note also this is also described as a 24% increase in pay over five years, and a significant wage increases retroactive to 2020. Rather vague, I think- and I’m betting that it will be at best 24% based on 2020 wages. That is, these workers might somewhat come close to making what they made in 2020 in real terms- maybe- but no mention of the on call forever issue.
The brokenness comes in because I can’t help but notice that there seems to be no political party around that will make an attempt to win political power by winning the votes of people like these railroad workers.
Instead, both appear intent upon treating the American workforce like the Antebellum South treated their workers. Not well, that is.
Aside from bernie, that is.
Hmmm….