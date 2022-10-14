Where Have All the Flowers Gone?*

It’s an ongoing mystery to me, in this year of 2022, with a hot war going on in the Ukraine and the Biden Administration (or the Kalorama Kominturn which apparently holds the puppet strings) apparently doing everything it can to provoke Russia into turning the war even hotter … that the usual peace activists, who have been out to protest US involvement in every conflict going since I was in the 6th grade are nowhere to be found. Seriously, where are they – the usual peace activists, with their signs and protests at the gates of military bases, at recruiting offices and at the Pentagon … where are they? Where are the activist priests and nuns, the 60’s retreads, the determined if slightly addled, who used to routinely break into the back reaches of certain air bases in the southwest, searching for munitions and aircraft that they could splash blood-red paint and slogans all over, much to the bafflement of the security police patrols who often found them wandering in the desert, armed with buckets of paint and towering self-righteousness … yes, I had acquaintances in the security police back then, who often regaled me with tales like this.
Every time that matters of a military nature with regard to the US were about to turn from a warm simmer to red hot – there they were, on the ground, fulminating in the groves of academy, or on the pages of such reliably progressive publications like Harper’s, of the NY Times, and in the streets of Washington D.C. – there were the peace activists protesting. It was like the birds flying south for the winter; regular and predictable, until now. So, where are the deeply and ostentatiously committed peaceniks now? Are they out protesting the very real possibility of a nuclear war with Russia over independence of the Ukraine? Where are the Ramsay Clarkes, Noam Chomskys, even the Cindy Sheehans of 2022, the impassioned student peace marchers?
There was always a suspicion – and depending on the year and the conflict – a well-founded suspicion that many organized peace and anti-nuclear protest groups were Soviet-funded – and if so, I do wonder if they still are. Are the Soviet checks bouncing, or are they not being sent at all, since … open war with the United States is what Putin and his allies in what remains of the Soviet Union really want? Could it be that the Biden Administration also wants an open war with Russia, as a distraction and a ready excuse to crack down on critics and political opposition? Place your bets, ladies, gentlemen and uncommitted beings. Your insights are appreciated.
9 thoughts on “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?*”
I’ve wondered that for years. Similarly where are all the Feminists supporting the brave women in Iran risking death and rape rebelling against the regime?
I’m old enough to remember when they were already against the next war.
Vanished like the dew.
I check the website of the local P&J cult once in a while–I worked with some of them, and people like them, when I worked–and they don’t seem very energized about Armageddon.
Still, it’s not like Trump moving a recon platoon and exposing the Kurds to extermination, is it?
” open war with the United States is what Putin and his allies in what remains of the Soviet Union really want? “
The behavior of Russia suggests that they really have been trying to minimize conflict & casualties — at least, up until now. Objectively, it is the US & the empty-headed followers of fashion in NATO who have been aggressively pushing for a wider war. Probably the root of the arrant stupidity in the DC Swamp is that they can see the de-industrialized green economic Armageddon coming because of their earlier actions — and they want a war as an excuse to wipe out the National Debt and fail to honor Social Security promises.
But none of that explains the absence of the “peace now” crowd. That does seem to put the lie to the idea that the peaceniks were funded by the USSR; if so, surely Russia would still have the right people in its rolodex. The implication is that the “peace now” crowd were actually funded by the same DC Swamp Creatures who were also pushing for war. Whether that was a civil war inside the Swamp or a deliberate 3D chess move, who can say?
We also need to look at the actions (or inactions) of the media. There have been major protests against the US/NATO war on the Ukraine in Europe … yet the US media has been remarkably silent about this.
One thing is clear — those old peaceniks were being manipulated by someone, and for ends that those peaceniks might not have agree with.
They are still here, but largely funded domestically rather than internationally and with different causes (racism, BLM, CRT, abortion, green new deal, GLBTQxyz&*?+). Ukraine may not be on their radar because their objective is revolution here and they have plenty of opportunities and resources right here. They have most of the commanding heights so expect more, soon. Biden is vulnerable on foreign policy, part of this is his handling of the Ukraine. So, he is a enabler of the Alinskyites so they may be laying low on this issue, so far.
Death6
In our little town there is a group that for twenty years or so meets every Saturday morning and holds up signs promoting peace, waving at passing motorists etc. They have been admirably consistent. Sure they got their start during the GW Bush years but they were equally critical of the Obama era drone warfare. Not sure what they did during the relatively pacific Trump administration but they were still out there, signs held high.
Well a few weeks ago on my morning walk we went past them. Guy I walk with has close ties to the Ukraine and so we had to ask: Do you approve of the US sending advanced weapons into the conflict? They are causing deaths and making the situation more perilous.
They were manifestly unprepared for this question. When brains exited locked up status they said that Putin was a very bad man and that we had to stop him. But at what cost we asked? To that they had no answer.
And yes as a prior commenter has noted their signs are now far more eclectic. Affordable Health care, Green energy etc all get their space.
Later they marched in a parade with some Democrats running for office.
Funded by the commies? I remember one of the Chicago 8 admitting opening a suitcase with over 100,000 from his Russian comrades in 1968. Nothing changes. Remember Soros worked for the Nazis selling out other Jews and then appeared in London with a fortune. Yeah ihe isn’t a GRU asset.
The reaction of some to the Ukraine war reminded me of a story I read years ago. The author was remembering an airline flight he had taken, back in the late 60s or early 70s, and found himself sitting next to a hippie type. The hippie went on and on about how society needed to be more laid back, turned on, to reject bourgeoise value, and so on. Finally, the author got tired of it and said to the hippie:
“You know, you really picked the right flight. I was talking to the pilot in the bar just before we left, and he said they smoke weed all the time. Sometimes, they even have sex with the stewardesses right there in the cockpit.”
For the rest of the flight, his seatmate was a worried and much quieter hippie. He had suddenly realized that those bourgeoise values like sobriety, attention to duty, and so on do have their place in some circumstances, like when you are at 30,000 feet over Kansas.
So it strikes me as interesting that people who would generally mock such things as courage and military valor are somehow able to see the importance of such things in the context of Ukraine. People who would never wave an American flag are happy to wave Ukrainian flags.
Psychologically very interesting, I think, though it doesn’t really imply anything about the proper level of US involvement, either way.
OK, they are funded by Communists as always. Except that instead of the Russian, it is the American version based in the Democrat Party and its funders. And since I rather expect that they intend to cement their control over the country next month [electorally by fraud or otherwise] there are no protests now. Once they believe that they have such control nailed down [their reality testing is not all that good] I figure they plan to start attacking Kulaks, hoarders, etc.
Subotai Bahadur