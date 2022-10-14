KC Meetup After-Action Review

I have thanked the attendees privately via e-mail but wanted to post some thoughts here. Leading off with a plus/delta exercise, because this situation needs a quality tool …
Lessons-learned database entries:
- Reaching back a bit to the Denver meetup in late April, a twice-a-year, spring/fall rhythm seems like a good idea.
- The overall structure of a Friday night kickoff get-together, then ~4 activities on Saturday (including 2 meals), then a brunch and one more optional activity on Sunday, seems about right.
- There is pretty much no such thing as too much communication.
- Lead time should be at least a couple of months, and 3 – 4 months is better.
- The expectation of structured presentations/discussion should be clearly set, and prospective attendees should be encouraged to have something to deliver in the 20 – 40 minute range.
I am uncertain about future locations. I want to think that central US, generally longitudes 85° – 105° W, is preferable. We’ve done Denver and KC; the next two obvious possibilities are Chicago and D/FW.
Admittedly, if I could get away with it, I’d just keep having them in KC. It’s very centrally located and (mostly) cheap, and I’m confident I can get us free/extremely cheap conference-room space even if attendance grows well into double digits.
Anyway, feedback/suggestions welcome.
Can you provide a rough figure in attendance? And an example or two of ‘successful’ presentations.
My wife and I are supposed to be in KC in late November (she for Outlander cult rites, me at the WWI museum and maybe Truman’s place) but if easy travel still exists in ’23 maybe I could come up in the spring.
I’ve been to Ste Genevieve, St Louis, and the ACWABAWS battlesites in the SW part, but
not any farther in that direction from here.