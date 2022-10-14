KC Meetup After-Action Review

I have thanked the attendees privately via e-mail but wanted to post some thoughts here. Leading off with a plus/delta exercise, because this situation needs a quality tool …

+ Δ highly enthusiastic and convivial attendees

excellent weather

fun events Friday night in the Crossroads Saturday morning brunch, also in the Crossroads WWI museum legendary KC BBQ, dined al fresco due to good weather Sunday morning brunch at Union Station Truman Library

good discussion during “symposium” my circadian rhythm, as affected by my work schedule

at least three attendees had to cancel only a day or two before the meetup weekend

communication gaps may have prevented at least two more from attending

low number of formal presentations during “symposium”

no video of “symposium”

parking challenges

one relatively expensive meal

Lessons-learned database entries:

Reaching back a bit to the Denver meetup in late April, a twice-a-year, spring/fall rhythm seems like a good idea. The overall structure of a Friday night kickoff get-together, then ~4 activities on Saturday (including 2 meals), then a brunch and one more optional activity on Sunday, seems about right. There is pretty much no such thing as too much communication. Lead time should be at least a couple of months, and 3 – 4 months is better. The expectation of structured presentations/discussion should be clearly set, and prospective attendees should be encouraged to have something to deliver in the 20 – 40 minute range.

I am uncertain about future locations. I want to think that central US, generally longitudes 85° – 105° W, is preferable. We’ve done Denver and KC; the next two obvious possibilities are Chicago and D/FW.

Admittedly, if I could get away with it, I’d just keep having them in KC. It’s very centrally located and (mostly) cheap, and I’m confident I can get us free/extremely cheap conference-room space even if attendance grows well into double digits.

Anyway, feedback/suggestions welcome.