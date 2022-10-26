UpSmith is a startup focused on solving the shortage of skilled workers, as seen by employers, by addressing the problems of skill development and career mobility, as seen by employees. As part of this effort, UpSmith wants to work on improving the image of skilled-trades jobs.
Can make an important contribution if it succeeds.
3 thoughts on “This is Interesting”
This is basically a matching system: puts together employers seeking skills, individuals seeking to learn those skills, and training providers specialized in that skill area. These kinds of critical-mass systems (or ‘network effect’ systems) are hard to get to the critical mass point at which you start getting matches…but once they’re there, you have a huge advantage against new entrants.
As the value of a college education declines, men, in particular, will turn to trades. Women will continue to cluster in HR.
(Are there really a large enough number of people in HR organizations to absorb a significant % of the workforce, either male or female? I certainly hope not…HR can be a valuable function (Really….I’ve seen it with my own eyes), but should be small in proportion to other functions. (And, too often, now positioned as enforcers rather than as assistants to managers and employees))
Worth thinking about: what are the skilled jobs that are (a) likely to appeal to women, (b) require significant training, and (c) don’t absolutely require a college degree???