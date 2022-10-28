Why I’m Not Pledging

The local public radio station here – in concert with all the other public radio stations across this blessed land of ours – is having their fall pledge drive this week. And I am defiantly not pledging to support. I am willfully and maliciously denying them my dollars and support, in spite of all their blandishments and incessant, unrelenting guilt trips. This, in spite of the fact that I worked part-time for the classical music side of that enterprise some decades past, before all the part-time announcers were let go. I thought for weeks that it was only me, that my announcing work was unsat. Honestly, I wouldn’t have been surprised if that was the reason, as I had gone very rote and mechanical over announcing the name of the piece of music up next, the composer and performing orchestra or soloist, and throwing in a bit of relevant information about the piece. No, it wasn’t me, as I later found out; they left all the other part-time shift announcers go – the girl who worked during the week at an animal shelter, the woman who was a mainstay of the local little theater group, the guy who was a full-time writer for various little local publications. All of us were served notice; a kind of Friday Night employment massacre.
It was a positive relief not to have to drive across San Antonio in a wonky car, in time to make it to the Saturday afternoon shift, although I did miss sometimes … well, no, I don’t miss anything. Except for the paycheck for shift of work that I could have done in my sleep, a tour of duty in a high-rise building with a magnificent view – that bit was nice. As it eventually turned out, though, I could get along very well without it. The station came into a bomb of money, and wanted to go into covering local news, rather than paying live bodies to play classical recordings at night and over the weekends. They preferred to take the classical feed from Minnesota Public Radio. I guess that it worked out cheaper in the long run.
When did my serious disenchantment begin to flower? Probably sometime after 9-11, and that was with the Morning Edition – All Things Considered side of the NPR house. I just didn’t feel it anymore. Prairie Home Companion, as hosted by Garrison Keillor, just got more and more out of tune with genuine fly-over-country Americans as it went on. Garrison Keillor became more vicious, hateful, and obnoxious, which was really a pity, as he had put on a good act there, for decades – of affection for small-town America. All that went by the board – I bailed from Prairie Home Companion and never went back. I think that I stopped listening to public news radio a couple of months into Barack Obama’s turn in the White House. The slobbering full-frontal worship of the Wonder Black Prince of Chicago was just too much to bear. The final nail in the coffin of my affection for NPR came with the rise and subsequent deliberate media murder of the Tea Party. Our local chapter was formed of as earnest, well-educated, engaged and publicly responsible as a group of citizens as could be found anywhere – and yet the national media, to include NPR routinely sneered at and slandered Tea Party organizations as gatherings of stupid, uneducated, bigoted hicks.
My affection for the classical music side of our local public radio has also thinned out considerably over the last year, as those who programmed the daily feed of classical selections went all out for gay pride, women’s history and black history months with effusive commentary and frequent selections of certain composers. It seems now that black history month has lasted for a whole year, and with announcers pounding incessantly on the merits of composers like Florence Price, Samuel Coleridge Taylor, the Chevalier St. George, and William Grant Still. Since Florence Price was black and also a woman, I swear we got a double ration of Dances in the Canebrakes. Look, all the above were perfectly acceptable as composers of listenable classical music, but constantly replaying their compositions at the expense of the whole realm of other classical composers and musicians? Persistent wokery reaches it’s slimy tentacles into every single refuge that there is over the last few years. Comment as you wish.
14 thoughts on “Why I’m Not Pledging”
I completely stopped listening in October 2012 when the Magliozzi brothers retired. For the prior ten years though I listened less and less to the non-Car Talk programming. The 70s though the 90s were NPR’s golden years. But Garrison Keillor along with both the morning and evening news programs went full Michael Moore after 9/11. Dumbed down, reactionary, leftist crap. They haven’t gotten a dime from me since Car Talk went away.
That tracks with my experience (except the working for them part). Have been on the automatic contribution plan for many years and will probably let it ride, but nothing extra,
and the TV side gets nothing (though I watch some of the science and history shows from time to time).
I only listen to the hourly news headlines on the radio so that I know what the line of the moment is, but often have to switch off before the five minutes are up.
Sgt Mom
Your more high brow taste as well as your serving others and general civility and participative nature – all virtues that I don’t have – kept you loyal a lot longer than I. But NPR probably had a lot to do with my move to the left by its general obnoxiousness. A friend of ours noted that a representative moment was when the same NPR show was very critical of spanking as discipline for children in dangerous situations who hadn’t learned reason or talk yet was followed the next week by a delight in spanking in terms of s/m sex.
My true breaking point were the announcers & phone ins from New York but played on our local public station on 9/12 (I think some even on 9/11). I always kept it on in my office as background music/chatter (a sure sign of not having a very musical ear) and if tere was ever a time when New York news was American news it was at the time). The venom against the U.S. (that this should teach us, one said, not to colonize and destroy other cultures but we were dogs, destined to soon return to our own vomit). Mamet said a moment for him was when something idiotic on the car radio led to his tightening jaw led to his wife saying she was tired of him keeping the station on just to be consistently pissed. He realized she made sense – that was no way to live (or listen).
Around here there was a general disdain for the people who put on shows for free, sometimes providing the tapes out of their own money. My husband and his good friend did a Saturday night show that was kind of folk music, kind of Czech. His friend was an excellent musician, he and his wife true folkies, thinking bluegrass a late and not especially desired innovation. They know (and knew then, almost 50 years ago) an immense amount about fiddling, old tunes – he was offered a job in the middle of Appalachia and left as much to work with the genuine talents there as for the salary (double here).. My husband believed each show should have at least one John Prine – it was diverse, there was that.
But the worse cases were the people who really prepared a lot and paid for their own tapes – another English department guy who had also graduated from the Episcopal seminary and his friend, the Rabbi, had a Sunday morning talk show that discussed movies, modern culture.and religion. There were rather unceremoniously dropped and it took them a while to get the tapes they had provided for the recording.
These were amateurs, replaced by national shows. Given this is A&M the station itself was minimally left-wing – but all the national stuff moved from the somewhat irritating to the actually offensive. I’d kept it on at the business in the seventies and eighties (jazz a somewhat restorative background to xerox machine noise). Now keeping it on would be a statement of your politics (and a divisive one).
Oh, and McNeil/Loehr were central – would anyone now on NPR have regular editorials from Richard Rodriguez? At a reception for applicants for a minority lit person here, I talked to a charming man who loved Rodriguez, had read and liked my husband’s book on genres (that there are ones that meet if sometimes challenge reader’s expectations) and I knew he wouldn’t get hired. He didn’t. There are no boundaries in some things, there are firm ones in others – a Hispanic that liked Rodriguez was not in that venn map of “real” Hispanics.
Here’s a link to an NPR feature about Pennsylvania elections now: https://www.wbur.org/hereandnow/2022/10/27/pennsylvania-governors-race
The narrative is that the GOP gubernatorial candidate is proposing to appoint a state election official who will interfere with fair/free elections.
What’s most interesting is complete omission of reporting on an on-going immediate lawsuit going to the PA Supreme Court about mail ballots and drop boxes — key issues in the also-on-going disputes (‘denials’) of the 2020 elections.
The issue as raised by the GOP is that mail ballot ENVELOPES are required by black letter law to show the date it was sealed, by the voter. A lower court held the date requirement was moot, given that a “mail” ballot picked up a USPS postmark with a date. But in PA a bunch of “drop boxes” are used that — not being post boxes — don’t add the date. And undated envelopes with ballots are being collected. So, should those ballots be opened and votes counted? Or are they supposed to be sequestered unopened while courts figure it out? Or should they be destroyed un-opened? And is this the sort of thing a secretary of state appointed by a governor should decide?
Nearly a quarter hour of NPR news analysis ignores this issue.
But NPR wants you to remember that they don’t have advertising. That fact summarises their hypocrisy as well as everything else put together, doesn’t it?
Because I loved Keillor for years – listened every Saturday, bought the tapes for Christmas, my children grew up on him – I have written about NPR often. I won’t bore you with the hundred links here, but “The Sadness of NPR Christmas” is one of my most-read posts over the years. Anyone interested can search NPR or Keillor at my site. The comments on my posts have been spectacular, as he is clearly in some vein of conservative thought gone badly wrong and many people liked him. My wife hung on with Marketplace while doing the dishes, and still listens to the competitive word/current events shows when she thinks I don’t notice. I also loved Car Talk. Keillor loved both the Minnesotans and the NY artsy people he became part of, so his criticism of them was always kindly. That changed slowly after he married the Danish exchange student from HS he saw at his reunion and moved there. He became increasingly bitter and angry. I was off him by 1994 if not earlier. Sorry the rest of us aren’t good enough for you, Gary.
NPR represents the Arts & Humanities Tribe I grew up in very well. That’s just not the same thing as “public.”
I vividly remember the moment I quit NPR. It was somewhere in the mid-1990s. I was an avid listener of “Morning Edition.” I was also an avid C-SPAN viewer. I saw a Newt Gingrich speech on C-SPAN one afternoon. The next morning NPR aired the same speech–but made a very, very awkward edit to completely change the meaning of Gingrich’s speech to make it despicable.
It was never the same after that. It was my red pill moment. I’d been a liberal until then. I’m not now.
Sgt. Mom, feel no guilt whatsoever.
My wife and I were early fans of PHC, and saw the show live several times. Great stagecraft–during a break I watched Keillor and the cast revising the script on the fly and just in time. Or did I see merely an act for the attentive?
Keillor was such a genius for so long . . . sad. He exposed a lot of artists and genres to audiences they might not otherwise have reached, and was a great storyteller at his best.
About the time of the Gulf War he became insufferable and his monologs started sounding like sermonettes. I didn’t necessarily disagree with all of his opinions and observations but I didn’t listen to hear his political-spiritual struggles and I don’t miss him.
I made a New Year’s resolution about 15 (or more – I don’t remember exactly when) years ago to listen to NPR in the morning while I was getting ready for work. I was able to do it for maybe 3 weeks. The sanctimony was just too much for me. And many of the topics they chose to discuss was simply bizarre.
Oh – Steve Sailer’s book about Obama was called “America’s Half-Blood Price,” which I thought was genius.
Prince. Sigh.
Try KQAC online good programming (most of the time) M-F
I stopped listening to Wisconsin Public Radio in 2020. They used to have three hours of old time radio on Saturday and Sunday nights. In 2020, they cancelled Old Time Radio Drama with Norman Gilliland, as old time radio was so racist. I have not listened since.
You’re way more patient than I, Sgt. Mom.
The last time I listened to public radio regularly was Labor Day, 1990. All Things Considered ended their programming with Pete Seeger singing his version of The Internationale, this being at the end of a year when Communism crumbled and Germany was about to reunify. Yes, those events were newsworthy, but the sense I got was that the reporters in the no-longer-Soviet Bloc were a little subdued about having to report it.
The musical programming had gone south some time before, with single movements of the standards rather than the whole piece, and soporific guitar music (was that an early box-checking going on). Somehow I haven’t missed public radio since.