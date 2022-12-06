GPT-3…that’s the Generative Pretrained Transformer…is an artificial intelligence system that has been getting a lot of attention in the tech world of late. Created by OpenAI, the system is designed to work with languages…or other forms of text data structured in some way, such as computer code…it takes an input and transforms it into a response or creation which is predicted to be useful in a particular domain. Several people have remarked that GPT-3 answers to questions are much more coherent and easy to understand than are Google Search results for the same query.

One implementation based on GPT-3 is ChatGPT. It has been trained on vast quantities of data pulled from the Internet (up through 2021), and is supposed to be able to answer questions like: “Explain quantum computing in simple terms”, “Got any creative ideas for a 10 year old’s birthday?”, and “How do I make an HTTP request in Javascript?” The system is available for demo use, so I tried it out.

First, let’s ask some questions about literature and history….

My question: Summarize fiction and nonfiction books about social impact of first world war

GPT’s response: The First World War had a profound impact on society, both during and after the conflict. In fiction, many books have explored the effects of the war on individuals and communities. For example, “All Quiet on the Western Front” by Erich Maria Remarque tells the story of a group of young German soldiers who are sent to fight in the war and the devastating effects it has on their lives. Other fiction books that explore the social impact of the war include “A Farewell to Arms” by Ernest Hemingway and “Parade’s End” by Ford Madox Ford.

In nonfiction, there are many books that delve into the broader social impact of the war. For instance, “The Great War and Modern Memory” by Paul Fussell examines how the war affected the way people think and remember the conflict. “The Guns of August” by Barbara Tuchman is a Pulitzer Prize-winning book that looks at the origins of the war and how it quickly escalated. “The First World War” by John Keegan is a comprehensive overview of the conflict, including its causes and consequences.

My evaluation: Not bad…maybe a B- for a high school senior (in a non-honors class).

My question: Review some novels about WWI

I’m sorry, but I am not able to browse the internet, so I cannot provide a list of novels about World War I. However, some well-known novels about World War I include “All Quiet on the Western Front” by Erich Maria Remarque, “A Farewell to Arms” by Ernest Hemingway, and “The Red Badge of Courage” by Stephen Crane. These novels are known for their realistic depiction of the war and the impact it had on the soldiers who fought in it. My evaluation: Obviously it doesn’t need to browse the current Internet to deal with historical events and books written about them prior to its cutoff date of 2021, not clear why it begged off on this one whereas it answered the last one. It did go ahead and list three novels, but one of them had nothing to do with WWI. A grade of D- at best. Question: Is Remarque’s The Road Back similar to his All Quiet on the Western Front? Yes, both of these novels were written by Erich Maria Remarque and they both deal with the experiences of soldiers in World War I. The Road Back is a sequel to All Quiet on the Western Front and continues the story of the main character, Paul Bäumer, as he struggles to adjust to civilian life after the war. Like its predecessor, The Road Back is a powerful and moving exploration of the psychological effects of war on the human spirit. My evaluation: Correctly identified the theme of the book, but got the name of the main character wrong. D+.

My question: Social effects of inflation, with historical and literary examples?

GPT’s Response:

Inflation is a general increase in prices and fall in the purchasing power of money. This can have a number of social effects, some of which can be negative. For example, inflation can lead to a decrease in people’s standard of living, as their money is worth less and they are able to buy fewer goods and services. This can lead to an increase in poverty, as people are unable to afford basic necessities.

Inflation can also lead to an increase in inequality, as those with fixed incomes, such as pensioners, may see their purchasing power decline, while those with variable incomes, such as those who own businesses, may be able to adjust their prices to compensate for the increase in costs.

Historically, high levels of inflation have been associated with economic instability and social unrest. For example, in the late 1960s and early 1970s, high levels of inflation in the United States were accompanied by widespread protests and social upheaval. Similarly, in the Weimar Republic of Germany, hyperinflation in the 1920s led to widespread economic hardship and social disruption.

In literature, inflation and its effects have been a common theme, with many authors using it as a backdrop for their stories. For example, in George Orwell’s novel “Animal Farm,” the inflation of the animals’ currency, known as “Squealers,” is used to symbolize the erosion of their wealth and the eventual collapse of their society. In F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby,” the character of Gatsby is able to amass great wealth through illicit means, but is ultimately unable to protect it from the ravages of inflation.

Pretty decent, again about a B- for a high school senior.

Now let’s try some technology questions:

My question: Who invented the jet engine? The jet engine was invented by Sir Frank Whittle, an English pilot and engineer. Whittle was the first person to develop the concept of the jet engine, and he is credited with designing and building the first practical jet engine in the early 1940s. He was awarded a patent for his jet engine in 1930, and he continued to work on refining and improving the design over the next several years. His work paved the way for the development of modern jet aircraft, which have become an essential form of transportation all around the world.

My evaluation: True as far as it goes, but leaves out the fact that there was also a German invention of the jet engine at roughly the same time. Grade: C.

I gave GPT3 a thumbs-down on this answer yesterday, explaining where it failed, and, interestingly, when I asked it the same question today, I got:

The invention of the jet engine is usually credited to Sir Frank Whittle, an English Royal Air Force officer and engineer who is credited with developing the concept of the jet engine in the early 1930s. Whittle patented his idea for a jet engine in 1930, and he and a team of engineers built and tested the first practical jet engine in 1941. However, the first successful jet-powered aircraft, the German Heinkel He 178, took flight several years earlier in 1939.

My evaluation: Better, though the name of the German inventor (Hans von Ohain) should have also been mentioned, given that the questions was ‘WHO invented the jet engine?’ Grade: B-.

My question: How do automatic elevators work?

Automatic elevators use sensors and computer algorithms to move people or goods between floors in a building. The sensors help the elevator detect where it is in the shaft and where it needs to go, and the computer algorithms help it move efficiently and safely. When a person enters the elevator and selects a floor, the computer receives this information and uses it to determine the best route to that floor. The elevator then moves along its track, using motors and pulleys to lift or lower itself, until it reaches the desired floor. Once the elevator arrives at the destination, the doors open and the passengers can exit. My evaluation: OK, although the response doesn’t really contain much information. Grade: B. Let’s try a follow-on question…. Can you make an automatic elevator without computers? It would be difficult, if not impossible, to make an automatic elevator without the use of computers. The complex algorithms and calculations that are used to control the movement of the elevator would be too difficult for a person to perform manually. Additionally, the sensors and other equipment that are used to detect the elevator’s position and movement would be difficult to operate without the use of computers. In short, while it might be possible to make an elevator without computers, it would not be an automatic elevator in the traditional sense. This gets an F, because the answer is just wrong. I so informed it, and asked the same question again today. The response: It is possible to design and build an elevator system without using computers, but it would likely be a very basic and limited system. Modern elevators use computers to control and coordinate their movements, monitor their operation, and provide a range of safety features and conveniences for users. Without computers, an elevator system would likely be much slower and less efficient, and would not be able to offer the same level of safety or comfort. It is also worth noting that many building codes and safety regulations now require the use of computers in elevator systems, so building a non-computerized elevator may not be allowed in some places. Better, but “very basic and limited system” would have to include the multiple elevators installed in the Empire State Building beginning in the 1930s. I also wonder about the assertion re building codes…could this really be true? I’ll say a C-.