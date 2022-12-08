A poster at Twitter, responding to a CDC survey showing that 45% of high school students were so persistently sad or hopeless that they were unable to engage in regular activities and that almost 1 in 5 had seriously considered suicide. His story:
One of my kids’ best friends went to a remote, outward bound style summer camp deep last summer. She came back giddy, and told her mom how amazing it was that the entire time she was there no one talked about climate change or politics or activism or genders. For 2 weeks, they were all allowed to just be kids again. Parents – liberals in particular – think they’re churning out little warriors now, but they aren’t. They’re churning out depressed, confused, terrified, angry, despondent, lost, broken young adults. As someone who has spent a lifetime fighting depression, seeing what we’re doing to our kids fucking infuriates me, and the idea that it’s perceived by so many as virtuous sends me over the edge. Kids’ lives are so wrapped up in the twin harms of the shallowness of social media and the existential dread of things far out of their control that they’re breaking apart, and parents are facilitating it.
The Twitter thread is here…also read the comments.
1 thought on “The Kids — They May Not be Alright”
Quite a few comments claimed that the poster was over-reacting, either because “my kids” aren’t that way or because being worried about things they can’t do anything about is absolutely the right way to live. Probably a number of kids are resilient enough to shrug off the nonsense (tell teacher what she want to hear and make fun behind her back), but I suspect the influence on the margins is pretty large–though I only have indirect evidence of that, mostly anecdotal.
AVI noticed that the kids haven’t lived in a world without social media, and that it forms a significant part of the way they interact with each other. Since we feel that we exist at least partly through our relations to each other, and a substantial fraction of their relationships are filtered and shaped through the social media, their sense of self is at the mercy of what I’d call fragile media connections. AVI can correct/clarify — I can’t find the post at the moment.
I don’t see how the events of the past few years could possibly have made things better for mental health. The relative role of social media had to be larger when there was less face to face contact, the focus of CRT was how bad society is and you are for not trying hard enough to change it, the news was 24/7 panic–There’s plenty of temptation to rely on your small digital world. That won’t be good enough.