Some nice nuclear news, and some not-nice nuclear news.
First, the nice nuclear news–the newly-crowned Miss America, Grace Stanke, is an aspiring nuclear engineer and a promoter of nuclear power.
She is a nuclear engineering major at the University of Wisconsin, worked as a co-op at a nuclear fuels vendor (Exelon), and does promotional work for the American Nuclear Society. Here’s a piece she wrote on breaking down misconceptions about nuclear power.
Now, on to the not-nice nuclear news. People in 30 questions were asked how much CO2 is produced by nuclear power plants. 52% of the French answered “a lot” or “quite a lot.” For Germans, the corresponding number was 43%. And for Americans, the number is 54%.
Here’s the complete set of survey results–all in French, though. If someone who understands that language well could read and comment on the document, it would be helpful.
A lot of public education and opinion change is necessary if nuclear is to fulfill its potential as an energy source.
6 thoughts on “Nuclear News”
You ask the average “man in the street” some basic questions and its amazing what you will hear.
In one respect the people are right. Portland cement is made by burning either natural gas or coal to liberate the CO2 from limestone and the steel is is produced by also burning, usually coal, and using more coal in the form of coke to combine with the oxygen in iron ore, also producing CO2. Of course, the same is true for the highways that they’ll expect to drive their electric cars on and the homes they expect to live in and all the accoutrements of modern civilization.
They’re cutting down old growth forests in British Columbia using oil and using more oil to convert those trees into pellets and yet more oil to transport those pellets to England to produce “green” electricity. Note that England was originally deforested to provide charcoal to smelt iron before coal. The same is true of Europe in general and now Germany is burning the dirtiest coal rather than operate nuclear plants already built.
As bad as our political class is, we’re lucky.
Discouraging
Bill…it would be interesting to crosstab the results by education level.
Interesting point in Grace Stanke’s “misconceptions about nuclear power” article:
“I’ll admit that while I’m not nervous to talk about quantum mechanics or nuclear physics to a classroom full of fourth graders, the people who scare me the most are those who lived through the invention of nuclear weaponry and have some preliminary knowledge about nuclear science.
When I first announced my social impact initiative onstage at a local competition, well before the Miss Wisconsin event, an older gentleman from the audience approached me after the competition concluded and asked if I really was promoting nuclear energy. Clean energy—let alone nuclear—is an unusual subject in the world of Miss America, so I knew it would cause a little bit of commotion. I told him yes, I was, and added that I was a nuclear engineering student. I had barely finished before this individual uttered obscenities at me and walked away, waving his hand back at me. I was shocked—I had never seen anyone react that way before.
This was one of my first experiences advocating for nuclear energy. After that, I usually avoided the topic of nuclear energy with anyone from an older generation unless it was specifically brought up during conversation.”
I’m with MCS on the “Not necessarily wrong” reasoning (Lots of CO2 emission inherent in the manufacture of concrete and steel to make the plants). I’m suspecting on balance it still falls well below wind and solar, however.
On education being needed, I’m recalling a controversy from a place where I used to live, where activists started making a stink about the local landfill receiving BSFR low-level nuclear waste.
The local news had an interview with one of the legislators which was calling to stop this, in her kitchen, with her leaning on her granite countertops.