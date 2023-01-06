Paul Ehrlich, Still Catastrophizing

Here’s Paul Ehrlich, best known for his book The Population Bomb, in a 1970 interview.
Why is this surfacing, 50+ years later? Because just the other day, 60 Minutes chose to put him on the air for more catastrophizing. Ehrlich’s dismal track record for accuracy of predictions–Alex Epstein called him ‘the anti-human ecologist who has been 180 degrees wrong for 55 years”–was apparently no problem in the eyes of those responsible for this program.
Here are a few of Ehrlich’s assertions from back in 1968-1970:
“The battle to feed all of humanity is over. In the 1970s, hundreds of millions of people will starve to death”
“In 10 years all important animal life in the sea will be extinct.”
“I will take even money that England will not exist in the year 2000”
“You oughta make the FCC see to it that large families are always treated in a negative light on television”
(and if that isn’t enough, “the government will simply tell you how many children you can have and throw you in jail if you have too many”)
“Enjoy what little time you have left. That point for me is 1972.”
Perhaps worst and most revealing: Allowing women to have as many babies as they wanted is akin to letting everyone “throw as much of their garbage into their neighbor’s backyard as they want.”
And how did Ehrlich respond when his most recent media appearance was critiqued? Like this:
60 Minutes extinction story has brought the usual right-wing out in force. If I’m always wrong so is science, since my work is always peer-reviewed, including the POPULATION BOMB and I’ve gotten virtually every scientific honor. Sure I’ve made some mistakes, but no basic ones.
To which Mary Madigan retorted:
Here, Paul Ehrlich gives us the most comprehensive condemnation of the peer review system ever made.
Damn … I had him mixed up with Alvin Toffler – another Disasterfarian. Predicted that the speed of technology would have us all curled up in our beds in the fetal position with the electric blanket turned up.
Surprised that either of them are still alive, though.
He was admitted to the Prometheus Society in 1988. I was president at the time and could have inquired by which method he had qualified, but I did not bother. He was an excellent example of what I saw as refusing to see the limits of IQ. Having brute intellectual strength allows one to force a wrong idea along quite a way, like a powerful man able to twist a screw that is cross-threaded in anyway. Most of humanity has a different false belief, that IQ is not real or has little value. That is also irritating. But while most people at the high outlying regions of intelligence have a proper, even amused understanding that it is not much good in isolation, there remained those who simply worshiped the number, the higher the better. Erlich was fawned over by a few but mostly ignored. (See also Marilyn Mach Vos Savant, who emphatically does NOT have an IQ around 220.)
Mom says that when someone criticized her for having five kids, she asked him which of us he wanted her to get rid of.
Interesting to compare & contrast Ehrlich’s career with another scientist named Paul Ehrlich:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Ehrlich
“Ooh. Gonna need a medic for THAT one.” — Dusty Katt, “Seven Nation Army Part III”
“I can’t be wrong. I always made straight A’s!”
Back in high school I remember a teacher telling a friend of mine “It may be that your only purpose in life will be to serve as a warning to others.: With that aphorism in mind I will give a (slightly) sympathetic yet cynical take on Ehrlich.
Back when he made his bones, Ehrlich hit the proverbial sweet spot in that he was young, good-looking, fairly articulated, and had academic credentials. He straddled the sweet spot in our cultural history where both the zeitgeist was changing from the post-war boom to a dystopian view, we had an emerging fascination with the public intellectual, and there were now opportunities in terms of mass-market publishing and media to give voice to someone willing to explain the future. In other words the marketplace was buying what Ehrlich was selling and I count him as being sincere in his beliefs so why should he be blamed for seeking fame and fortune for his views?
I should add that when Ehrlich burst on the scene that the notion of the infallible administrative state was on its steepest rise. We believed that experts could reduce the complexity of human society enough to both be able to manage it and divine its future. Of course Ehrlich, as evidenced by his bet with Julian Simon, was spectacularly wrong both in his aforementioned conceit and his ignorance of man’s capacity for innovation. I have always seen Thomas Sowell’s Basic Economics as an implicit refutation of Ehrlich.
The problem is not with Ehrlich, but with our elite’s continued fascination with him. Ehrlich’s scarcity views have been proven wrong, but I believe that his place in history has been secured because it has exposed the problems with both academia (which is basically a bureaucracy of laser-focused intellectuals) and with central planning. The problem is that the media, as evidenced by 60 Minutes, still feel he is worthy of digging up from the crypt and allowing him a stage – and we know why because he adds value to the zeitgeist of the environmental catastrophism of today (climate change).
I don’t know of any current show or podcast that regularly has media figure as guests in order to have them justify their stories but if not I think there is a market for it. I would pay good one for someone willing to grill Scot Pelley on his Ehrlich story.
Musk is closer to the truth. Now if we go with the green new deal, etc. we might be able to cause the mass starvation predicted. That would present us with a crisis that we can use to grow elite control at the price of liberty and creative productive activity.
Paul Ehrlich is back because the authorities want to force his predictions of catastrophy into being true through the power of government edicts.
— I believe I read somewhere that Johnny Carson loved Ehrlich and had him on the show many times (over 30?). Carson’s power to shape public opinion in those days was enormous. Plus, what could possibly have more appeal than saving the planet and the human race? For the morally immature, the appeal is impossible to resist. It’s the opportunity to cast oneself as the moral superhero while providing a readily identified evil perpetrator to hate and blame. Morally self-righteous hatred is always an easy sell.
— Our society has developed a weird fetish for “expertise”. Lots of reasons. The more complex life becomes, the more people want to believe that someone somewhere understands what to do and can guide them. Also, in our information age, many people have degrees or credentials, but no particular talent. Those folks don’t want anyone challenging the ‘experts’ because once the public realizes that the ‘science’ is BS, they are going to start wondering whether the pretenders are BS. There are millions and millions of pretenders.
Universities are likely the most corrupt, least productive institutions in America. I always laugh when people claim that college athletics diverts money from academics. The athletic depts are the only part of most colleges that have any accountability and actually strive to perform. The claim is worth examining, however, because it demonstrates the nearly child-like faith people have in universities. We throw massive amounts of money at them without the slightest interest in measuring a return for the investment. Value is presumed for every marginal dollar. All part of the expertise fetish.
Deep Lurker: I wonder if Satan may be gearing up for an overt attempt to pass off the Golden Rule as evil.
Back in the day, I was a hippie freak eco-activist an an environmental information center in Berserkeley. Paul Erlich gave “free school” lectures there one day a week. I read his Population Resources Environment book several times. Like you say, Paul Erlich wasn’t exactly the best of prophets. “If trends continue…” But they didn’t. The stink the environmental movement raised helped spur the cleanup of Los Angeles smog. The Fertility rate in the Third World dropped from 6.0 to around 2.0 outside Africa.
There were some rather conceited people in the Bay Area back then. At the environmental information center, I heard two middle-aged professionals predict that in the future Berkeley would be viewed the way we view Renaissance Italy today. Don’t think so.
“The revolution is successful. But survival depends on drastic measures. Your continued existence represents a threat to the well-being of society. Your lives mean slow death to the more valued members of the colony. Therefore, I have no alternative but to sentence you to death. Your execution is so ordered, signed Kodos, Governor of Tarsus IV.” — Star Trek: The Original Series, “The Conscience of the King”
And it makes sense that Hoshi Sato from Star Trek: Enterprise would be among the victims; such pogroms typically treat the elderly as worthless.
@ Mike – that’s a very good point. There are lots of clever fools in the world, but if people keep paying them and honoring them, why would they stop? The problem is the support system for such foolishness.