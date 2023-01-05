Covid and Credibility

So it is fairly certain that Damar Hamlin took a hit to his chest at just the right time, angle and force to inflict sudden cardiac arrest. The correct term for this relatively rare occurrence is “commotio cordis”, although a fair number of comments to various news stories – comments from the public at large and experienced professionals alike – initially wondered if it was the result of a vaccination for Covid, since there seem to have been many incidents in the last few years of fit young athlete-types suddenly dropping from heart attacks during practice, games, or just going about daily life. Neo at Neo-Neocon attributes this to a wide-spread misunderstanding or misreading of statistics, arguing that sudden cardiac arrests in young and relatively young healthy athletes are happening about as frequently as they have pre-Covid – it’s just that we are paying attention and noticing such anomalies.

Perhaps; perhaps not. Perception, reality, anecdote, or data. The unsettling thing about this is that our trust in the accuracy of news and social media reports, of the studies of so-called medical experts and our elected officials and bureaucrats has been so degraded of late that it’s honestly hard to be certain of much, other than what was once considered to disinformation, or a conspiracy theory is now turning out to have been true after all. After so many exaggerations, reversals and outright fraud over the Covid epidemic it would be almost impossible for most people to accept any authoritative conclusions about the dangers posed by the Covid vaccines and boosters. What to credit in a climate of doubt and distrust, save that which we have either directly experienced first-hand, or those whom we trust have experienced and reported?

The trouble is that we never had – or were permitted to have had a free and fair public discussion about Covid, and those methods and means of effectively countering the epidemic, starting from the jump. Was Covid really that dangerous? The example of the Diamond Princess seemed to indicate that no – not that dangerous to healthy young adults or even older adults without pre-existing health issues. But the national and international news media, well aware that panic, disaster, and potentially massive casualties draw eyeballs and interest went all-out in scaring the general public out of their ever-loving minds. And then it was off to the races – the most threatening pandemic in living memory! OMG, they were dropping dead in the streets of Chinese cities! Shades of the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic! Mass graves! Overwhelmed hospitals! Packed morgues, full of the dead! We must do something – our phoney-baloney jobs are at stake! Harrumph, harrumph, harrumph!

It was all – do something, the most radical, restrictive something imaginable. Lock down, put on the mask, take the hastily-developed experimental vaccination or else lose your job, close your business, lose your freedom of movement, ivermectin and chloroquine were just horse-paste and fish-tank cleaner, and what are you some kind of heartless fascist who wants to kill Grandma! Don’t argue with your betters, just do as you’ve been told if you know what’s good for you, peasant!!! Every possible objection or alternative was instantly declared to be wrong, malignant, at the very least misguided and as for those putting forth objections and alternatives — You want to kill Grandma! You should be put into a camp, lose your job and your children forcibly taken away from you!

And that is the unforgiveable part – not the threats, which are pretty much par for the course in the atmosphere of this degraded 21st century – but the way that any rational discussion of a response to Covid was taken off the table, almost with the speed of light. As if the Ruling Class were set on a single unified response, and our establishment news media was their well-trained and obedient stenographers, taking down the royal proclamation and laying down the law to the plebs. No backtalk allowed, you see. The Ruling Class has spoken. The royal edicts must be obeyed.

The dreadful creeping suspicion among the general public – or those who have been paying attention to the world around us, tallying up our own observations and personal experiences – is that the Covid vax may possibly be damaging in the long run or the short run to those whom it was administered, whether voluntarily or under threat. And if it is damaging … will that ever be fully acknowledged, or publicly regretted and apologized for? Especially if those members of the Ruling Class appear to have benefitted materially from manufacture of the vaccine or the administration thereof?

Discuss as you wish, and while we still can.