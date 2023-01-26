“How Twitter Pushed Stakeholders under the (Musk) Bus”

Here.
Abstract:
This paper provides a case study of the acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk. Our analysis indicates that when negotiating the sale of their company to Musk, Twitter’s leaders chose to disregard the interests of the company’s stakeholders and to focus exclusively on the interests of shareholders and the corporate leaders themselves. In particular, Twitter’s corporate leaders elected to push under the bus the interests of company employees, as well as the mission statements and core values to which Twitter had pledged allegiance for years.
Our analysis supports the view that the stakeholder rhetoric of corporate leaders, including in corporate mission and purpose statements, is mostly for show and is not matched by their actual decisions and conduct (Bebchuk and Tallarita (2020)). Our findings also suggest that corporate leaders selling their company should not be relied upon to safeguard the interests of stakeholders, contrary to the predictions of the implicit promises and team production theories of Coffee (1986), Shleifer-Summers (1988) and Blair-Stout (1999).
There is tension between the interests of owners and those of other “stakeholders”, which is why the interests of non-owner stakeholders require justification as in the linked article. The authors beg the question — they assume stakeholder interests are comparable to owner interests — then find a problem because Musk values his ownership interest in Twitter above the interests of the people he bought out and of the company’s non-owner employees. So what should Musk get in exchange for the $billions he spent? Arguments for more stakeholder rights are arguments for less property rights.
The “stakeholder” thing has gained importance, if not credibility, in recent years, I think they may have an argument with non-profits that violate the terms of their 501c3 agreement by shifting the focus to politics instead of service. Big organizations like the Ford Foundation would give the founders a heart attack if they were to be informed of the current actions of “their” foundation. At least Melinda Gates has taken her name off that foundation since her divorce from “Epstein Island” Bill.
Of course, if one looked at the ‘stakeholders’ in Public Schools, one would find the teachers, and more importantly the union that claims to speak for them.
At a more general level, if you have a company with ‘stakeholders’ including not only shareholders and bondholders, but also employees (in multiple categories–US employees, non-US employees, people in different regions of a country, white collar employees, skilled trades employees, unskilled labor employes), customers, communities in which the company operates, small and large companies that make up the supply chain, etc…..then who is the Solomon who can weight all of the claims of those diverse claimants equally, impartially, and justly?
Methinks that the answer turns out to be ‘government,’ and the metric used in practice turns out to be ‘political advantage to those applying the metric’
Extremely irritating since “stockholders” thought they were investing in a business not a delusional community center.
The heart of the problem is the Directors, who generally do not have much of a stake in the company. Solution would be a simple change in the law — Each Director required by law to invest 25% of his or her personal Net Worth into the company’s common stock, with the stock being held in a trust that could not be liquidated until 3 years after the Director resigns from the Board. Similarly, in the event of a buyout, the Director’s cash would be held for 3 years.
But, but, but — that means most companies could not have someone like Soros or Bill Gates on the Board since 25% of their Net Worth would be more than many companies’ capitalization. Yes, but there is nothing to stop the Board paying Soros or Gates as an advisor if they so choose — if they assess as owners of the company that the money would be well spent.
Concur with Mr. Longmuir.
As I recall, Twitter is one of these new style companies where voting rights are limited to one class of stock, with ownership confined to the founder or founders. They’ll be happy to take your money in exchange for “shares” with no impact on how the place is run. The Twitter stock holders lucked out, they found a sucker before the company imploded. Stockholders in some other companies will be left standing when the music stops, in these digital days, they won’t even have a piece of fancy paper for a souvenir. Under this rubric, the stakeholders with no money in the pot will have more say than the stockholders.