It’s truly become amazing to me, how very vicious the trans war is getting to be; so far, it’s only words, but only words is how unspeakable atrocities begin. And all this is over what is a vanishingly small minority, but which happens to be “the fashionable hot new thing to shock the normies with” among overexposed celebrities, activist academics, and the desperate-seeking-relevancy activists battening onto a cause to give purpose to otherwise empty lives. It’s a trend amplified a hundred times by such advocacy, and then another hundred by the leviathan of social medial; a leviathan before which established corporations and businesses tremble. Candidly, one might have expected titans of commerce (like Target and the Disney company) possessing sufficient market knowledge to stay away from advocating causes which might – just might – piss off a large portion of their customer base. And one might be wrong. Never underestimate the mad urge to be a dedicated follower of fashion, I guess.
But it does seem that old-line feminists are rebelling against the activist goad, or at least, some of them are, when it comes to allowing so-called trans-women (who still have all their essential male parts, including beards and DNA) into what formerly were biological-women-only spaces. Spaces like bathrooms, locker rooms, clothing-optional spas, hospital wards, battered woman shelters, and prisons. And of course there is resistance from biological women, since it seems that a fair number of trans-women aren’t anything of the sort; they’re just perverts and predators looking for a well-stocked hunting ground. To the surprise of practically no one, the Wii spa tranny eventually turned out to be a registered sex offender, getting his jollies by flapping his wang-wang at women and girls. The Canadian Yaniv character – allegedly an overweight lesbian – turned out to be an abusive freak addicted to lawfare against women beauticians offering depilation services of truly female private parts. The high school-boy-in-a-dress, sheltered by the local woke-as-heck Virginia school board as some kind of sacred cause, turned out to be a rapist. And the Brits have come to the appalled realization that yes, so-called trans-women transferred to women’s prisons are rapists and abusers relishing their happy hunting ground. Another aspect of so-called patriarchy which the old-line feminists didn’t anticipate – that those in authority would value the supposed mental comfort of a male LARPing as a woman, rather than the actual physical safety and peace of mind of real women.
Time was, when male to female transsexuals (and probably the reverse as well) seemed to wish for nothing more than to quietly blend into the background, to live as the sex that they were convinced they were, without fuss and fanfare. The current trans activists trend vastly more confrontational – to the point of ugliness. Why has the matter of transsexuals suddenly blown up to such an extent lately? A matter of fashion? A huge desire to shock the normies? Or bored activists looking for new frontiers? Discuss as you wish.
7 thoughts on “Terf War”
Why has the matter of transsexuals suddenly blown up to such an extent lately?
Another ploy by the dhimmicraps to distract the general population away from their takeover and destruction of what’s left of the Republic. Let this hang out in public so no one will look too closely under the hood before they are finished. Just like their pantifa shock “troops” the perverts will be thrown completely under the steamroller and crushed when it is convenient for the party and they can take credit for restoring both public order and morals.
A matter of fashion?
For now it is for the “celebrities” all pushing it. When the orders come down from the inner party they will drop it and gaslight the hell out of everyone.
A huge desire to shock the normies? Or bored activists looking for new frontiers?
Both. The activists needed a shiny new cause
The trans fad, like recovered memories and preschool fantasies, will eventually collapse in a blizzard of lawsuits and ruined lives. I have been out of practice for years but wonder how the malpractice insurers are going along with mutilation of teenagers and even smaller children. The founder of the Johns Hopkins Gender Clinic, Jon Meyer, a psychiatrist, shut it down in 1979 because 25% of the patients were returning asking to be returned to their birth sex. That link omits the reason why he shut it down. He has been demonized by the trans group. More recent work has shown that the suicide rate among gender dysphoria kids, the chief reason parents are pressured to agree, is no different from the suicide rate of kids who are “transitioned.”
How ’bout this?
“The Lord will strike you with madness, and blindness, and bewilderment of heart…”
Generally speaking? All the current fads are anti-human depopulationist in nature.
Get as many kids on hormone blockers as possible and then sterilize them for life.
Mother Nature does tend to bite us in the butt if we insult her power (if you ask me). And part of society’s real duty is to prevent psychopaths from preying on others – the effect of putting trans men in women’s prison blocks, for instance, wouldn’t have surprised someone with minimal understanding.
Anyway, your point about suicides giving these (what? schools? celebrities? etc. etc.) leverage is maddening but I suspect powerful. Do we commit suicide because we feel alienated by what is outside us or what is inside us? The increasing but still distressfully incomplete knowledge of depression has helped families foresee, prevent but perhaps most importantly forgive themselves. But the whole force of the argument as the pro-trans (?) community uses it is to place guilt on a culture that quite simply recognizes biology (and complexity).
But, really, is it a sign of real empathy that trans becomes the first solution to someone who just doesn’t fit your idea of what a girl or a boy should be. I disliked dolls even though many came to a first granddaughter. In the fifties, good mothers looked at that and did not weep, they accepted the reaction as just part of who a daughter might be. But then they had the sense god gave them..
Transferring the traditional bullying of homosexuals (not good but being dealt with in the last decades – we boomers have our faults but we were more open and less coarse about some things) with that of trans.
But bullies are people who categorize others coarsely, meanly. Is that so different from those who think any signs of androgyny should lead to transitioning in order to firmly pigeonhole someone? Such tendencies also characterize those with a bottomless need to feel morally superior to average people and to justify their undeveloped talents as not being appreciated (rather than yet unformed and therefore not worthy of appreciatiion). Not accepting complexity and an obsession with the self used to be called adolescence. It seems now to stretch through the life of some – who never grow up, never put their children’s needs before their own, never consider work from their boss’s (and unfortunately for some of us) or customer’s perspective, Indeed, they seem to see other people’s childrens as inanimate dolls, to be experimented upon.
I absolutely hate – with the passion of a thousand burning suns – that any girl or boy with the slightest bit of off-norm interest (or what is perceived as off-norm interest) is instantly being seized upon and pronounced to be … something other than the sex they were born with, by so-called activists. Have the chromosomes for. And being urged and enabled by those same activists to take irreversible hormones and have horrifically-disfiguring surgery. That is the worse part of this whole fad. Battening on kids who have doubts, at the most vulnerable period of their lives.
At this point in my life, I know that I could manage with a trans-pervert in a supposedly female-only space, waggling his wang-wang in the face of other females. (assume bored and disinterested voice)
“Oh … looks like a p—s … only smaller.”
But many other women do not have my advantages in life. Such as a line in cutting repartee.
…being urged and enabled by those same activists to take irreversible hormones and have horrifically-disfiguring surgery.
Reminds me of Dr. Kevorkian. His MO was to recommend assisted suicide as a first response for depressed, often naïve people who had been diagnosed with supposedly terminal illnesses. It’s a great evil to exploit the vulnerable.