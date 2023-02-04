Some Chicago Boyz know each other from student days at the University of Chicago. Others are Chicago boys in spirit. The blog name is also intended as a good-humored gesture of admiration for distinguished Chicago School economists and fellow travelers.
3 thoughts on “New! – Your Fortune of the Day”
2 out of 3 ain’t bad. “Trust the majority?” I can give all kind of examples when that was foolish.
In reality now, it is not a matter of trusting the majority. It is a matter of trusting those who count the ballots. That may well be a couple of steps too far.
Subotai Bahadur
As much a loner as I am, I can’t imagine getting through life without owing many people. Just not money. Loving mankind is a little highfalutin for me. I trust myself.