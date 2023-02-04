3 thoughts on “New! – Your Fortune of the Day”

  1. 2 out of 3 ain’t bad. “Trust the majority?” I can give all kind of examples when that was foolish.

  2. In reality now, it is not a matter of trusting the majority. It is a matter of trusting those who count the ballots. That may well be a couple of steps too far.

    Subotai Bahadur

  3. As much a loner as I am, I can’t imagine getting through life without owing many people. Just not money. Loving mankind is a little highfalutin for me. I trust myself.

