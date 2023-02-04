Lighter than Air: Balloons and Dirigibles in Warfare

It may seem weird, at our present level of technology, to think of a balloon as an international issue and a possible security threat. Balloons and dirigibles, though, have a long history in warfare and national security.
The first military use of balloons was by the French revolutionary army, which used tethered balloons for observation purposes, notably at the Battle of Fleurus (1794), where a hydrogen-filled balloon was employed. Balloons were used by both sides in the American Civil War; by this time, telegraph equipment was available to facilitate the transmission of messages back to officers on the ground.
In the First World War, balloons were used for observation, and were important in accurate targeting of the longer-range artillery that had become available, but the war also saw the first military use of lighter-than-air craft that could maneuver under their own power–dirigibles. Prior to the war, the German Zeppelin company had conducted extensive development of dirigibles and had even employed them for scheduled passenger trips within Germany. The LZ 10 Schwaben, built in 1911, was 460 feet long and could carry 20 passengers. Powered by three engines of 145hp each, it could reach a maximum speed of 47mph.
When war broke out, it was inevitable that Zeppelins would be use for military purposes. In the first raid on London, a Zeppelin dropped 3000 pounds of bombs, including incendiaries which started 40 fires. Seven people were killed. Airships became larger with heavier bomb loads, and fleets of up to 11 ships attacked the British capital city. The Zeppelins were vulnerable, though, to incendiary bullets and rockets. Climbing to higher altitudes offered some protection, as did a clever tactic in which the ship would cruise in or above the clouds, with observers situated in a basket lowered as much as a mile below its Zeppelin. But losses among the attackers were high and growing. More of these bombing missions here.
A pioneering airborne logistics mission was also attempted, with a resupply mission to the German force in East Africa which was commanded by General von Lettow-Vorbeck. The airship L-59, seven hundred and fifty feet long, was loaded with fifty tons of equipment and departed on a journey of over 3000 miles. The intent was that the airship would be cannibalized when it reached its destination with the envelope used for tents and the engines employed to power generators. Just a few hundred miles from its destination, though, the airship received a message stating that General Lettow-Vorbeck had been decisively defeated, there was no longer any point in the mission, and they should return to Germany. Which they did. It turned out that the message had been based on a British deception operation.
In the run-up to WWII, the Graf Zeppelin was used to gather signals intelligence on British radio and radar systems. Large rigid airships were not used in the war itself, the US Navy’s ships having all come to bad ends…but blimps were used extensively for antisubmarine work: 168 of them were built for this purpose. They were primarily intended as observation platforms, being eventually equipped with radar and with magnetic anomaly detectors, as well as being great visual platforms, but were also armed with depth charge bombs and machine guns. They were apparently quite effective in helping to combat the submarine menace, and only one of them was lost to enemy action.
Since 1980, tethered aerostats have been used for border surveillance and have also been employed in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Stratospheric balloons, such as the Chinese balloon that was just shot down, are used for aerial imagery, telecommunications, and weather forecasting. They have been improved in recent years, and some of them have at least some ability to navigate in desired directions by changing altitude to find winds going the right way. More here
Well done China. Excellent troll! Made America spend a $400,000 missile, to save face. ;)
I loved the movie Flyboys, made a few decades ago. It is about Americans in the French Squadron – the Lafayette? – in WW1. A few of the characters were historical composites but they did have a pet lion as a mascot among other things. The end of the movie showed a battle between the allied biplanes trying to shoot down a German Zeppelin and fighting off the German planes.
Seeing this movie I was reminded of how extensively airships were used in WW1.
I was driving down West Texas a couple of years ago and you see them in the air trying to combat border intrusions.
As for the Chinese baloon, the mystery to me is why they allowed it to go across a good part of the country and then shot it down off the coast of Myrtle Beach SC. Surly if shot down in Montana it would have disturbed some cattle.
Japan dropped incendiary bombs on the US during WWII using balloons.
So when did “the balloon goes up” become a way of saying “the war starts”?
Puzzling feature about the CovidScam — sorry, I mean the BalloonScam: Why has there been so little coverage in the US about whatever has been China’s reaction to the “crisis”?
Margaret…’The balloon goes up’…history of the phrase.
David… link???
Navigate is probably an exaggeration, The balloon can only rise by dropping ballast and descend by venting gas. Eventually one or the other runs out, the balloon will also rise as it warms in the sunlight and descend at night. North America is a realistic target, any particular state, not so much.
About the only thing a balloon could sense that you couldn’t from a satellite is the atmosphere. The problem is that the atmosphere in the stratosphere is much different than at ground level. There is interchange between the stratosphere and troposphere but determining the location of the source of a particular gas trace is problematic. This usually comes into play for nuclear test ban compliance in places like North Korea. It’s hard to see what China could learn since they already have consulates scattered around where they could install atmospheric monitoring instruments if they wished.
I wonder if they’ll try to recover this from the water.
Apparently, they will:
https://nypost.com/2023/02/05/navy-divers-recovering-chinese-balloon-debris/
Wonder if they’ll tell us what was there. Wonder if what they tell us will be the truth.
A suggestion that I saw in comments to another thread – maybe the Chinese balloons have been frequent fliers of late – and that is why the sudden burst of news/social media posts about UFOS. To give cover to sightings of Chinese balloons, on the part of the tame and attentive media.
Margaret…sorry, here’s the link:
https://wordhistories.net/2023/02/03/balloon-goes-up/
This just gets funnier. This has happened before. All advanced societies have meteorologic tools like that balloon. A couple of these went by last year and its not uncommon, as these things are fairly easy to lose.
Its become obvious that the American reaction is just part of a stupid game. As stupid is defining American foreign policy lately, not surprising.
A prediction. We will have a major crash in less than 6 months. A big part of this is what has happened in Ukraine. Russia, just now unleashing the winter offensive, after screwing up royally, is the catalyst. America demonstrated conclusively that they will just take your money if they can. This has been noticed worldwide and very many countries are taking their resources to places America does not control. Why do you think the Saudis turned so hard? I expect America’s dollars to lose about half of their value, for starters and we are all in for a world of hurt as that procs, across the world.
Well not me, I saw this coming. ;) Almost everything that will happen will benefit me.
A corporate descendent of the original Zeppelin company is manufacturing the Zeppelin NT;
https://www.airships.net/zeppelin-nt/
Sightseeing flights are available in Germany:
https://zeppelinflug.de/en/
A US company bought a Zeppelin NT and was offering both sightseeing flights and pilot training experiences, but the venture was sadly not financially successful:
https://chicagoboyz.net/archives/34159.html
I followed your link. They call their design semi-rigid. They seem to have replaced duralumin and piano wire with carbon fiber and aramid (Kevlar). Of course, the originals were only semi-rigid as well. That was one of the problems, they were so big the weather at one end could be completely different from the other end.
I was also amused to see that the first comment was from somebody that claimed to be running his lawn mower on water, he called it hho. Pengun may have missed a bet.
I have never mowed a lawn I owned, and never mowed a lawn at all since I was about 14.
What I do is cut, well use really, trails that go where I want and leave the rest alone. I like it wild, and anyway, I could probably find my scythe if I needed to. ;)
Then the rabbits etc can run around and have a place to hide. My cat keeps their gene pool healthy and I like them better than most humans.
Been doing regen tests on my Solterra for our forum, very interesting how much is possible.
General von Lettow-Vorbeck, commander of the German forces in East Africa for which the Zeppelin resupply was intended, was an interesting and unusual man:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_von_Lettow-Vorbeck