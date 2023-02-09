Back to Google’s (Alleged) Beginnings…

Most people would not like to travel the way I travel. They want a specific route itinerary and planned places to visit.
For me, it is the spontaneity of the journey that I like. Last November I decided to drive from California to Minneapolis to attend Thanksgiving with my small family. And it was the unplanned stops along the way, a few way off course, that made the trip. I wrote about that trip here.
I have found a travel companion, and because of her background as a cruise director for the Royal Viking Line (and the first female cruise director), she is on board with my travel plans made at the last minute.
Inger once told me that she and her charge of passengers were in the middle of India, and the scheduled plane that was to take them to the Taj Mahal would not come. Now that is a challenge making arrangements “on the fly” for 20 people who are depending on you to get them to their destination in a timely manner. So she is used to travel’s unexpected detours.
A few weeks ago we found ourselves heading west with the general destination of the Bay Area, and Silicon Valley, as the goal. While on the road, the menu of possibilities was to see the Tech Museum at San Jose, or take a Tech Tour of the many technological icons the world knows today, such as Facebook and YouTube.
How’d you like to be the current occupants of the house where Steven Jobs and Steve Wozniak built their first Apple Computer?
As we crossed the Dumbarton Bridge leading us to Menlo Park, we both were amazed at the costs of real estate there. I went to school there in Menlo Park for 2 years in the late 60s, and the contrasts are astounding. The first land you encounter is East Palo Alto, which a local told me was referred as “the marshlands”. I wouldn’t call it a ghetto at the time, but it was rather run down. Inger, who used to be involved in real estate, looked up a house price there now and it was $3.5 million.
While she and her family came from Norway, one of her first homes as a child in the US was in Palo Alto. And her house there sold in 2019 for $9 million. With a $113,000 annual property tax. I told her as long time Californians most of us couldn’t afford to live in the homes we had as children!
Which has had business repercussions throughout the state that I’ll tie in with a subsequent post here.
Those few of you who have read my posts at The Lexicans know that I am fascinated by history and how such profound changes can occur from the smallest of things.
Would World War ll in Europe have ended differently – and before Pearl Harbor, if Wallis Simpson not been in his life and Edward VIII remained king?
Would there even be a Microsoft today if Gary Kildall hadn’t been out of the office in Monterey? (For what it’s worth the Forbes recollection is different from what I heard but I will go with the Forbes version for this post). If Gary had been more flexible with IBM and seen the future as Bill Gates saw it (with licensing to non-IBM hardware manufacturers). It was a CP/M world – not MS-DOS – with Intel processors before this meeting.
In 1980 IBM was out looking for an operating system for its coming PC. The legend is that Kildall missed a meeting with IBM because he was out flying one of his planes. He could never live down that legend, but it wasn’t entirely true. He was flying, yes, but he showed up only a little late. Then he talked all day and through the night on a flight with the IBM representatives back to their office in Florida. The sticking point: IBM wanted to pay a flat $200,000 license fee to get a royalty-free license in perpetuity. Kildall wanted more.
Bill Gates came up with a similar operating system. He gave DOS away to IBM for $50,000 and figured, correctly, that he could get rich by licensing the system to other computer manufacturers.
The story I heard was a bit different and Gates didn’t even have what became MS-DOS, but when IBM, desperate for an operating system, then called him and Gates bought what became MS-DOS from Seattle Computer for $50,000 to give to IBM.
In those days, IBM was such a dominant and respected force with the industry saying, “Nobody ever got fired for selecting IBM”. And since Microsoft really became its own dominant force because of IBM’s endorsement, how different would IBM be today if they insisted on having a part of Gate’s (then) fledgling company? I can remember an article in Forbes – or Fortune – giving the 50 largest computer companies in America.
IBM was of course, number one. Digital Equipment was number 2. It took the revenues of the “bottom 49” companies to equal mighty IBM.
Today, Digital Equipment, who pioneered the mini computer (and whose computer Gates learned programming) , is gone. Along with so many others who couldn’t transition along with the technological wave of the microcomputer.
So anyway, I suggested to Inger that we have lunch where Google was (allegedly) born. Like my version of Gary Kildall (he was out sailing, and his wife was at the office afraid to sign with IBM an NDA) this may or may not be true.
I have heard this story from several sources which doesn’t make it any more or less true.
But the restaurant where Google was allegedly born has given birth to other tech companies.
According to owner Jamis MacNiven, there’s an impressive list of deal-making history at Buck’s.
“Hotmail was founded here,” he says. “Netscape had their early meetings in the back room; Tesla was founded here; PayPal got funded here.”
And Yahoo, according to MacNiven, was turned down during a meeting at Buck’s. The restaurant is just miles from Sand Hill Road, site of the nation’s largest aggregation of venture capital firms.
Buck’s isn’t really fancy or pretentious, but a nice restaurant where a lot of venture capitalists come to have lunch. And it’s in my favorite area of California. If I could afford it I would live there. It’s just about 10 miles or so from Redwood City and “up in the pines”. If you traverse the Peninsula east to west, you go up into the mountains with a rustic atmosphere and then to the ocean, all in 30-40 miles. Plus it has some of the best weather in California, temperate the year round.
While this meeting of co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin isn’t acknowledged in their official history, the story I heard was when they felt that their new search program was ready for the market, they made pitches to all of the established search engines to sell or license it.
Companies like Alta Vista and Yahoo. I remember using them in the 90s. You literally had to sift through a ton of chaff to get a few grains of wheat. You’d get 50 or 100 results of which 2 or 3 were of any interest. As far as I know, Alta Vista is gone today and Yahoo, which was the dominant force in the 90s, and should have been where Google is today, was sold a few years ago with the buyer realizing that the parts were worth more than the whole. If you read Google’s official history, you know that their search algorithm was radically different, using links from other websites.
Anyway, the story I have heard is that once they were rebuffed by all of the established companies (where are they now?) they decided over a lunch at Buck’s to start their own company.
And something I discovered a few years ago, also not verified.
They don’t go out to the websites that they find for you, but they have copies of all of the websites on the Net. I came to this conclusion when I wrote something for the Lexicans, found it on Google literally minutes later (what summons the programmatic “spiders” that go out to the post so fast?).
I made a change on the post 20 minutes later and then used Google, and the original post was still there. To be updated with my change eventually. Their Google server rooms must be an amazing sight, or at least amazing to an old programmer like me.
Anyway, if you go to Bucks, their displays along the walls are worth the trip alone.
You must spend at least 30 minutes going around the wall displays, including the shoe of Shaquille O’Neal (size 22!). A frequent patron bought it for $20,000 and gave it to Buck’s owner for his display.
There’s a lot of money in the Bay Area.
After lunch we decided to drive to Google Headquarters in Mountain View 10-20 miles away. I expected it to be in a typical industrial park, where we could walk around. I wasn’t expecting the reality, where it was a complex of buildings over a mile long. They are building 2 new headquarters buildings with what Inger called “whimsical roofs”. If I understood the workman correctly, they will not have conventional heating or air conditioning, but get these needs from below the ground.
Don’t ask me how they will do it, but I am trying to ignore my past questioning of technology’s possibilities as the future has unfolded.
13 thoughts on “Back to Google’s (Alleged) Beginnings…”
I always think that the beginning of the end for any company is when hey start putting more effort and thought into the architecture of the company headquarters than their products.
re Google, here’s a snippet from a discussion between Peter Thiel and Eric Schmidt, in 2012:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=snMWgvMgWr4
The above is an extract from a longer video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PsXFwy6gG_4&t=51s
As far as travel spontaneity…
I failed spontaneity in high school. One year in English we studied 19th century American literature with one of the works being Ralph Waldo Emerson’s “Nature” and as a practicum our teacher took us to some woods out hack (outside of hunting season) Afterwards I told her about how much I enjoyed it because of all the neat paths I found that I could follow, it took a few years to understand her anguish
Years later we would do Sunday drives through the country following our whims, but to the kids I the back seemed not only aimless but pointless and interminable. I laughed and told them I thought the same when we had to endure my parents subjecting me to the same torture. I have no doubt the kids will do the same to their kids…because you know tradition
Thanks David – I will check it out!
Mike I know this spontaneity gene must be a recessive one and not necessarily beneficial ;-) But I do love to wander, and don’t mind unplanned stops along the way. The only stop I made on my Minnesota drive for which I had some ambivalence was the Spam Museum in Austin MN. But even there I leaned a few things.
The point that Thiel makes; that the hoards of cash that companies like Google have accumulated are a sign that they have run out of ideas is the exact one I’ve made for about as long or longer. By rights, that money doesn’t belong to “management” to piddle away on this or that, it belongs to the stock holders. If management can’t find something productive to do with it, they should pay it out to their investors and let them do so.
My grandfather grew up in downtown Palo Alto across from the Post Office. They sold their house for $8000. Not much tech, but a lot of orchards back then.
@Jaime – when I went to school at Menlo – 1968-1970, one day I got a ride in the traffic spotter plane of KCBS. And flying over San Jose you could still see orchards, but you could see houses encroaching on them.
@MCS How does “hoarding cash” associate with running out of ideas”? More likely they have made the big search algorythims (and perhaps equally important) the linking of advertising to those search requests, and the future from now on is incremental improvement?
Jay Leno said something that resonated with me.
He was profiling his ’63 Corvette split window coupe. And here is a car, that debuted in late 1962, that is still very coveted today. Still stunning looks, performance that while not cuttings edge today, still great.
And 50 years ago from 1962 cars were just starting – leaving the horseless carriage stage.
Fast forward 50 years from 1963, and has auto progress been as dramatic in 2013?
Improvements have been incremental, and in small increments. Perhaps the biggest improvement was in 1996, with the implementation of OBD II. That’s when ignition distributers were abandoned, and individual coils for each cylinder were adopted, with a computer controlling precise timing, and knock sensors to back off that timing in the event of a pre-detonation. Every ounce of potential energy is used from each drop of fuel.
@Jaime – BTW Inger’s family was not rich – but that house – if we could leave pictures in the comments – we went back to see it. It is now on the historic register – 7,000 sf – and the owner has the interior completely gutted. He won’t move back in for 2 years. Paid over $9 million for it in 2019. I think in the 1960s (early) her father paid $30,000 for it.
There’s a lot of money in the Bay Area. When I went to Menlo, real estate prices were comparable to homes in the Central Valley. In the 1970s, they started to really climb. And I thought them, “it will level off”.
Shows you what I know.
My father received his MD in 1944 from UCSF and was promptly drafted as a Lieutenant into the army. Spent 2 years tending the Pacific Theater casualties in a 2,000 bed military hospital in Livermore, CA.- discharged in 1946 as a Captain. After a year each in post-docs in Michigan, Vancouver and Salt Lake City (post-docs I think because of a BS, MD and Ph.D in Physiology from UC Berkeley, 1932-1940), our family (my Mom, an RN, my elder sister born in 1945 in Michigan, my brother in Vancouver in 1947 and my younger sister in SLC in 1949) settled in San Jose in 1950, he working at O’Connor and San Jose General. In 1956 or so, our folks bought a buildable parcel in Palo Alto. A couple of years later, they bought a 1 2/3 acre parcel in Saratoga, I’m guessing because it would be a shorter commute Paid $15,000. Paid an architect to design a 4,000 SF split level adobe/Spanish tile roof with 3-car carport home. The adobe (dyed concrete) blocks were 12″ thick, massive construction. The construction cost was $59,000. Think about that, a quality home built for less than $15/SF. Thank you, deficit spending and unlimited borrowing. Why do we allow these morons in Wash., DC any power at all?
Bill,
I do perform so!e wandering, usually stemming from a curiosity of where a road that of often passed may go or what that mysterious house on that far off hill may portend
A while back I was in Budapest and I would do an early morning walk across through the river through the Buda castle district. After a few days I grew curious about the neighborhoods s on the surrounding hills, nothing remarkable about them but it gave me a vibe similar to the hills around LA, so I rescheduled the morning appoint!iPad and went wandering. The highlight of my wander was finding what amounted to the Budapest Kwik-e-Mart with gas pumps, a slushee machines, and school kids buying candy and cigarettes. I felt, as Iwas.buying some strange slushee flavor whose flavor was.desscribed in that indecipherable Hungarian I felt a door had opened and my world expanded
A couple of years ago we were on a river cruise that docked at Bratislava, not really a tourist trap and we on that Friday night before the boat.left.we just wandered the town. Slot of families, we joined what seemed to be a protest by bicyclist s who were good natured and I would like to think that.being joined by some random American tourists would give them a good story to tell. We had a much better time than Vienna which struck me as a hollowed out imperial city but we spent a beautiful early autumn Sunday not going on another scheduled tour of some palace or cathedral but going to Prater and just sitting on benches and people watch and trying to crash a kid’s birthday party
Not really a world traveler but it does amaze me when people don’t even explore where they live, how many times they pass abroad and have no idea where it goes or see a strange building on their morning commute on don’t know what it is. It’s the small things of discovery, like a strange road or a weird flavor of Hungarian slushee, that keeps our mind open to the universe
@Raymondshaw – While our spending habits in DC have brought us a lot of problems, I think as far as the Bay Area (and LA/San Diego) are concerned, its simple supply and demand. They have run out of land to build, although you could probably add zoning restrictions in – and the CA coastal commission.
I am hardly an advocate for big intrusive govt but a few months ago I was driving up CA 1 – between San Simeon and Carmel – arguably one of the prettiest stretches of road in the world.
And it struck me that this stretch – with the baron hills and road carved out of them looking down at the sea – hadn’t changed since my younger days in the 60s.
And I imagined them full of homes and condos with that beautiful view.
I can find a lot of fault with the Coastal Commission as being too rigid and restrictive – I know of a family who inherited 1,000 acres of coastal land right below Bodega Bay – and the CC won’t let them do anything with it but graze cows. They even had a temporary mobile home park there – where people could enjoy the smell and sight of the ocean – no pavement – just septic tanks and a dirt road – and they made them remove it.
But on the big things it has been beneficial IMO.
@Mike – as you say, it is the little unexpected things and interacting with the locals that make a trip so memorable. I can remember, while stationed in Germany 50 years ago, taking one of my many day trips along the Rhine on a Koln-Dusseldorfer boat. They were, and as far as I know – still are – like a Rhine Taxi. Buy a ticket for a short 30 minute ride or all day – they stop at every town.
And for some reason, 50 years later, I still remember getting off at the Lorelei Bend (made famous in song and poems for the danger it held to mariners) – walking up the rock and meeting a woman selling bratwurst in a little stand at the summit.
What always amazed me were these GIs who never took any advantage of their station to sightsee a bit. Knew a man who as an armorer sailed on the Nimitz 8 times around the world and all he knows are bars around the world. I took every bit of leave I could and traveled around Europe and to this day, 50 years later, it is the only time, other than a 1992 trip back to Germany – I have done that.
“@MCS How does “hoarding cash” associate with running out of ideas”? More likely they have made the big search algorythims (and perhaps equally important) the linking of advertising to those search requests, and the future from now on is incremental improvement? ”
My point was that that money doesn’t belong to management, it belongs to the shareholders. I management has some way to invest that money for a return, otherwise, pay it out to the shareholders and let them seek a return elsewhere. They don’t need $100’s of billions just to tweak the algorithm. Instead, they piddle around with things like self driving cars that are, first: nothing they seem to have any particular ideas beyond throwing ever more money down the same hole and nothing that will show a return in the foreseeable future. What’s left, they invest in nothing that their shareholders couldn’t as well if they desired.
If they had to run the business without that enormous slush fund, they might do things a little differently. For instance, why does Google need an air force larger than most small countries? Explain how fat, dumb and slap happy isn’t an accurate description of Google management.
Bill, speaking of real estate prices, here is the house I bought for $35,000 in 1969 when I was a surgery resident at LA County. It is not for sale but the Zillow value is almost $2 million. It is on a 50 by 100 foot lot. When I had it it was 3 bedrooms and one bath. They have since added a bath but I don’t know where. Built in the 1920s.