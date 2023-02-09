The Last Straw of US

Well, that’s it for Disney for now and the predictable future – anything whatsoever to do with a Disney brand anything for this family. Disney-brand movies, Disney-owned media outlets, toys, games and clothing with Disney characters on them, the parks – the whole ball-o-wax. I was pretty certain I was done with them when I wrote this, almost a year ago. (Disney was already circling the drain with me, the year before, when this posted.) This most recent release of theirs has gone beyond offensive wokery, romped through partisan propaganda and plunged headlong into purveying outright lies – lies about American history, which to me, as a passionate reader of history (as well as a scribbler of historical fiction) is a form of blasphemy. Worse than that – a putrid and manipulative lie.
Slavery did not build this country. The ‘peculiar institution’ as it was described in antebellum writings, in fact rather retarded industrial development in the old South. I will concede that extensive production of cash crops as rice, tobacco, indigo and cotton did depend on slavery. Those enterprises enriched a small, elite fraction of Southern slaveholders and kept the rest of the South relatively poor, undeveloped, and almost medieval in backwardness, although like the medieval nobility, convinced of their own superiority. Industry, innovation, and immigration all inclined to those places North of the Mason-Dixon line, while the South stagnated, even after Northern victory in the Civil War brought an end to chattel slavery.
I will concede that slave labor did play a part in the construction of certain historic buildings and public developments, and in some industries like Richmond’s Tredegar Iron Works. But slaves did not build the Erie Canal, the fabric mills of New England, Samuel Colt’s industrial armory. Black slaves did not create or maintain the telegraph lines which bound the country together, nor did slavery figure in the Santa Fe trail, the Oregon-California trail, the various precious metal rushes which eventually filled up the far West, the Pony Express, the web of stagecoach routes that prefigured the transcontinental rail network, the coal mines and steelworks that dominated industry after the Civil War, the oil industry that eventually powered much of that growth, Thomas Edison’s laboratory and a hundred other manufacturing, mercantile or inventive enterprises … none of that was based on slavery, nor did formerly enslaved people play very much of a part, other than that of employees. To insist, as this wretched cartoon does, that slavery “built” the United States is a pernicious and poisonous lie, a gross distortion.
The Disney company should be deeply ashamed of perpetuating it – I am certain that the late Walt would be. The danger in pushing such a gross misreading of history is that people without much historical knowledge will come to accept it as a fact. It’s a kind of racism every bit as destructive as the distorting fungal infection in the game and series The Last of Us. We have already seen countless instances of black-on-white or black-on-oriental violence, via the so-called ‘knock out game’ – or even outright murder in the city streets, such as in this incident. And now the shambling corpse of reparations returns, yet again. If it weren’t for the fact that most of us genuinely judge by the content of character rather then the color of the skin envelope it’s in – I believe that we’d already be in a race war to the knife. It may yet come to that, if Disney and the rest of the so-called anti-racist brigade of super-spreaders have their way. Discuss as you wish.
While it is hard to do it perfectly, because of all the interlocking ownerships in media, we have difficulty in totally avoiding Disney; but we try.
They are not the same company as when I watched the Mickey Mouse Club as a pre-schooler. And I daresay that the corporate HQ would catch fire if they were to re-shoot the old “Johnny Tremain”.
Subotai Bahadur
I try also, SB – this last installation of wokery on their part is the final straw. It is malignant propaganda. Walt is likely revolving in his grave like a Black & Decker drill. I will avoid Disney and Disney-adjacent as much as I can. Especially the branded merch. They are dead to me. Dead, nailed down in the coffin and six feet of dirt on top of it.
Hulu which is mainlining this trash, is affiliated with FX, (what exactly are they doing) one of this dezinforma artist is promoting, is the notion that lord bulmore the governor of virginia was an abolitionist, because he offered slaves who would fight for him, freedom, like Napoleon was really interested in Spanish independence, I was going to go goodwin, but I deferredm
now the Royal African Company was originally designed around mining the gold in the region of ghana and it expanded from there, I’m sure some Colonial enterprises were involving in the shipping side of the business, and probably some financial institutions,
In case anyone doesn’t already know this, the ABC television network is owned by Disney.
And while on the subject, FX is part of Fox, and aside from Fox News, Disney bought the rest of it some years back.
Far enough back that it was actually exciting because it meant Disney got back the film rights for the Fantastic Four and X-Men.
If the Gee Ohhh Peeeee was a genuine opposition party the crazy wouldn’t have gotten nearly this far. But it isn’t, and here we are. I despise you, gop.
For one small example, the party could have passed a law while it controlled the government 2017-2019 to mandate a la cart cable programming, which I bet would have negatively impacted the revenue stream that supports swarms of leftist-aligned cable networks. Disney might have received an early warning that their politics were impacting their bottom line, which may have inspired them to stop.
But that didn’t happen.
I’m pleased to see that Kevin McCarthy has lately taken the Chamber of Commerce to task, because that might mean that the party has realized that if it wants to have a future it must represent the people who actually vote for it instead of left-leaning rich people.
Might mean. It could happen. After all, someone always wins the Lotto, which is pretty unlikely.
Also, if we want to avoid that race war to the knife, it is going to have to be explained it to some fraction of black people that they aren’t actually being screwed over because they are sent to jail if they commit crimes. Forcefully explained, because I don’t think gentle reminders about the law have been enough.
Reparations are a non-starter. If the present regime really wants to suck-start a shotgun- to borrow from Larry Correia- try to force 90% of the population to give large sums of money to 10%, simply because of the shade of their skin envelope.
Surely the GOP will take a stand against reparations, right?
Right??
I don’t know where I heard the same dialogue of that but it was shocking and I went back thinking about the Disneyland program every Sunday were Walt Disney would introduce this evening’s program
He wanted entertainment for the family. How it got to here or more accurately how a bunch of embedded act activists got into their company…
WWWD?
Probably fire a good part of the creative staff and rebuild
SGT. Mom:
Y’all might find this interesting:
https://www.dailywire.com/news/disney-to-cut-thousands-of-jobs-to-save-money-as-desantis-set-to-take-control-of-companys-orlando-district-under-new-bill-report
Subotai Bahadur
Pretty much gave up on TV while in college, the same mindless drivel had exceeded its sell by date..at least for me. A few years ago I suggested to oldest son that going to Disney World was giving aid and comfort to the enemy. He has a friend with a timeshare, and they would go their together with their families for entertainment.
Yes, it may have been cheap entertainment…but as someone once said, Deborah didn’t have a day job with the Canaanites.
Wait I thought when Bob Iger came back to Disney last year he was going to restore Disney’s long-term growth? Keep in mind he replaced Chapel right after the PR disasters that were the company coming out against grooming Florida transgender kindergartners and the released video of Disney employees bragging about using content to indoctrinate children in Woke.
You would think that with the stock price (as of last month) was off about a third off its 12 month high and just announcing cutting 7000 jobs Warner Brothers that Disney wouldn’t be taking a sledge hammer to its brand let alone streaming service. Last year Warner Brothers took a $100 million bath cancelling Batgirl before release because it would damage it’s brand. I don’t know.what it cost Disney to produce this debacle but it was far less than the loss in it’s brand value.
There has been a lot of talk the past year that all this ESG and wokery in corporate America was going to hit the wall once it affected profits, i.e. fiscal reality. Go woke go broke or as Johnny Cash sang “You can run For a long time but sooner or later god Is going to cut you down” The problem here is that as far as woke content Disney decided to keep running, Over was faced with a decision on how to reorg his business.modeland he decided to cut jobs than Woke. Wow.. Shows you priorities
Netflix cut woke, but Disney didn’t Why? Maybe it’s because Disney has a bigger cash pile and the day of reckoning just takes longer to reach. Maybe it’s Disney thinking as the 800 pond gorilla it thinks it can do whatever it wants, create its own ecosystem. I wouldn’t bit against the latter. Disney is part of the corporatist (The nice way of saying fascist) WEF world and I have no doubt it would rather trade maximizing its revenue for cultural power. I thought corporate winery would be very hard to stop but I thought we would at least get a pause when it began eating into the bottom line or stock price. Nope. This is bad news in more ways the one
In 1959 Walt Disney did a TV mini-series about an anti-government militia staring a very young Leslie Nielsen
Woke progressives hate the country, hate the people and hate the slowly growing prosperity that allowed them to have the luxury of rejecting and spitting on it all while expecting the prosperity that funds their jobs to continue. They even expect to build the perfect socialist Utopia from the rubble. We dare not allow such people to have any say over our children and the future.
“The ‘peculiar institution’ as it was described in antebellum writings, in fact rather retarded industrial development in the old South.”
Eli Whitney patented the cotton gin in 1794, three years before he obtained a contract with the US government to produce muskets using interchangeable parts; McCormick invented his reaper in 1831, patented it in 1834; Henry Stone built the first prototype steam-powered tractor in 1860. And so on.
Agricultural mechanization was coming, and at a increasingly rapid pace. Slavery was ended in 1863 with Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, enforced by 600,000 deaths, but even without that it had only a few more years to live. Enough mechanization to render slavery an inefficient and obsolete manner of production was only a couple decades away, and when a half-dozen men armed with machines and steam could out produce 100 or more slaves it would have died a natural death. A difficult death, to be sure, because of the economics and emotions involved, but a death nonetheless and one more natural than four years of violent family-splitting conflict.
I recently spend some time on The History Lounge’s YouTube channel looking at a few of its 1950s-1960s USA Road Trip videos. Back then, fresh and flush from winning World War II, America was, largely, a pleasant place to live, and families were the Coin of the Realm. The videos, composed of stills from nearly everywhere, are predominantly white, but then the black family was a solid feature. Economically and socially a few to several ratchet clicks below white families, certainly, but like all parents everywhere many black parents were striving to provide better opportunities and paths to success for their children. There’s no question their paths were rockier than those for whites, and the grade a bit steeper, but those paths were there.
Then in the late 1960s white liberals arrived, armed with college degrees, textbook theories, federal money and grand dreams and the rest is, as they say, history.
I do not contest the abandonment of anything and everything Disney, it’s a sound decision, perhaps even several years late. What concerns me more, however, is how that mentality has metastasized so severely through American culture as to be inescapable. Were it just Disney, we would quietly watch one corporation perform ritual seppuku, throw some dirt over the corpse and move on, and perhaps Disney’s place might be taken shortly by another organization more founded in reality. The problem is, Far Leftist Wokeism is everywhere, and in increasing amounts. Commercial television has been unwatchable for easily a decade, and even the non-Woke shows are thoroughly permeated with solidly Woke commercials. Avidly seeking to avoid commerce with even moderately Woke institutions, much less the Severely Woke, is condemnation to starvation, naked and traveling only by foot.
I have it on good authority that most of America does not conform to the messaging we’re being inundated with, but I’m not convnced that “most” is a large enough cohort to resist the tsunami. One might ask “who’s paying for all this and how?” but I suspect many of us already know the answer; despite that knowledge we’re at a loss as to discovering a way to control it.
All I can say is the ubiquitous “this will not end well” and hope and pray for a peaceful recognition of reality that returns us to sanity. I doubt that is in the offing, however.
The danger in pushing such a gross misreading of history is that people without much historical knowledge will come to accept them as a fact.
It’s not a danger, Sgt. Mom, it’s the desired end goal. Who was it that said, “Who controls the present controls the past. Who controls the past controls the future”?
They want the people ignorant so they can re-indoctrinate them in Progressivism, and bring about their heaven on earth.
Elrod Penwhistle
February 9, 2023 at 7:36 am
A difficult death, to be sure, because of the economics and emotions involved, but a death nonetheless and one more natural than four years of violent family-splitting conflict.
The only question would have been what the slave holders did with their slaves. I’m imagining it would have gotten very ugly in a few places. And plenty of others would have reacted badly out of fear.But it might have allowed “40 acres and a mule” to work out west.
@Elrod Penwhistle
No, slavery didn’t end with the Emancipation Proclamation. That was limited only to areas where the Union had no effective control. Slave states that didn’t secede as well as those areas in seceding states controlled by the Union Army were exempted. The EP is best seen as a war measure to disrupt the Confederate economy by encouraging slaves to self-emancipate and as a PR gimmick to keep Britain and France from intervening on behalf of the South. The official end of slavery came with the 13th Amendment in late 1865 after the war was over. And still it was allowed as punishment for crime. In addition, there was another century of Jim Crow.
Elrod Penwhistle…”Enough mechanization to render slavery an inefficient and obsolete manner of production was only a couple decades away, and when a half-dozen men armed with machines and steam could out produce 100 or more slaves it would have died a natural death.”
Frederick Douglass, himself a former slave, visited a Northern shipyard and observed:
“In a southern port, twenty or thirty hands would have been employed to do what five or six did here, with the aid of a single ox attached to the end of a fall. Main strength, unassisted by skill, is slavery’s method of labor. An old ox, worth eighty dollars, was doing, in New Bedford, what would have required fifteen thousand dollars worth of human bones and muscles to have performed in a southern port.”
And sometime around 1900, GE”s great scientist Charles Steinmetz calculated that one single turbine just sold by the company could do the physical work of the entire slave population of the US at the time of the Civil War.
The impact of industrialization on slavery is certainly strongly negative over the long term, BUT…a lot of kinds of work involve more than raw physical power. Mechanical cotton picking didn’t even begin to emerge until the 1920s, and many kinds of fruit are still largely picked by hand. Actress & diarist Fanny Kemble observed that when she lived on a Georgia plantation, one of her husband’s slaves was a talented boatbuilder…don’t know how common this level of skilled work was among slaves, but there was certainly some of it. In today’s world, low-priced labor is still an important economic factor…children are used for mining cobalt in the Congo, and cheap labor is a key criterion in the location of apparel production facilities.
Richard
February 9, 2023 at 9:18 am
The EP is best seen as a war measure to disrupt the Confederate economy
Ironically, just like the proclamation issued by Lord Dunmore that the 1619 Project loves to swing about. It was not intended to abolish slavery or make any true moral criticism of it, just to inconvenience the uppity colonists who benefited from it.
Savery had always been part of the human condition — up until the Industrial Revolution. African slavery ended in the English, French, Spanish colonies in the Caribbean and South America without a war, roughly contemporaneously with slavery ending in the former English colonies of North America with a war. Coal — fossil fuel! — freed the slaves!
The US Civil War was about lots more than slavery.
The plantation system in the southern states functioned much like a socialist police state. Those at the top lived very well, while the laboring masses, kept in line by brutal police forces, were exploited and cheated out of the wealth generated by their labor.
lincoln was more a unionist then a strict abolitionist, that was fremont and seward, which is ironic considering the latters anglophilia, he didn’t want slavery encroaching Northward, Douglas thought otherwise,
the Whigs of which Lincoln was one, had fallen apart because of the conflict over slavery, now looking from a higher perspective, the goal is to create a proletariat among the mass of African Americans, and a vanguard, where Dubois and Lenin coincide, the Stalinist focus was an nationalities question like Lenin had done to fracture the Czars authority, ask everyone from Chechnya to the Steppes how that turned out,
I think the end of reconstruction and the rise of jim crow, was a real knife in the self identity of the nation, much like the failed reforms of Alexander 2nd sowed the seeds for Lenin,
it didn’t erase all of the hard won gains of the civil war, but it did great damage.
even among some conservatives, there is strange new respect for the panthers well that’s ann coulter party of one, but robert williams, who would go on to urge revolution from Cuba, as part of Radio Free America (I first learned of him from Robert Moss’s Monimbo,)
The 1619 Project was always “too good to check,” Right after it came out the central branch of the nearby library had a large display it right next to the circulation desk. When I asked the branch librarian whether she was aware of its shoddy history or read the significant academic criticism of its work she said no… but the display stayed up.
Promiminent historians from across the ideological spectrum, from Marxists to popularly known scholars such as James McPherson and Peter Wood have all pointed out the huge holes in the supporting facts and reasoning in the project. I do remember Hannah-Jones once brushing off the criticism saying that the 1619 Project should not be seen so much as an academic of history as a reframing of the past and that is the key to understanding the Project’s Telos. It is to inform, not by facts and reason, but rather to provide a communicative signal of the the current party line. It was written not by a historian, but rather a journalist in order to provide a “CRT for Dummies” to NY Times readers through a narrative format masquerading as history. While the ground had already been plowed by DEI and Kendi, you can mark the success by 1619 by how quickly CRT was adopted by K-12 schools since its release.
In short it’s propaganda, an Information Warfare device and Hannah-Jones by saying it’s more about reframing than anything else admits it. It was a successful move by her part and right now it’s solidly embedded not only into the K12 curriculum but as the definitive statement on the history of slavery and race relations in American history. To criticize the 1619 Project is to whitewash American history, so the story goes. I think they are sleazebags for doing this but I can appreciate a good piece of information warfare work. We should study the methods even if we abhor the motives and outcomes.
I will avoid mention of Lincoln for the moment bur I wanted to address two other points mentioned above. The first is Hannah-Jones’ mention of Dunmore’s proclamation as some sort of revolutionary moment rather than the desperate move that GWB pointed it to be. What would she say then about Jefferson Davis’ proclamation in 1865 offering freedom to any slave that would fight for the Confederacy
The other was mentioned by Lewin. Why were the ranks of the Confederate armies filled by poor white men who were exploited and oppressed by the southern aristocracy? You would think they would have more in common with the black slaves than the guy in the plantation house. A Marxist would argue that the plantation owners used a social superstructure to impose a false consciousnesses (southern culture, race…) upon the poor whites in order for them to maintain the superior class position. In other words plantation owners fostered racial division in order to keep the lower classes from realizing their real interests, Sound familiar?
Sound familiar?
The 80s cineplexes are envious of the amount of projection the progressives put out on any given day.
“In other words plantation owners fostered racial division in order to keep the lower classes from realizing their real interests, Sound familiar?”
Indeed it does; privileged upper-class white wokists maintaining their own position and deflecting criticism of themselves by dumping on working-class whites. And the 1619 Project is just another example of an intellectual fungal infection, intended to demoralize Americans of all ethnic backgrounds. Destroying our historical understandings and how we view ourselves is, I think, part of the kink. I’m wondering, though, if the constant pounding on about CRT/DIE, etc. in the media and business worlds, won’t have something of an opposite effect. I can see it in myself; the main media that I am exposed to every day is the classical music station. Of course, they are into Black History Month, so the listening audience is being served up lashings of Florence Price, Chevalier St. George, William Grant Still, Scott Joplin, etc. All of them perfectly acceptable second-rank regional composers (on par with, say, Dvorak, Elgar, and Grieg), but oh G*d the pious lecture from the announcers about civil rights and the plight of African Americans… racismjimcrowprejudice … pounding on, and on and on. I’m getting to the point where I start grinding my teeth as soon as any of those names are mentioned, because I know the lecture is coming. Could other consumers of music, movies, books, the arts and entertainment in general be starting to blank out, because they are so tired of the explicit or implicit lecture?
Another factor rarely mentioned is the British dependence on cotton for their textile industries that were growing rapidly with the Industrial Revolution. They were sorely tempted to side completely with the Confederacy. They did allow the building of commerce raiders like the Alabama.
Upon the completion of her seven expeditionary raids, Alabama had been at sea for 534 days out of 657, never visiting a single Confederate port. She boarded nearly 450 vessels, captured or burned 65 Union merchant ships, and took more than 2,000 prisoners without a single loss of life from either prisoners or her own crew.
She was built in Liverpool.
Contrast Pre-Civil War New England with the slave states and the South was the more primitive, mostly agrarian of the two.
Dave Foster: “The impact of industrialization on slavery is certainly strongly negative over the long term, BUT…a lot of kinds of work involve more than raw physical power. Mechanical cotton picking didn’t even begin to emerge until the 1920s, and many kinds of fruit are still largely picked by hand.”
It is a common belief that industrialization would have wiped out chattel slavery eventually. Maybe, but history does not bear that out. Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia used slave labor in their factories during the 20th century, including munitions factories. China employs slave labor in this century.
It does not have to make economic sense either. A lot of it is about control. Germany had real quality-control problems with the output of munitions factories staffed by slave workers. (Those stories of US bombers returning to base with AA shells lodged in them that did not explode and turned out to have no explosive in the warhead? A lot of that was sabotage by the slaves forced to make the shells.)
It would be pretty to think slavery would have died away in the US even without the Civil War, but I doubt it. I could easily see an automobile assembly plant in Birmingham, AL with slaves on the assembly line supervised by overseers rather than foremen in the 1920s had the Civil War not occurred.
I also believe the growth of abolitionism following the Dred Scott decision was fueled by fears by Northern white factory workers that a Southern slaveowner would cut a deal with a Northern factory owner to staff a factory in Ohio or New England with slaves.
Federal case law held slaves remained slaves in Free States (the Fugitive Slave Law) and while states could take legal action to force the slaveowner to remove his slaves or face having them freed, the case would have wound its way slowly courts. In the meantime the slaves keep working at the factory until a court order mandated their removal.
If the courts ordered removal. The Supreme Court could just have easily ruled they could remain because they were property and the Takings Clause prevented their seizure. It tilted to the South.
Yes i mentioned seward in amanda foremans a word set ablaze about the international aspects of the civil war and it showed sewards deft hand in handling the relations with the uk
Seawriter: “I could easily see an automobile assembly plant in Birmingham, AL with slaves on the assembly line supervised by overseers rather than foremen in the 1920s had the Civil War not occurred.”
Then why did slavery in Brazil die (diversity, inclusion, equity?) out naturally, without any Brazilian civil war? Surely if the hypothetical were correct, then Brazilian slave owners would have similarly used slaves on auto assembly lines and cornered the global market?
In the 1800s, slavery was coming to an end throughout those many parts of the world which had fossil fuels, steam engines, and mechanization. But only one such place had a civil war. An outside observer of the planet would have to deduce that the untypical US civil war was about a lot more than simply slavery.
Seawriter, you’re not exactly correct in your statement. Runaway slaves did have to be returned to their owners, under the Fugitive Slave Act. But if an owner voluntarily took a slave to a free state, that act emancipated the slave, under the doctrine of “once free, always free”. How many slaves knew this, and how easy it was to get the government to recognize and enforce it varied from place to place, but it was the law even in the South. An example of this type of lawsuit was the Dred Scott case– had he confined his assertions to the fact that his owner had taken him to Illinois (a free state) for four years, he probably would have won! But the activists who funded his case wanted a precedent on slavery in the territories, had the lawyers argue based on his residence in Wisconsin territory (which was free soil, based on the Northwest Ordnance); and that was ultimately, tragically quashed by Chief Justice Taney.
Federal case law held slaves remained slaves in Free States (the Fugitive Slave Law) and while states could take legal action to force the slaveowner to remove his slaves or face having them freed, the case would have wound its way slowly courts.
The Northwest Ordinance of 1787 prohibited slavery north of the Ohio River. Salmon P Chase actually became famous defending slaves who set foot in Ohio and, therefore, became free. The Dredd Scott decision was bad law due to the incompetence of his lawyer and the ideology of Roger B Taney. Scott and his wife had been taken to Minnesota by their owner, an army officer. That by law made them free. Taney’s decision violated the Ordinance of 1787.