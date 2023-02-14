I was pleasantly surprised to read this article today on Fox News. It actually discusses some of the enormous challenges that California will have in trying to live up to some of the “clean energy” promises that have been made.
I am exposed constantly in my industry (HVAC) to the drumbeat of electrification. States, municipalities, and even the federal government are subsidizing electric appliances, vehicles, and other types of equipment and in some cases simply outright banning fossil fuel equipment in new construction.
The thing that has been perplexing me since this show started in earnest a few years ago is exactly what the article addresses. Where do the legislators and others think that the power will come from? Electricity doesn’t fall from the sky and has to be transported to the point of use.
Transmission line projects take years and in the case of California, could a new one even be built at all?
There is a lot to this subject, of course, but at least there was an article published that scratches the surface of some of the “pie in the sky” legislation and addresses the hopes and dreams of those who think installing a huge new base of electrical items won’t cause any issues down the line.
3 thoughts on “A Surprisingly Good Article About Electricity in the MSM”
Fox News is the exception among media sources. Of course, that is why it is hated by progs.
The usual suspects are clueless, as this video demonstrates nicely.
During an unveiling of the new Chevy Volt, Zimmerman demonstrated for the media how the supposedly “green” vehicle is simply plugged into a power source for energy. And this power source, at least in Michigan, is mostly burned coal.
Sad thing is that the article says nothing that has not been out there in the public arena for years, and in some cases for decades. And it gets worse — a Finnish study recently concluded that the planet lacks the mineral resources required to build “renewables” (really “replaceables”, since those windmills & solar panels have a fairly short life). And let’s not get into the African child labor which lets the Leftie swan about in his Prius.
There is an answer — as again has been known for decades. China is leading the world in the construction of nuclear power plants. Russia has an active nuclear power industry. Even oil-rich United Arab Emirates is building nuclear power plants. But not California. Sad! Bad decisions will have bad consequences.
Where is this electricity going to come from? The same place as the federal money, you fool. For legislators, there ultimately doesn’t need to be any real electricity in order to get reelected. Someone else can be blamed. Fixing it will require doing more of the same. See also, foreign countries that don’t really exist on their own, but are just pieces pushed around on a board in order to acquire more power in DC. Get it? The unreal things are believed in, the real things are not believed in. It is the world of words.
I actually do think that because the money is unreal they have trained themselves to believe in unreal things. DC insiders have long called it a “town,” rather affectionately, as in “If you want to get anything done in this town…” but this disguises the fact that they really do see it that way. More than any old farmer from Chichester, they think that what happens in their town is all that really matter. (Okay, maybe New York also.)