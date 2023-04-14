New! – Your Random Haikus for an Age of Weakening Public Trust

Trust but verify!

What does this mean in business?

Full payment up front!

————————

For some legal tasks

You should motivate lawyers

By contingency.

————————

You sold your old car,

Forgot to cancel toll fob.

Damn, that cost a bunch.

————————

iHop, two people:

Breakfast now costs forty bucks.

What the hell happened?



————————

Overfeeding dog

Led to vasovagal shock.

It was a close call.

————————

Your bank logs you out

If you’re briefly inactive.

But weak passwords??? Great!

————————

Warranty repair-

Had to bring car to dealer.

Ouch, never again.

————————

Recycling and trash-

Is there a difference? Yes!

One’s sacred, one’s trash.

————————

