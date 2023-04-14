Trust but verify!
What does this mean in business?
Full payment up front!
————————
For some legal tasks
You should motivate lawyers
By contingency.
————————
You sold your old car,
Forgot to cancel toll fob.
Damn, that cost a bunch.
————————
iHop, two people:
Breakfast now costs forty bucks.
What the hell happened?
————————
Overfeeding dog
Led to vasovagal shock.
It was a close call.
————————
Your bank logs you out
If you’re briefly inactive.
But weak passwords??? Great!
————————
Warranty repair-
Had to bring car to dealer.
Ouch, never again.
————————
Recycling and trash-
Is there a difference? Yes!
One’s sacred, one’s trash.
————————
(Feel free to record your own contributions in the comments.)
4 thoughts on “New! – Your Random Haikus for an Age of Weakening Public Trust”
Silent cars glide by
Electric dreams turn to ash
Toxic waste remains
Thermostat setting,
Climate controlled harmony,
Nature’s harshness tamed.
Heat pumps pump away,
Yet the source of power stays,
Fossil fuel still reigns.
Periodic breaks
From news and politics keep
Me from going mad.
Blood On Steppes
Nuland And Sullivan Laugh
Money Is Washed
Wicked strut about
When vileness is exalted
Among sons of men
(With apologies to David)