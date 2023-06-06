From Sacrificing FOR Freedom to Choosing the Sacrifice OF Freedom

On June 6, 1944, thousands of young Americans went ashore or parachuted into enemy fire.

And in 2023, a survey found that 29% of young Americans (18-29) said they would favor the government installing surveillance cameras in every household to reduce domestic violence, abuse, and other illegal activity.

Here is the survey detail. Note that the desire to exist in an Orwellian world is far stronger among those 18-40 than among those older. Interestingly, people who identify themselves as ‘liberal’ or ‘moderate’ are more likely to desire perpetual surveillance than those who call themselves ‘conservative’, ‘very conservative, or ”very liberal.’