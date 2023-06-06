On June 6, 1944, thousands of young Americans went ashore or parachuted into enemy fire.
And in 2023, a survey found that 29% of young Americans (18-29) said they would favor the government installing surveillance cameras in every household to reduce domestic violence, abuse, and other illegal activity.
Here is the survey detail. Note that the desire to exist in an Orwellian world is far stronger among those 18-40 than among those older. Interestingly, people who identify themselves as ‘liberal’ or ‘moderate’ are more likely to desire perpetual surveillance than those who call themselves ‘conservative’, ‘very conservative, or ”very liberal.’
3 thoughts on “From Sacrificing FOR Freedom to Choosing the Sacrifice OF Freedom”
“Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”
—Benjamin Franklin
Given the recent actions of the military hierarchy, I doubt we could win even a localized war now. I see signs that China agrees with me. One factor that may help to avoid a war in the Pacific is the fact that China has bought sufficient politicians to obtain its desires without risking its shrinking male population. If I remember correctly Allan Drury’s last novel ended with a lost war by the USA. We have already dismantled the industrial base that won World War II. Now we are dismantling the military itself.
The industrial base that won WWII was great for building B-17’s; the one we have now is decent at building F-35’s and Abrams, vastly more capable and complex weapons. As for China, last I looked, we have 10-11 deployable nuclear carrier groups: China has zero and if they did, they don’t have any decent planes to fly from them. The last war they fought, they got trounced by Vietnam. Those Chinese tires that failed so miserably on the road to Kiev, bet the ones on Chinese fighting vehicles came from the same factory.
The only thing we have evidence of in terms of the PLA is that they do a wicked goose step. I’d wager that there isn’t anyone in China that could guess within 20% how many soldiers actually exist only on paper.to allow senior officers to bank their wages and allowances or how many tanks. You know who’s even more disappointed by the Russian performance in Ukraine than Putin? It’s all the contractors and generals using Russia to push their pet boondoggle. Now, China is all they have and panic is good for cost+.