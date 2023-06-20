Some Chicago Boyz know each other from student days at the University of Chicago. Others are Chicago boys in spirit. The blog name is also intended as a good-humored gesture of admiration for distinguished Chicago School economists and fellow travelers.
9 thoughts on ““Body language””
Looks like we’re paying tribute to the Middle Kingdom early this year.
I know Blinken is our least physically imposing Secretary of State since Warren Christopher but can he compensate somehow like with a better tailored suit or I don’t know maybe not letting the hems of his pants bunch up around his ankles like he was a 16 year old kid at a high school dance?
Showing his lack of backbone. I’m surprised he isn’t on his knees bowing down. Nice tie.
Death6
I offer for your consideration the pinyan phrase kòutóu, especially the grand version used upon acknowledging the new Emperor.
Subotai Bahadur
We are in trouble
What do you mean, we?
This twanloc, servant of Davos, globalist traitor, whatever he is- I can’t make myself think that the endless incompetence and graft of his regime has anything to do with me, even though I suffer for it.
I have a weird feeling that I’m living through the last days of a regime every bit as feeble and doomed as that of the Soviet Union circa 1985.
Its troubles are not mine, and soon it will end, not to be lamented.
even though I suffer for it
Its troubles are not mine
Seems like a contradiction.
I was reading the Twitter post below. It was no accident.
lesuo is the cognate for kompromat, remember blinken has been biden’s coffee fetcher, for ever,
All the foreign affairs Brandon appointees look like graduate students. None has any credential in a serious way.
Seems like a contradiction.
I suppose I should have written suffer from it.