  1. Looks like we’re paying tribute to the Middle Kingdom early this year.

    I know Blinken is our least physically imposing Secretary of State since Warren Christopher but can he compensate somehow like with a better tailored suit or I don’t know maybe not letting the hems of his pants bunch up around his ankles like he was a 16 year old kid at a high school dance?

  2. Showing his lack of backbone. I’m surprised he isn’t on his knees bowing down. Nice tie.

    Death6

  3. I offer for your consideration the pinyan phrase kòutóu, especially the grand version used upon acknowledging the new Emperor.

    Subotai Bahadur

  4. We are in trouble

    What do you mean, we?

    This twanloc, servant of Davos, globalist traitor, whatever he is- I can’t make myself think that the endless incompetence and graft of his regime has anything to do with me, even though I suffer for it.

    I have a weird feeling that I’m living through the last days of a regime every bit as feeble and doomed as that of the Soviet Union circa 1985.

    Its troubles are not mine, and soon it will end, not to be lamented.

  7. lesuo is the cognate for kompromat, remember blinken has been biden’s coffee fetcher, for ever,

