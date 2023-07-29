Earlier this month, I linked some coal mining songs. Another prolific source of American music has been the rodeo. Here are a few songs on that theme that I like.
Bucking Horse Moon, Tom Russell
All This Way for the Short Ride, Tom Russell
Everything That Glitters is Not Gold, Dan Seals
Someday Soon, Suzy Bogguss
Also Someday Soon, Ian Tyson
Saddle Bronc Girl, Ian Tyson
And this one isn’t about the rodeo, but about a young cowboy and his first cattle drive:
Banks of the Musselshell, Tom Russell
…and the same song by Ian Tyson
Others?
1 thought on “Rodeo Songs”
Part of the fun is that Tyson was actually Canadian, from British Columbia. He did ride horses and was in the rodeo, though.